Tuesday, February 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 2, 2022
Play

Most devices that run on 3-G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, even as soon as three weeks; two campus officers were killed Tuesday in an active shooter situation at Virginia's Bridgewater College.

2022Talks - February 2, 2022
Play

A renewed look at Electoral Count reforms; McConnell and Trump differ on Jan. 6 protesters; and the Senate looks at the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NM Launches Eviction Prevention & Diversion Pilot Program

Play

Tuesday, February 1, 2022   

New Mexico is preparing to end its eviction moratorium, in effect since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, a pilot program designed to keep more people in their homes starts today.

The state Supreme Court reviewed eviction-diversion efforts in Illinois and Florida, and believes a similar program in New Mexico will create more successful outcomes after the moratorium ends.

Maria Griego, attorney and director of economic equity for the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said the pilot program aims to resolve housing disputes before eviction occurs.

"There are several other jurisdictions in the U.S. that have eviction-diversion programs," Griego explained. "And they can be a really positive thing if the parties participate, especially now, with all of the rental assistance money available."

The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides up to 18 months of help with rent, including overdue rent. New Mexico's pilot program starts in Curry and Roosevelt counties, and will expand to the rest of the state in March.

In their 30-day legislative session, state lawmakers are also considering House Bill 65, which would give renters more time to make good on rent after their landlord provides written notice of nonpayment.

Griego noted the bill would increase the eviction window from three days to 11 days.

"New Mexico has some of the shortest eviction time frames in the country," Griego pointed out. "There's only eight other states with eviction timelines as short as, or shorter than, New Mexico's, and of those states, we have the third-highest rate of eviction."

Griego emphasized the two-year-long pandemic has exacerbated an existing housing crisis in many cities.

"Our state was in a housing crisis before the pandemic," Griego asserted. "That's why we need long-term protections - sometimes people just need more time, is what it boils down to."

In Albuquerque, New Mexico's largest city, rent increased 8% in 2020 and an additional 23% in 2021, double the national average.


get more stories like this via email
Researcher Eric Lebel samples methane from a gas-powered range. (Rob Jackson)

Environment

Study: Gas Stoves Leak Methane, Even When Off

Gas stoves in home kitchens are leaking a lot more methane gas than previously known, which has implications for the fight against climate change…

Environment

IL Bill Could Impact Waters as Distant as Gulf of Mexico

Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill proponents say could benefit water quality not only locally, but in places as far-flung as the Gulf of …

Social Issues

AARP Opens Search for Community-Improvement Proposals

A contest from AARP to fund projects making places more livable is back. Now in its sixth year, the AARP Community Challenge Grant awards projects …

Researchers say there's growing evidence that risk factors related to heart disease often intersect with cases of dementia. For example, people considered obese have three times the risk of dementia as those of normal weight. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Report: Heart and Dementia Risk Factors Overlap

During February, Americans are urged to pay closer attention to their heart health. Experts say new findings suggest it can keep your brain in better …

Social Issues

Childcare Access Gets Renewed Push at MN Legislature

Minnesota's new legislative session is underway. Even in an off-budget year, spending will be a main focus, thanks to a projected $7 billion surplus…

Members of Washington's health-care unions filed a record 8,649 workplace safety complaints in 2021. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Bills Address Need for Safe Staffing Ratios in Hospitals

A majority of Washington health care workers report feeling burned out in the pandemic, according to the latest survey. Now, legislation aims to …

Social Issues

Ohio Lawmakers Push to Join Convention of States

Half the states needed to call a constitutional convention are now on board with the idea, and Ohio could join them. Ohio House Joint Resolution 1 …

Social Issues

Report Urges States to Track Rescue Plan Spending, Increase Transparency

Missouri ranks middle of the pack in a new report assessing states' proposals for using American Rescue Plan funds for schools. The federal stimulus …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021