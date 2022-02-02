Immigrant Communities 'Left Out' of NY Redistricting Plan

The State Assembly is proposing a new set of redistricting maps this week, but members of several New York immigrant communities say they've been left out of the process.



When the bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission failed to reach a consensus last month, the job shifted to legislators. Because of the IRC's failure, according to members of the New York Immigrant Coalition, many immigrants feel their needs didn't get a fair hearing.



Asher Ross, a strategist for NYIC Action, said they believe the proposed maps would divide communities of interest.



"These maps, both for Congress and state Legislature, are a mixed picture," he said. "There are certainly some gains made for immigrants and communities of color, but there also appears to have been a callous disregard for keeping many of our communities together, and an overarching goal of drawing partisan maps."



Members of the coalition held a media briefing Tuesday, saying their input early in the process was ignored by the Assembly. The coalition wants lawmakers to take their views into consideration before Gov. Kathy Hochul approves the maps.



Community activist Mon Yuck Yu, executive vice president of the Academy of Medical and Public Health Services, said lawmakers need to slow down and listen to their constituents.



"The state Legislature is voting on a set of maps this week without public input," she said. "With the drawing of maps, there must be an open hearing process in consideration of the hours of public testimony collected by the IRC over the past several months."



Steve Romalewski, director of the consulting group CUNY Mapping Service, urged coalition members to make sure their lawmakers are listening.



"It's one thing for the elected officials, which is what's happening now, they're choosing who their voters are going to be," he said. "The congressional representatives will be in office for a couple of years, maybe longer if they get reelected. But everyone in living in this district will have to live with these districts for another decade."



While the Jan. 1 deadline for a final version of the maps has come and gone, lawmakers have said they could be completed as late as Feb. 28 and be in effect for the midterm elections in November.



Half the states needed to call a constitutional convention are now on board with the idea, and Ohio could join them.



Ohio House Joint Resolution 1 proposes a convention of states to draft amendments to impose fiscal restraints on Congress, limit federal power and jurisdiction, and set term limits for federal officials.



Michael Gentithes, associate professor and faculty fellow in the Center for Constitutional Law at the University of Akron School of Law, said Article V of the Constitution does not provide a framework for a constitutional convention of states, so essentially, the group could write its own rules.



"If you assume everyone is acting in good faith and really wants to see this convention successfully make an amendment or several amendments, then sure, it's possible," Gentithes contended. "But there would be a lot of opportunity for political polarization to seep its way into this process. So, it seems unlikely that this would succeed."



He also pointed out any amendments to come from the convention would require ratification by three-quarters of the states. Last week, Nebraska became the 17th state to approve a resolution to call a constitutional convention, and the Ohio House Joint Resolution recently had its second committee hearing.



Viki Harrison, director of state operations for Common Cause, said fringe groups from both sides of the aisle have called for a convention of states over the years, but her organization is opposed, noting the gathering could easily be influenced by powerful special interests.



"Who's going to choose who goes to the convention?" Harrison wondered. "We already see how outside special-interest groups, big-money donors, have so much influence in elections, so why would we think this would be any different?"



Supporters argued Article Five was written by the founding fathers as an option for states to respond should the federal government overstep its powers. Harrison countered they failed to create guardrails, leaving the Constitution open to unpredictable changes.



"Anything that we hold dear, whether you care about education, or environmental rights or gun rights, no matter what you care about in the Constitution, if we called an Article V convention, it's up for grabs," Harrison cautioned.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



