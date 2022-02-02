Wednesday, February 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 3, 2022
Play

Wisconsin Democrats try to reinstate 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period; and Missouri Republicans push bills to limit citizens' ability to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
Play

The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

North Carolina Supreme Court to Hear Gerrymandering Case

Play

Wednesday, February 2, 2022   

The state's highest court takes up a challenge today of new election maps that heavily favor Republicans.

The maps, drawn by a GOP-led Legislature, give nearly a dozen congressional seats to Republicans. A three-judge Superior Court in Wake County previously acknowledged the maps were gerrymandered, but ruled there was no basis to overturn them in the state Constitution.

At a webinar hosted by the North Carolina Business Council, Kyle Brazile, director of civic engagement for the NC Counts Coalition, explained that the maps "cracked," or divided, districts that lean blue.

"We see, for example, there's districts that come up and around, and sort of encircle the Triad," he said, "and the Triad is broken up into four in places, and to three in other places to get to that gerrymander."

The lawsuit, filed by Common Cause and the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, argued that the maps weaken the political representation of Black communities. Republican lawmakers have maintained that the maps are constitutional and nonpartisan. According to the North Carolina Business Council, fair elections are a top concern among its members, who say it's a critical component of boosting the state's economy.

Brazile said he believes the state's judiciary also has become increasingly polarized and politicized.

"The issue most recently that's been coming up this last couple of weeks," he said, "is the potential that the Legislature may require, or may look into, the impeachment of certain Supreme Court justices."

Republican lawmakers also recently attempted to push the state's May 17 primary election to June 7, but Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed that bill, House Bill 605, last week. The State Board of Elections has said maps must be finalized by this month for orderly polling to occur on May 17.

Disclosure: North Carolina Business Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Environmental Justice, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act (CalCare) faced a legislative deadline of Jan. 31 in order to be held over for the 2022 legislative session. Fresh idea/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Vow to Fight On as Single-Payer Health-Care Bill Dies

Advocates for a single-payer, government-funded health-care system in California are vowing to fight another day, after Assembly Bill 1400 was pulled …

Social Issues

Millions of 3G Devices to Lose Service in Next Few Months

Most devices that run on 3G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, some as soon as three weeks. In order to clear bandwidth for the new …

Environment

How Powerful Are Wake-Surf Waves? MN Study Provides Data

This is the second in a two-part series this week on the impact of boating activity in Minnesota. The wakes from bigger recreation boats on …

Montana adopted a data-based approach to water-quality monitoring for nutrients in 2015. (Kirk Fisher/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Voice Concerns about MT Rollback of Data-Based Water Standards

Rule-making is under way for a new law that opponents say is a step backward for monitoring water quality in Montana. In the 2021 session, lawmakers …

Social Issues

Poll: Most Parents Have High Praise for Their Children's Teachers

Pennsylvania schools have faced an uphill battle in the omicron variant surge, which led to temporary virtual learning after the winter break…

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says COVID outbreaks among staffers and patients have led to temporary halts to addiction-treatment admissions during the pandemic. (Google Maps)

Health and Wellness

Union: CT Must Address Staffing at Addiction Treatment Centers

A Connecticut health-care workers' union is raising concerns over what it calls a "staffing crisis" in addiction services that led the state to close …

Environment

OR Wildlife Crossings Bill Aims to Reduce Potentially Deadly Collisions

A measure in the Oregon Legislature aims to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife. House Bill 4130 would allocate $5 million for wildlife …

Social Issues

Toolkit Provides Resources for Teaching Consent in Grades K-5

A new toolkit for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade provides resources for teaching about issues of consent and healthy relationships…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021