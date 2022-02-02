Poll: Most Parents Have High Praise for Their Children's Teachers

Pennsylvania schools have faced an uphill battle in the omicron variant surge, which led to temporary virtual learning after the winter break. But a new poll finds parents feel overwhelming support for teachers, and for schools' handling of COVID-19.
In the national survey of 1,300 parents of kids in public schools, 72% said their child's school provides them with an "excellent or good-quality" education.
Despite the pandemic challenges of the last two years, said Dan Alderson, a teacher at Chartiers-Houston School District in Washington County, he's never been more proud to be an educator.
"Students in our classrooms, they're getting to see firsthand what it is to be a lifelong learner just by looking at their teachers," he said, "and they've stepped out of their comfort zones, some of the teachers that weren't familiar with technology, and they've really taken it upon themselves to learn as much as they can."
In the poll, a big concern among parents is the nationwide teacher shortage, with 65% saying they were "fairly or very concerned" about it. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law in December that allows the state to expand its pool of eligible substitutes.
Alderson said one of many things made more clear about teaching during the pandemic has been the importance of communicating with parents. With lots of contact amid last-minute switches to remote learning, he said he thinks it's given parents a better appreciation for the job of being a teacher.
"You have to be able to turn on a dime and you have to be able to be flexible," he said. "I think if anything, this thing has strengthened the bonds between that teacher-and-home connection with students and parents. I really think that it's allowed me to reach my students and get to know my students better."
Other pressing issues for parents that surfaced in the polling include concern over a lack of support staff, such as counselors and nurses, and worries about their children falling behind academically.
Missouri ranks middle of the pack in a new report assessing states' proposals for using American Rescue Plan funds for schools.
The federal stimulus bill last year dedicated $125 billion for K-12 education, with two-thirds of it made immediately available.
This month, the U.S. Department of Education approved states' applications for how they will use the last third.
Nicholas Munyan-Penney, senior policy analyst for the group Education Reform Now, co-authored the report, which gave Missouri and 24 other states a "yellow light" for overall equity in their plans.
"Missouri is requiring that districts explain how they're going to be allocating their funds based on student needs, so that was really good to see," Munyan-Penney explained. "But then, we're also concerned, really, about ensuring that these funds are being tracked and being transparent."
Missouri's priorities include sustaining safe operations in schools, addressing the impact of lost instructional time, expanding broadband access and supporting the educator workforce. The state has faced a severe teacher shortage, and the funding will help address working conditions, strengthen mentor programs for early-career teachers, and provide more social-emotional services to educators.
Some 90% of the Rescue Plan funds go to local agencies, but Munyan-Penney pointed out how the State of Missouri will use the 10% it receives remains unclear. While Missouri plans to address lost instructional time, he noted the plan does not outline how it will do so.
"One specific intervention that we often recommend is high-impact tutoring," Munyan-Penney emphasized. "That gives students dedicated time, during the school day, to have additional instructional time with adults who can give them the extra support that they need."
The report recommended states collaborate on their plans, sharing ways to increase transparency and improve data collection and reporting. Munyan-Penney added supporting students with mental-health and emotional needs is key to improving student outcomes.
Virginia schools have become a political battleground over mask mandates in recent months, but a new poll indicates a majority of parents support the steps teachers and administrators are taking to keep COVID out of classrooms.
The American Federation of Teachers survey showed nearly 80% of parents are satisfied with how schools have handled the pandemic.
Thomas Calhoun, president of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers, said containing the coronavirus spread is one of the most pressing issues facing teachers this school year.
"Teachers have families, too," Calhoun pointed out. "They're extremely concerned about keeping their families safe and not carrying anything home to their families."
Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin lifted blanket mask mandates in schools, allowing parents to opt their students out of those policies. Youngkin, and Republicans in the General Assembly, argued participating in such public health measures is a matter of personal choice.
The poll found one of parents' biggest concerns is a shortage of teachers, with 65% saying they were "fairly or very concerned" about it.
Calhoun emphasized he believes not enough is being done to address the underlying causes of teacher shortages, and predicts they may worsen for the 2022-2023 school year.
"I know it's nationwide," Calhoun noted. "I can tell you personally, from here in the city of Norfolk, if it's a position that has anything to do with public education, there's a shortage."
A support staff shortage is another of the most pressing issues for parents, with 75% in the poll indicating concern over a lack of school nurses, guidance counselors and social workers. Hart Research Associates and Lake Research Partners surveyed more than 1,300 parents of public school children, with a margin of error of just over 3%.
Pennsylvania's landmark school-funding lawsuit enters a new phase today, as petitioners in the case called their final witnesses last week.
After more than two months of testimony from teachers, education officials and researchers, attorneys representing school districts have rested their case.
They've argued the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and equal-protection provision of the state Constitution.
Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, called it "momentous" to have the opportunity to change the trajectory for generations of students.
"After over seven years," said Klehr, "we are finally in court with witnesses who can really testify to the realities that exist in school districts all across Pennsylvania, and show that Pennsylvania's school funding system is so inequitable."
The Education Law Center, Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm are representing the petitioners.
Their final witness, Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello, discussed severe cuts the district has made to programs and staff because of budget deficits.
Nasharie Stewart is a 2021 graduate of William Penn School District, which is a petitioner. She said she's hopeful for an outcome that leads to adequate funds for future students' education in the district.
"It's difficult to have such a system," said Stewart, "when you have things missing, classrooms that aren't climate controlled - that are, like, too cold or too hot - and so it's difficult to focus in those classrooms. And so, funds can definitely go a long way, just ensuring that all students are supported and that students remain a priority in education, as they should be."
Witnesses testify on behalf of the General Assembly this week, to defend the state's system of funding public education. They'll include academics analyzing the connections between per-student spending and achievement, and educators from charter and private schools.
