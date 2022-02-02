Wednesday, February 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 3, 2022
Wisconsin Democrats try to reinstate 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period; and Missouri Republicans push bills to limit citizens' ability to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Poll: Most Parents Have High Praise for Their Children's Teachers

Wednesday, February 2, 2022   

Pennsylvania schools have faced an uphill battle in the omicron variant surge, which led to temporary virtual learning after the winter break. But a new poll finds parents feel overwhelming support for teachers, and for schools' handling of COVID-19.

In the national survey of 1,300 parents of kids in public schools, 72% said their child's school provides them with an "excellent or good-quality" education.

Despite the pandemic challenges of the last two years, said Dan Alderson, a teacher at Chartiers-Houston School District in Washington County, he's never been more proud to be an educator.

"Students in our classrooms, they're getting to see firsthand what it is to be a lifelong learner just by looking at their teachers," he said, "and they've stepped out of their comfort zones, some of the teachers that weren't familiar with technology, and they've really taken it upon themselves to learn as much as they can."

In the poll, a big concern among parents is the nationwide teacher shortage, with 65% saying they were "fairly or very concerned" about it. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law in December that allows the state to expand its pool of eligible substitutes.

Alderson said one of many things made more clear about teaching during the pandemic has been the importance of communicating with parents. With lots of contact amid last-minute switches to remote learning, he said he thinks it's given parents a better appreciation for the job of being a teacher.

"You have to be able to turn on a dime and you have to be able to be flexible," he said. "I think if anything, this thing has strengthened the bonds between that teacher-and-home connection with students and parents. I really think that it's allowed me to reach my students and get to know my students better."

Other pressing issues for parents that surfaced in the polling include concern over a lack of support staff, such as counselors and nurses, and worries about their children falling behind academically.


The California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act (CalCare) faced a legislative deadline of Jan. 31 in order to be held over for the 2022 legislative session. Fresh idea/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Vow to Fight On as Single-Payer Health-Care Bill Dies

Advocates for a single-payer, government-funded health-care system in California are vowing to fight another day, after Assembly Bill 1400 was pulled …

Social Issues

Millions of 3G Devices to Lose Service in Next Few Months

Most devices that run on 3G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, some as soon as three weeks. In order to clear bandwidth for the new …

Social Issues

Immigrant Communities 'Left Out' of NY Redistricting Plan

The State Assembly is proposing a new set of redistricting maps this week, but members of several New York immigrant communities say they've been …

Last fall, researchers from the University of Minnesota St. Anthony Falls Laboratory carefully measured the height, energy and power of waves from wake-surfing boats. (Healthy Waters Initiative, University of Minnesota)

Environment

How Powerful Are Wake-Surf Waves? MN Study Provides Data

This is the second in a two-part series this week on the impact of boating activity in Minnesota. The wakes from bigger recreation boats on …

Environment

Groups Voice Concerns about MT Rollback of Data-Based Water Standards

Rule-making is under way for a new law that opponents say is a step backward for monitoring water quality in Montana. In the 2021 session, lawmakers …

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says COVID outbreaks among staffers and patients have led to temporary halts to addiction-treatment admissions during the pandemic. (Google Maps)

Health and Wellness

Union: CT Must Address Staffing at Addiction Treatment Centers

A Connecticut health-care workers' union is raising concerns over what it calls a "staffing crisis" in addiction services that led the state to close …

Social Issues

North Carolina Supreme Court to Hear Gerrymandering Case

The state's highest court takes up a challenge today of new election maps that heavily favor Republicans. The maps, drawn by a GOP-led Legislature…

Environment

OR Wildlife Crossings Bill Aims to Reduce Potentially Deadly Collisions

A measure in the Oregon Legislature aims to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife. House Bill 4130 would allocate $5 million for wildlife …

 

