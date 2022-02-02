Wednesday, February 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 3, 2022
Play

Wisconsin Democrats try to reinstate 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period; and Missouri Republicans push bills to limit citizens' ability to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
Play

The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

OR Wildlife Crossings Bill Aims to Reduce Potentially Deadly Collisions

Play

Wednesday, February 2, 2022   

A measure in the Oregon Legislature aims to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife.

House Bill 4130 would allocate $5 million for wildlife crossings in problem spots across the state. In Oregon, there are about 7,000 collisions with deer each year, costing Oregonians $44 million in total.

State Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, a chief sponsor of the bill, said there's broad support for wildlife crossings, including some Republican co-sponsors.

"These types of projects are not partisan," he said. "We've got Republicans and Democrats, senators and House reps on the bill already. It'll be a great bipartisan, bicameral effort and very popular. So, the enthusiasm is certainly there in this state."

There are an average 700 injuries and two deaths from wildlife collisions each year. Oregon lags far behind on crossings, at five, compared with other states in the West. California and Utah each have 50.

HB 4130 is scheduled for a public hearing today.

Zach Schwartz, Oregon program manager for the Wildlands Network, said the crossings already have proved to be effective on a stretch of highway between Bend and Sunriver.

"The Lava Butte crossing on Highway 97 saw a decrease in wildlife-vehicle collisions of about 85%," he said, "so they allow for wildlife to move much safer, they allow for drivers to drive on the highways safer, and they pay for themselves really quickly."

Tyler Dungannon, conservation coordinator for Oregon Hunters Association, said the bill is a winner for the folks he represents. He said safe crossings also improve wildlife habitat and connectivity.

"As conservationists, sportsmen and women aspire to bolster our deer, elk and other game populations for the benefit of all Oregonians," he said, "and one way to do that is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on our highways via wildlife crossing structures."

Supporters of the bill also are hopeful passing it would put the state in a better position to compete for the $350 million in federal dollars from the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program, passed as part of Congress' infrastructure bill last year.

Disclosure: Wildlands Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act (CalCare) faced a legislative deadline of Jan. 31 in order to be held over for the 2022 legislative session. Fresh idea/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Vow to Fight On as Single-Payer Health-Care Bill Dies

Advocates for a single-payer, government-funded health-care system in California are vowing to fight another day, after Assembly Bill 1400 was pulled …

Social Issues

Millions of 3G Devices to Lose Service in Next Few Months

Most devices that run on 3G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, some as soon as three weeks. In order to clear bandwidth for the new …

Social Issues

Immigrant Communities 'Left Out' of NY Redistricting Plan

The State Assembly is proposing a new set of redistricting maps this week, but members of several New York immigrant communities say they've been …

Last fall, researchers from the University of Minnesota St. Anthony Falls Laboratory carefully measured the height, energy and power of waves from wake-surfing boats. (Healthy Waters Initiative, University of Minnesota)

Environment

How Powerful Are Wake-Surf Waves? MN Study Provides Data

This is the second in a two-part series this week on the impact of boating activity in Minnesota. The wakes from bigger recreation boats on …

Environment

Groups Voice Concerns about MT Rollback of Data-Based Water Standards

Rule-making is under way for a new law that opponents say is a step backward for monitoring water quality in Montana. In the 2021 session, lawmakers …

The vast majority of parents, in a new poll by Hart Research Associates and Lake Research Partners, say their children's teachers communicate with parents and keep them informed. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Poll: Most Parents Have High Praise for Their Children's Teachers

Pennsylvania schools have faced an uphill battle in the omicron variant surge, which led to temporary virtual learning after the winter break…

Health and Wellness

Union: CT Must Address Staffing at Addiction Treatment Centers

A Connecticut health-care workers' union is raising concerns over what it calls a "staffing crisis" in addiction services that led the state to close …

Social Issues

North Carolina Supreme Court to Hear Gerrymandering Case

The state's highest court takes up a challenge today of new election maps that heavily favor Republicans. The maps, drawn by a GOP-led Legislature…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021