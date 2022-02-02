Wednesday, February 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 3, 2022
Wisconsin Democrats try to reinstate 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period; and Missouri Republicans push bills to limit citizens' ability to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Groups Vow to Fight On as Single-Payer Health-Care Bill Dies

Wednesday, February 2, 2022   

Advocates for a single-payer, government-funded health-care system in California are vowing to fight another day, after Assembly Bill 1400 was pulled Monday for lack of votes.

The bill would have allowed people to ditch their private insurance, something opponents say amounts to a government takeover that would require big tax increases. However, Assembly member Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, the main author of the bill, said the high costs in the existing, private-insurance system put coverage out of reach for many low-income families.

"Currently, California families and businesses spend over $220 billion a year out of their pocket for health care," he said, "and so even the taxation mechanisms that were introduced, the reality is that costs would go down for the average Californian family and business."

The bill aimed to create a "Medicare-for-all" type system to guarantee affordable health care to all Californians and give the state leverage to negotiate lower rates from providers. To pay for it, the bill would have raised taxes on high-earning businesses and on large employers, plus a payroll tax on those making around $50,000 and progressive income taxes on people making more than $149,500 a year.

Catherine Kennedy, a president of the California Nurses Association and a neonatal intensive-care unit nurse at Kaiser Roseville, said Americans of all income levels deserve comprehensive health care.

"We don't give up," she said. "This is really about health care being a human right. It's a groundswell, and we are going to make this happen."

Advocacy groups have said they will keep building support for a single-payer system and try again once a new Legislature is seated after the November election.


