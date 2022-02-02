Union: CT Must Address Staffing at Addiction Treatment Centers

A Connecticut health-care workers' union is raising concerns over what it calls a "staffing crisis" in addiction services that led the state to close treatment admissions at two hospitals for the first time.



Members of SEIU District 1199 New England said the closures in late December at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown and Blue Hills Treatment Center in Hartford, disconnected people from medically managed detoxification services, the highest level of addiction care.



Thomas Burr, community and affiliate relations manager for NAMI Connecticut, said that, combined with flat funding for the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, people have been unable to get the help they need.



"The entire behavioral health system in Connecticut is gridlocked. And too many end up in crisis and wind up in overcrowded emergency rooms, waiting sometimes days for an inpatient bed to open - or worse, end up in a jail or in prison."



The union is asking DMHAS to fill 330 already funded positions at the two health facilities. A DMHAS spokesperson says admissions have resumed at the hospitals. The department has hired for nearly 700 positions since 2019, and continues to recruit for vacancies.



The Connecticut Department of Public Health reported a 14.3% increase in overdoses in 2020, with preliminary numbers for this year also increasing.



Brian Williams, a certified addictions counselor at Connecticut Valley, said it's concerning to see the reduced capacity for services during the pandemic, particularly for people who are incarcerated or on probation and need substance-use treatment.



"The human cost to these individuals and their families when treatment is delayed or denied is incalculable," he said. "While prolonged incarceration is severe enough, unfortunately, loss of life is also along this continuum."



Williams said capacity at Connecticut Valley's Middletown campus has been reduced from 110 beds to 30. The union also is calling on DMHAS to fill another 110 positions in addiction services. That would double treatment capacity by July, and cost the state an estimated $6.6 million.



Advocates for a single-payer, government-funded health-care system in California are vowing to fight another day, after Assembly Bill 1400 was pulled Monday for lack of votes.



The bill would have allowed people to ditch their private insurance, something opponents say amounts to a government takeover that would require big tax increases. However, Assembly member Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, the main author of the bill, said the high costs in the existing, private-insurance system put coverage out of reach for many low-income families.



"Currently, California families and businesses spend over $220 billion a year out of their pocket for health care," he said, "and so even the taxation mechanisms that were introduced, the reality is that costs would go down for the average Californian family and business."



The bill aimed to create a "Medicare-for-all" type system to guarantee affordable health care to all Californians and give the state leverage to negotiate lower rates from providers. To pay for it, the bill would have raised taxes on high-earning businesses and on large employers, plus a payroll tax on those making around $50,000 and progressive income taxes on people making more than $149,500 a year.



Catherine Kennedy, a president of the California Nurses Association and a neonatal intensive-care unit nurse at Kaiser Roseville, said Americans of all income levels deserve comprehensive health care.



"We don't give up," she said. "This is really about health care being a human right. It's a groundswell, and we are going to make this happen."



Advocacy groups have said they will keep building support for a single-payer system and try again once a new Legislature is seated after the November election.



During February, Americans are urged to pay closer attention to their heart health. Experts say new findings suggest it can keep your brain in better shape, and South Dakota has an opportunity to help with prevention.



With American Heart Month underway, the American Heart Association's statistics update said in the past decade, global death rates from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia have grown at a faster pace than heart-disease death rates.



Mitchell Elkind, neurology professor at Columbia University and immediate past president of the American Heart Association, said it coincides with research connecting heart disease risk factors and the likelihood of dementia.



"That boundary that we used to draw between vascular diseases of the brain, like stroke, and degenerative problems, like Alzheimer's disease, is beginning to fade away," Elkind explained.



The report showed efforts like keeping blood pressure low can reduce the risk of dementia later in life.



Meanwhile, groups supporting Medicaid expansion in South Dakota emphasized covering more people could go a long way toward keeping them healthier. Expansion is on the fall ballot, but is opposed by some leaders, including Gov. Kristi Noem.



Lindsey Karlson, director of quality improvement for the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, said the clients they work with fall into the coverage gap; they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but can't afford other health insurance plans.



Community health centers will see them for primary care, but Karlson pointed out having insurance gives them more options.



"Medicaid expansion helps that patient get access to additional specialty care that they might need, so we're talking heart disease," Karlson explained.



South Dakota is among the last states holding out on Medicaid expansion, which is largely funded by the federal government under the Affordable Care Act.



Elkind added there is real concern with many people not having health care access or forgoing preventive care in the pandemic, the situation will only get worse.



"We are seeing an increase in cardiovascular disease and strokes, and that might lead to an increase down the line in people with not just dementia, but all sorts of long-term, chronic health issues," Elkind cautioned.



Disclosure: American Heart Association of South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Poverty Issues, Senior Issues, and Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

