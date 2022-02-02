Wednesday, February 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 3, 2022
Play

Wisconsin Democrats try to reinstate 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period; and Missouri Republicans push bills to limit citizens' ability to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
Play

The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Union: CT Must Address Staffing at Addiction Treatment Centers

Play

Wednesday, February 2, 2022   

A Connecticut health-care workers' union is raising concerns over what it calls a "staffing crisis" in addiction services that led the state to close treatment admissions at two hospitals for the first time.

Members of SEIU District 1199 New England said the closures in late December at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown and Blue Hills Treatment Center in Hartford, disconnected people from medically managed detoxification services, the highest level of addiction care.

Thomas Burr, community and affiliate relations manager for NAMI Connecticut, said that, combined with flat funding for the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, people have been unable to get the help they need.

"The entire behavioral health system in Connecticut is gridlocked. And too many end up in crisis and wind up in overcrowded emergency rooms, waiting sometimes days for an inpatient bed to open - or worse, end up in a jail or in prison."

The union is asking DMHAS to fill 330 already funded positions at the two health facilities. A DMHAS spokesperson says admissions have resumed at the hospitals. The department has hired for nearly 700 positions since 2019, and continues to recruit for vacancies.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reported a 14.3% increase in overdoses in 2020, with preliminary numbers for this year also increasing.

Brian Williams, a certified addictions counselor at Connecticut Valley, said it's concerning to see the reduced capacity for services during the pandemic, particularly for people who are incarcerated or on probation and need substance-use treatment.

"The human cost to these individuals and their families when treatment is delayed or denied is incalculable," he said. "While prolonged incarceration is severe enough, unfortunately, loss of life is also along this continuum."

Williams said capacity at Connecticut Valley's Middletown campus has been reduced from 110 beds to 30. The union also is calling on DMHAS to fill another 110 positions in addiction services. That would double treatment capacity by July, and cost the state an estimated $6.6 million.


