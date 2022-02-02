Millions of 3G Devices to Lose Service in Next Few Months

Most devices that run on 3G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, some as soon as three weeks.
In order to clear bandwidth for the new high-speed, fifth-generation networks known as 5G, companies will shut off service to devices that use 3G. That includes older-model flip phones, fire alarms, burglar alarms, personal emergency response necklaces or bracelets, and onboard navigation systems in older cars.
"What we're recommending is that a person really sit down and go through everything in their home and their car that might be connected to a wireless connection," said Tom Kamber, executive director of Older Adults Technology Services from AARP. "Write down what the model number is and call the provider who's giving you service for the device."
AT&T will shut down its 3G network on Feb. 22. T-Mobile shuts down its old Sprint network March 31 and its own 3G offerings at the end of July. Verizon has said it will retire its 3G service at the end of this year.
Kamber said you may have to replace your device, but you don't have to go with an expensive, top-of-the-line 5G product if you only need a basic model.
"Begin by saying, 'What is the most compatible new device that would be at the same level of cost as my old device, and can I do this cost-free?' And many companies are trying to offer it for free right now," he said.
The website Senior Planet from AARP will host a free online workshop Thursday to help people navigate the transition from 3G to 5G.
Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A contest from AARP to fund projects making places more livable is back.
Now in its sixth year, the AARP Community Challenge Grant awards projects in each state that can be built quickly and benefit their community.
Cities or organizations can apply for the grants, and AARP prioritizes proposals supporting people ages 50 and over.
Marie Bonaminio, a volunteer for AARP Idaho, helps look through the proposals.
"We look at some of the ideas that they give to us and say, 'Could they really complete this?'" Bonaminio outlined. "'And is it really going to make their community more livable? And will everyone be able to utilize this, and is this sustainable? Will it stay there? Is this something that's going to last for many years?' "
AARP Idaho is hosting a webinar about the grant program Feb. 23. The deadline for applications is March 22, and the winning projects must be completed by Nov. 30. As in past years, AARP is looking for projects creating vibrant public spaces, improving housing and transportation, and increasing civic engagement.
This year, the organization is also asking for proposals to leverage federal funding, such as dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Bonaminio pointed out a wide variety of projects have won in past years, including a Pocatello-area community garden project focusing on building backyard gardens for families with low incomes. The grant supported the purchase of compost and wood for the garden beds.
"They also wanted to teach people how to be able to grow their own fruits and vegetables," Bonaminio recounted. "Pretty unique, but a community like that, it bonded everyone. And they took them out to seniors, took them out to many people, and also, then taught them how to replant. So, that one will go on and on."
AARP has awarded 17 grants in Idaho, more than $171,000 in total, since the Community Challenge Grant program began in 2017.
Disclosure: AARP Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Minnesota is building on efforts to meet the needs of its growing population of older adults, now becoming the 10th state to join AARP's network of "age-friendly" states.
The move follows the creation of the Governor's Council on an Age-Friendly Minnesota, which was established in 2019.
Sherrie Pugh, chair of the Council, said while the panel has already produced a set of recommendations, joining the nonprofit's network allows Minnesota to draw input from other states.
"For us to garner and lift up the best practices that are being done in other states that could be equally as effective or more effective in Minnesota," Pugh explained.
The council has highlighted issues such as broadband access, emergency preparedness and diversity and inclusion as key priorities in making Minnesota more age-friendly. Its initial report resulted in nearly $4 million from the Legislature to administer grants for local communities to carry out age-friendly projects. The grants will be available this summer.
Minnesota has 13 communities in the age-friendly network, including Olmstead County, in the Rochester area.
Dave Beal, age-friendly coordinator for the region, said with people living longer and healthier lives, meeting the needs of older residents goes beyond traditional approaches.
"Age-friendly efforts aren't simply trying to address the needs of vulnerable adults," Beal explained. "But also recognize the longer contributions can make. "
In Rochester, he said part of their focus is ensuring there is enough housing stock to go around with older Minnesotans opting to stay in their homes longer.
Along with the pending age-friendly grants, AARP Minnesota is now accepting applications for Community Challenge grants, which come with a similar mission by funding projects aiming to make towns and cities more livable.
Disclosure: AARP Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Home-based care advocates say they are confident measures outlined in President Joe Biden's now-stalled Build Back Better Act will move forward in some form.
The legislation aims to expand access to services to older adults and people with disabilities, as well as boosting pay for workers who provide home-based care. Currently, more than 3.5 million people rely on Medicaid's Home and Community Based Services (HCBS).
Connie Garner, national policy director for Easterseals, explained demand for home care has outpaced resources, and as a result, more older adults end up in nurse homes.
"That costs more money, that causes more isolation, and that's not what we should have in this country," Garner asserted. "We should have the ability to have people be able to be taken care of correctly at home. And we have to be able to pay and support the providers of that care. They become an essential member of that family."
According to the research firm Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute, more than two million home care workers earn around $16,000 per year, and one in six live below the federal poverty line.
A report by the ICA group found West Virginia is facing a troubling home-caregiver shortage with one caregiver available for roughly every 11 clients.
In Washington, lawmakers say portions of the Build Back Better Act will likely pass this year, but it remains unclear whether the $150 billion earmarked for Medicaid HCBS will remain intact.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2020 more than 2.5 million people nationwide received Home and Community Based Services, with hundreds of thousands more on wait lists.
Amber Christ, director of health policy and advocacy for Justice in Aging, said families are forced to make tough choices.
"From an older adult perspective, this lack of investment in home and community-based services in effect pushes older adult into nursing facilities unnecessarily," Christ contended.
A survey by AARP found 76% of Americans age 50 and older say they prefer to remain in their current residence as long as possible, but just 46% anticipate they will be able to stay in their current home.
Disclosure: Justice in Aging contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.