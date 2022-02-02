Wednesday, February 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 3, 2022
Wisconsin Democrats try to reinstate 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period; and Missouri Republicans push bills to limit citizens' ability to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
Millions of 3G Devices to Lose Service in Next Few Months

Wednesday, February 2, 2022   

Most devices that run on 3G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, some as soon as three weeks.

In order to clear bandwidth for the new high-speed, fifth-generation networks known as 5G, companies will shut off service to devices that use 3G. That includes older-model flip phones, fire alarms, burglar alarms, personal emergency response necklaces or bracelets, and onboard navigation systems in older cars.

"What we're recommending is that a person really sit down and go through everything in their home and their car that might be connected to a wireless connection," said Tom Kamber, executive director of Older Adults Technology Services from AARP. "Write down what the model number is and call the provider who's giving you service for the device."

AT&T will shut down its 3G network on Feb. 22. T-Mobile shuts down its old Sprint network March 31 and its own 3G offerings at the end of July. Verizon has said it will retire its 3G service at the end of this year.

Kamber said you may have to replace your device, but you don't have to go with an expensive, top-of-the-line 5G product if you only need a basic model.

"Begin by saying, 'What is the most compatible new device that would be at the same level of cost as my old device, and can I do this cost-free?' And many companies are trying to offer it for free right now," he said.

The website Senior Planet from AARP will host a free online workshop Thursday to help people navigate the transition from 3G to 5G.

Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues.


The California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act (CalCare) faced a legislative deadline of Jan. 31 in order to be held over for the 2022 legislative session. Fresh idea/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Vow to Fight On as Single-Payer Health-Care Bill Dies

Advocates for a single-payer, government-funded health-care system in California are vowing to fight another day, after Assembly Bill 1400 was pulled …

Social Issues

Immigrant Communities 'Left Out' of NY Redistricting Plan

The State Assembly is proposing a new set of redistricting maps this week, but members of several New York immigrant communities say they've been …

Environment

How Powerful Are Wake-Surf Waves? MN Study Provides Data

This is the second in a two-part series this week on the impact of boating activity in Minnesota. The wakes from bigger recreation boats on …

Montana adopted a data-based approach to water-quality monitoring for nutrients in 2015. (Kirk Fisher/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Voice Concerns about MT Rollback of Data-Based Water Standards

Rule-making is under way for a new law that opponents say is a step backward for monitoring water quality in Montana. In the 2021 session, lawmakers …

Social Issues

Poll: Most Parents Have High Praise for Their Children's Teachers

Pennsylvania schools have faced an uphill battle in the omicron variant surge, which led to temporary virtual learning after the winter break…

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says COVID outbreaks among staffers and patients have led to temporary halts to addiction-treatment admissions during the pandemic. (Google Maps)

Health and Wellness

Union: CT Must Address Staffing at Addiction Treatment Centers

A Connecticut health-care workers' union is raising concerns over what it calls a "staffing crisis" in addiction services that led the state to close …

Social Issues

North Carolina Supreme Court to Hear Gerrymandering Case

The state's highest court takes up a challenge today of new election maps that heavily favor Republicans. The maps, drawn by a GOP-led Legislature…

Environment

OR Wildlife Crossings Bill Aims to Reduce Potentially Deadly Collisions

A measure in the Oregon Legislature aims to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife. House Bill 4130 would allocate $5 million for wildlife …

 

