Wednesday, February 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 3, 2022
Play

Wisconsin Democrats try to reinstate 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period; and Missouri Republicans push bills to limit citizens' ability to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
Play

The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Environment  |  Water    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Voice Concerns about MT Rollback of Data-Based Water Standards

Play

Wednesday, February 2, 2022   

Rule-making is under way for a new law that opponents say is a step backward for monitoring water quality in Montana.

In the 2021 session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 358, which changes the criteria for monitoring nutrients in waterways from a numeric system to a narrative system that involves personal observation of waterways.

Andrew Gorder, legal director for the Clark Fork Coalition, said the state needs the numeric standards to protect waterways that are essential to Montana's economy and way of life.

"We're just concerned as a policy matter that a shift away from these numeric standards will result in increased degradation of our streams, lakes and rivers," he said.

Nutrient buildups can cause algae blooms. A 2020 Montana Department of Environmental Quality assessment found 35% of state river miles were impaired by nutrients.

Supporters of the new law say the numeric standards created cost-prohibitive fines for water quality, especially for small, rural communities. A public comment period for rule-making on the new, narrative standards ends next Tuesday.

Betsy Baxter, a retired rancher and current member of the Northern Plains Resource Council, predicted that narrative standards that rely only on observing water quality won't catch potential issues fast enough.

"Nobody gets particularly concerned about what's going into these rivers until there's an algae bloom," she said. "Well, that's when the problem has already started. It's already there. You haven't done anything to prevent it."

John Rundquist, former Helena public works director, said wastewater from Montana's growing suburban development is a major source of nutrient runoff. He said the changes to water-quality standards could leave sources of this pollution off the hook.

"Our clean lakes and rivers are iconic to Montana and a huge source of our economy, from agriculture to recreation, to energy production," he said. "We cannot afford to continue the status quo."

Last week, the group Upper Missouri Waterkeeper announced it intends to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over changes to Montana's water-quality standards.


get more stories like this via email
The California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act (CalCare) faced a legislative deadline of Jan. 31 in order to be held over for the 2022 legislative session. Fresh idea/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Vow to Fight On as Single-Payer Health-Care Bill Dies

Advocates for a single-payer, government-funded health-care system in California are vowing to fight another day, after Assembly Bill 1400 was pulled …

Social Issues

Millions of 3G Devices to Lose Service in Next Few Months

Most devices that run on 3G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, some as soon as three weeks. In order to clear bandwidth for the new …

Social Issues

Immigrant Communities 'Left Out' of NY Redistricting Plan

The State Assembly is proposing a new set of redistricting maps this week, but members of several New York immigrant communities say they've been …

The vast majority of parents, in a new poll by Hart Research Associates and Lake Research Partners, say their children's teachers communicate with parents and keep them informed. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Poll: Most Parents Have High Praise for Their Children's Teachers

Pennsylvania schools have faced an uphill battle in the omicron variant surge, which led to temporary virtual learning after the winter break…

Health and Wellness

Union: CT Must Address Staffing at Addiction Treatment Centers

A Connecticut health-care workers' union is raising concerns over what it calls a "staffing crisis" in addiction services that led the state to close …

The North Carolina Supreme Court hears oral arguments today over the state's 2022 redistricting maps. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

North Carolina Supreme Court to Hear Gerrymandering Case

The state's highest court takes up a challenge today of new election maps that heavily favor Republicans. The maps, drawn by a GOP-led Legislature…

Environment

OR Wildlife Crossings Bill Aims to Reduce Potentially Deadly Collisions

A measure in the Oregon Legislature aims to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife. House Bill 4130 would allocate $5 million for wildlife …

Social Issues

Senior Advocates: Don't Require Partial Social Security Numbers to Vote

Advocates for older Michiganders are voicing concerns about a petition that could add barriers to voting and even put a voter's personal information a…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021