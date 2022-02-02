How Powerful Are Wake-Surf Waves? MN Study Provides Data

This is the second in a two-part series this week on the impact of boating activity in Minnesota.



The wakes from bigger recreation boats on Minnesota lakes have become a source of tension. New research to measure these waves could help with concerns about their environmental and public-safety impact.



This week, researchers at the University of Minnesota released a study of the difference between waves generated by boats used for wake-surfing and those associated with typical water recreation. The wake-surf boat waves were two to three times higher, with three to nine times more energy. Lead researcher Jeff Marr, associate director of engineering and facilities at the university's St. Anthony Falls Laboratory, said that type of force is something most Minnesota lakes aren't used to.



"This is a new use of a boat," he said, "and we want to understand what does it mean, what are the implications?"



As activities such as wake-surfing gain in popularity, Marr said the next step is to use the data to measure how these powerful waves can affect lake ecology. This study indicated certain wake-surf boats require buffers of at least 425 to 500 feet from shores and docks to minimize their wake impacts.



Marr's team made no recommendations on what rules should be established for larger and more powerful boats, but he said this new data is a good starting point for stakeholders to come together for those decisions.



"Those are interesting things to have now, because we can see wave height, we can measure wave height," he said. "And now, the energy and power we've also calculated, and those might actually be more informative."



He said wave-energy details will be useful to pinpoint shoreline erosion or vegetation loss. In recent years, legislation was proposed to establish specific boundaries for wake-surf boats, but not everyone favors that approach. Some parties are calling for more education and certification for watercraft operators.







Boat shows are taking place around the country as water recreation enthusiasts look ahead to this summer's season.



A new Minnesota report underscores discussions on how to keep people on the lakes safe, while protecting natural settings. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently issued findings from a survey of nearly 3,000 recreational boaters.



In the metro area, nearly 45% of respondents cited high wakes from other boaters as a problem. Those concerns coincide with the popularity of wake-surfing.



Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said in talking with lake associations, the marine industry and other stakeholders, it is clear something needs to be done.



"All the groups are coming around to the idea that we need to take action to protect public safety," Forester stated. "To ensure that people that are out recreating on the lakes are having a good time, and we don't negatively impact the resource while we're doing it."



Forester said it is important to remember high wakes can create environmental damage, such as shoreline erosion. His group prefers mandating all watercraft operators obtain a permit.



A bill was introduced last year but did not get a hearing. Its sponsor, along with the DNR, said expanding the requirement could be part of broader talks this year to add safety measures.



Adam Block, boating law administrator for the DNR, said concerns about certain boat activity comes as sales surge during the pandemic. Over the past two years, Minnesotans have purchased more than 16,000 new motorized watercraft.



With a number of them larger and faster, he said they are taking a fresh look at how to approach the boating experience, and education is a part of it.



"We continue to see many new boaters brought into this sport," Block observed. "And this is not just for Minnesota, this is happening across the nation."



Block noted the overall effort follows a near record summer last year in boater fatalities. He added talks can be expected in the legislative session, but it is unclear if action will be taken, and what the scope would be. Lawmakers are expected to be focused on other matters, including a bonding bill.



