How Powerful Are Wake-Surf Waves? MN Study Provides Data

This is the second in a two-part series this week on the impact of boating activity in Minnesota.
The wakes from bigger recreation boats on Minnesota lakes have become a source of tension. New research to measure these waves could help with concerns about their environmental and public-safety impact.
This week, researchers at the University of Minnesota released a study of the difference between waves generated by boats used for wake-surfing and those associated with typical water recreation. The wake-surf boat waves were two to three times higher, with three to nine times more energy. Lead researcher Jeff Marr, associate director of engineering and facilities at the university's St. Anthony Falls Laboratory, said that type of force is something most Minnesota lakes aren't used to.
"This is a new use of a boat," he said, "and we want to understand what does it mean, what are the implications?"
As activities such as wake-surfing gain in popularity, Marr said the next step is to use the data to measure how these powerful waves can affect lake ecology. This study indicated certain wake-surf boats require buffers of at least 425 to 500 feet from shores and docks to minimize their wake impacts.
Marr's team made no recommendations on what rules should be established for larger and more powerful boats, but he said this new data is a good starting point for stakeholders to come together for those decisions.
"Those are interesting things to have now, because we can see wave height, we can measure wave height," he said. "And now, the energy and power we've also calculated, and those might actually be more informative."
He said wave-energy details will be useful to pinpoint shoreline erosion or vegetation loss. In recent years, legislation was proposed to establish specific boundaries for wake-surf boats, but not everyone favors that approach. Some parties are calling for more education and certification for watercraft operators.
Rule-making is under way for a new law that opponents say is a step backward for monitoring water quality in Montana.
In the 2021 session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 358, which changes the criteria for monitoring nutrients in waterways from a numeric system to a narrative system that involves personal observation of waterways.
Andrew Gorder, legal director for the Clark Fork Coalition, said the state needs the numeric standards to protect waterways that are essential to Montana's economy and way of life.
"We're just concerned as a policy matter that a shift away from these numeric standards will result in increased degradation of our streams, lakes and rivers," he said.
Nutrient buildups can cause algae blooms. A 2020 Montana Department of Environmental Quality assessment found 35% of state river miles were impaired by nutrients.
Supporters of the new law say the numeric standards created cost-prohibitive fines for water quality, especially for small, rural communities. A public comment period for rule-making on the new, narrative standards ends next Tuesday.
Betsy Baxter, a retired rancher and current member of the Northern Plains Resource Council, predicted that narrative standards that rely only on observing water quality won't catch potential issues fast enough.
"Nobody gets particularly concerned about what's going into these rivers until there's an algae bloom," she said. "Well, that's when the problem has already started. It's already there. You haven't done anything to prevent it."
John Rundquist, former Helena public works director, said wastewater from Montana's growing suburban development is a major source of nutrient runoff. He said the changes to water-quality standards could leave sources of this pollution off the hook.
"Our clean lakes and rivers are iconic to Montana and a huge source of our economy, from agriculture to recreation, to energy production," he said. "We cannot afford to continue the status quo."
Last week, the group Upper Missouri Waterkeeper announced it intends to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over changes to Montana's water-quality standards.
Boat shows are taking place around the country as water recreation enthusiasts look ahead to this summer's season.
A new Minnesota report underscores discussions on how to keep people on the lakes safe, while protecting natural settings. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently issued findings from a survey of nearly 3,000 recreational boaters.
In the metro area, nearly 45% of respondents cited high wakes from other boaters as a problem. Those concerns coincide with the popularity of wake-surfing.
Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said in talking with lake associations, the marine industry and other stakeholders, it is clear something needs to be done.
"All the groups are coming around to the idea that we need to take action to protect public safety," Forester stated. "To ensure that people that are out recreating on the lakes are having a good time, and we don't negatively impact the resource while we're doing it."
Forester said it is important to remember high wakes can create environmental damage, such as shoreline erosion. His group prefers mandating all watercraft operators obtain a permit.
A bill was introduced last year but did not get a hearing. Its sponsor, along with the DNR, said expanding the requirement could be part of broader talks this year to add safety measures.
Adam Block, boating law administrator for the DNR, said concerns about certain boat activity comes as sales surge during the pandemic. Over the past two years, Minnesotans have purchased more than 16,000 new motorized watercraft.
With a number of them larger and faster, he said they are taking a fresh look at how to approach the boating experience, and education is a part of it.
"We continue to see many new boaters brought into this sport," Block observed. "And this is not just for Minnesota, this is happening across the nation."
Block noted the overall effort follows a near record summer last year in boater fatalities. He added talks can be expected in the legislative session, but it is unclear if action will be taken, and what the scope would be. Lawmakers are expected to be focused on other matters, including a bonding bill.
Disclosure: Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The Great Lakes hold about one-fifth of the Earth's fresh water, but a new report indicates they're getting saltier - and says that's reason for concern.
Lake Michigan used to sit at a salinity level of one to two milligrams of chloride per liter of lake water. Now, that concentration has risen to nearly 15 milligrams per liter.
Hilary Dugan, an assistant professor in the Center for Limnology at University of Wisconsin-Madison, said it's still a relatively low level for a water body as large as Lake Michigan. But rising chloride levels could pose problems for plants and animals in the smaller lakes and tributaries that feed into it.
"If anything, we're just hurting those native freshwater species that are adapted to, you know, Wisconsin waters that basically have no salt in them," said Dugan. "And now, you know, we've increased the salt ten-, hundredfold, depending on what body of water we're looking at."
She said salt levels have to hit roughly 250 milligrams per liter to pose a serious risk to plants, animals and humans, and notes virtually all the chloride pollution is from road salt.
Dugan added that people can reduce pollution in lakes and streams this winter by limiting their use of salt on roads, driveways and sidewalks.
Unlike other chemical pollutants, Dugan said salt pollution isn't irreversible. She explained that over the course of their life cycle, lakes and streams will gradually flush it out of their system.
"Salt stays dissolved in water, and so lakes and rivers will naturally flush themselves out," said Dugan. "So what it takes to reduce the salinity is just to stop the amount of salt that's going into these bodies of water."
The report found about 70% of the salt flowing into Lake Michigan comes from just five of the body's 300 tributaries.
Dugan said if nothing's done to address the issue, salt concentration in the lake will rise by about one milligram per liter, every two to three years.