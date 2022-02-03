ID Resolution Recognizes Impact of Traumatic Childhood Experiences

A resolution making its way through the Idaho Legislature encourages educating state officials and agencies on the impact of traumatic childhood events.
Adverse childhood experiences are common in the state, with nearly a quarter of Idahoans experiencing four or more. Those events include experiences such as physical, emotional or sexual abuse; witnessing domestic violence; and family members in jail or with mental-health issues.
Boise pediatrician Dr. Thomas Patterson testified in favor of the resolution. He defined adverse childhood experiences as an experience a child is not prepared to dealt with, noting that traumatic experiences can be buffered at home or in school.
"So a child without proper social supports, either in the home or the school," said Patterson, "will end up in this toxic stress category, which permanently changes the way the brain is formed in its structure, but also in the way that it processes dangers."
Patterson said other states have recognized the benefits of education on traumatic childhood events. He cited the experiences in Ohio, where trauma-informed care has improved outcomes for children.
House Concurrent Resolution 29 was reported out of the Health and Welfare Committee this week with a "do pass" recommendation.
Patterson said he uses a trauma-informed lens when caring for patients.
He said a mom and her baby came in to his clinic, having gone to the Emergency Room and urgent care several times. Both of them were crying, but Patterson pointed out that the baby would stop crying every time she did.
He said he then asked her about her own traumatic experiences.
"I didn't do anything massive," said Patterson. "I didn't get her connected immediately with mental-health services. I didn't reinvent the wheel. All I did was ask about her trauma so she trusted me, and all I see that baby for now is well care."
Patterson said recognizing the significance of these events could signal a sea chance in Idaho.
"HCR 029 has the ability to be monumental in the impact that it has on our families and children in Idaho," said Patterson.
Patterson noted the pandemic has been a traumatic event for many kids.
The needs of Nevada's babies and toddlers and their parents will be front and center tomorrow at the 2022 Winter Policy Summit run by the Children's Advocacy Alliance. The virtual event runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.
Experts, lawmakers and nonprofit leaders will learn about the Prenatal to Three State Policy Roadmap.
Dr. Cynthia Osborne, executive director of the Prenatal to Three Policy Impact Center at Vanderbilt University, developed the roadmap and will be a featured speaker.
"If you can get it right in those three years, it really has lifetime benefits for the child in terms of health and economic well-being," Osborne explained. "And children who are exposed to adversity early on, it ends up having neurological and biological damage to the developing child, which also can have lifelong consequences."
The summit is one in a series of events designed to prepare for the next legislative session in 2023. Advocates are pressing the state of Nevada to extend Medicaid eligibility to low-income mothers for 12 months postpartum, instead of the current six months. They also are asking for more state funding for preventive programs like in-home visits to families with newborns.
Jamelle Nance, director of the Start Strong Prenatal to Three Initiative at the Children's Advocacy Alliance in Las Vegas, said she would like the state to dedicate more funding to early investments in children and families, including ensuring access to health care and affordable child care.
"What we really want to do is make sure that families have access and can afford child care, so they can return back to work," Nance noted.
The online summit is open to the public, but you have to register ahead of time via the Alliance's website.
More than 600 child abuse charges were filed in West Virginia last year, and 94% of alleged offenders were someone the child knew. That's according to a report by the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network.
West Virginia's 21 advocacy centers provide services in 44 of the state's 55 counties. The network's CEO Kate Flack said in 2021, centers saw more than 4,000 kids, a 40% increase over the last five years.
But due to school closures and other stay-at-home measures in the pandemic, Flack pointed out the numbers don't paint a full picture of the problem.
"So, we know that this is a conservative estimate of the number of kids who are actually experiencing abuse," said Flack, "but it's still an increase from our numbers the previous year."
According to the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center, one in 10 West Virginia kids will be a victim of sexual abuse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the costs of child maltreatment over a lifetime nationwide stretch into the hundreds of billions of dollars.
To report a suspected case of child abuse, call the "Childhelp" National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-352-6513, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The state has made some efforts to protect kids, including amending a 2018 law that shrinks the amount of time required to report suspected abuse from 48 hours to 24 hours. And in 2015, state lawmakers passed "Erin Merryn's Law."
Flack said it requires that public schools have programs to teach students age-appropriate ways to recognize sexual abuse and report it to a trusted adult, and educate teachers on how to handle suspected abuse cases.
"How can you help spot abuse?" said Flack. "What are signs and symptoms of abuse? How can you respond in a way that is affirming to a child, and helps them, and how to report."
Flack said she hopes the state can increase collaboration between child protective services, law enforcement and prosecution officials, and mental health and medical providers, to better help kids heal from their trauma.
"The goal is to have a child advocacy center officially serving every county," said Flack. "And so that means that every county, with all of the different multidisciplinary team members, all of those team members are working together to coordinate cases."
The report says 202 individuals were convicted for crimes against West Virginia children last year.
New Mexico's families of color, Hispanic families in particular, have been hit hardest by income losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.
The annual Kids Count Data Book from New Mexico Voices for Children tracks 16 indicators across four domains: economic security, education, health, and family and community.
Emily Wildau, KIDS COUNT coordinator at New Mexico Voices for Children, said families suffering from income losses relied heavily on monthly checks from the American Rescue Plan.
"One of the most interesting things in that hardship data is limited numbers on how families have been spending the expanded child tax credit," Wildau reported. "Primarily, they're paying for their basic needs, they're paying down debt at really high rates and trying to do some saving as well."
The payments would have been continued for another year under the Build Back Better Act, which has stalled in the U.S. Senate.
Wildau pointed out data showed the pandemic led to increases in childhood food insecurity, greater numbers of children enrolled in Medicaid, and significantly higher numbers of chronically absent students.
New Mexico is one of the poorest states in the country, but is currently flush with resources due to federal relief dollars and high state revenues. At the same time, the state regularly ranks last in K-12 education.
It could change if voters approve a question on this November's ballot to tap the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund to provide additional money for early childhood and K-12 education.
Wildau hopes the new data pointed will keep lawmakers focused on child and family well-being.
"We want to consider everything that's done now with the budget, as far as early childhood goes especially, is seen as a bridge to hopefully passage of that amendment so that there's permanent funding," Wildau urged.
In her State of the State address this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham highlighted education, promoting a 7% raise for educators this year, noting the proposal would put New Mexico first in the region for average educator pay.
