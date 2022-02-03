MO Groups to Lawmakers: Don't Limit Citizen-Led Ballot Petitions

Some lawmakers in Jefferson City are pushing forward bills that would limit citizens' ability to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.
get more stories like this via email
The proposed legislation would double the number of signatures required to get on the ballot and raise the thresholds to pass them from a majority to two-thirds.
Benjamin Singer, CEO of the group Show Me Integrity, noted the signature requirement would be one of the highest in the country, and argued only the highest-funded campaigns, many often connected to special interests, would make it through for voters' approval.
"Since 1875, Missouri's Constitution has guaranteed, 'The people reserve power to propose and enact or reject laws and amendments to the Constitution by the initiative independent of the General Assembly,' " Singer pointed out. "And that's why it's defended by organizations and leaders from right to left, all across the political spectrum."
There have been a number of successful citizen-lad ballot campaigns in recent years, from expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, to legalizing medical marijuana and raising the minimum wage. Proponents of the bills said it is too easy for citizens to circumvent the Legislature and pass their own laws.
Singer countered citizen petitions are not the only way to pass a constitutional amendment. Legislators themselves can also put questions on the ballot. He added if there are going to be higher standards for citizen-led amendments, the same standard should apply for legislators.
"The questions initiated by the Legislature have the lowest participation among all ballot questions," Singer noted. "And yet, the legislative referrals are not limited in terms of requiring the huge supermajority to put these on the ballot."
Currently, petitioners from the public need signatures from 8% of voters representing two-thirds of the state's Congressional districts, which comes out to about 170,000 signatures. The proposed legislation would raise the requirement to 10% of voters representing all districts, requiring 300,000 signatures or more.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
February is the shortest month of the year, creating tight deadlines for Texans who want to vote in the nation's earliest primary March 1.
get more stories like this via email
Last year, the Republican-dominated Legislature passed sweeping changes to voting rules in the name of election security.
It has already resulted in issues for those seeking vote-by-mail applications. Nonetheless, the Texas Secretary of State said registering to vote is easy and straightforward.
Rose Clouston, director of voter protection for the Texas Democratic Party, disagreed.
"We're helping hundreds and hundreds navigate this process, and they have a lot of questions," Clouston observed. "If it was easy and straightforward, I don't think that would be the case."
Hundreds of mail-in ballot applications have been rejected in multiple Texas counties, because they do not meet the state's new identification requirements. Even before last year's overhaul, a study found Texas had the most restrictive voting laws in the country.
Wednesday, the Texas Democratic Party announced it would partner with Power the Vote, the group used in Georgia in 2020, when the state flipped blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.
Clouston pointed out the partnership will include a voter-education program, voter-assistance hotline and a poll-watching program. She believes it is necessary to counter new barriers to the ballot box.
"This was exactly what we warned them was going to happen," Clouston contended. "But their interest was to prevent people from voting, and they are succeeding."
March 1, the Republican and Democratic parties will use the statewide primary elections to select nominees for the general election in November. Texas voters have until Feb. 18 to apply for a ballot by mail, and two weeks to participate in early voting from Feb. 14-25.
The State Assembly is proposing a new set of redistricting maps this week, but members of several New York immigrant communities say they've been left out of the process.
get more stories like this via email
When the bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission failed to reach a consensus last month, the job shifted to legislators. Because of the IRC's failure, according to members of the New York Immigrant Coalition, many immigrants feel their needs didn't get a fair hearing.
Asher Ross, a strategist for NYIC Action, said they believe the proposed maps would divide communities of interest.
"These maps, both for Congress and state Legislature, are a mixed picture," he said. "There are certainly some gains made for immigrants and communities of color, but there also appears to have been a callous disregard for keeping many of our communities together, and an overarching goal of drawing partisan maps."
Members of the coalition held a media briefing Tuesday, saying their input early in the process was ignored by the Assembly. The coalition wants lawmakers to take their views into consideration before Gov. Kathy Hochul approves the maps.
Community activist Mon Yuck Yu, executive vice president of the Academy of Medical and Public Health Services, said lawmakers need to slow down and listen to their constituents.
"The state Legislature is voting on a set of maps this week without public input," she said. "With the drawing of maps, there must be an open hearing process in consideration of the hours of public testimony collected by the IRC over the past several months."
Steve Romalewski, director of the consulting group CUNY Mapping Service, urged coalition members to make sure their lawmakers are listening.
"It's one thing for the elected officials, which is what's happening now, they're choosing who their voters are going to be," he said. "The congressional representatives will be in office for a couple of years, maybe longer if they get reelected. But everyone in living in this district will have to live with these districts for another decade."
While the Jan. 1 deadline for a final version of the maps has come and gone, lawmakers have said they could be completed as late as Feb. 28 and be in effect for the midterm elections in November.
The state's highest court takes up a challenge today of new election maps that heavily favor Republicans.
The maps, drawn by a GOP-led Legislature, give nearly a dozen congressional seats to Republicans. A three-judge Superior Court in Wake County previously acknowledged the maps were gerrymandered, but ruled there was no basis to overturn them in the state Constitution.
At a webinar hosted by the North Carolina Business Council, Kyle Brazile, director of civic engagement for the NC Counts Coalition, explained that the maps "cracked," or divided, districts that lean blue.
"We see, for example, there's districts that come up and around, and sort of encircle the Triad," he said, "and the Triad is broken up into four in places, and to three in other places to get to that gerrymander."
The lawsuit, filed by Common Cause and the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, argued that the maps weaken the political representation of Black communities. Republican lawmakers have maintained that the maps are constitutional and nonpartisan. According to the North Carolina Business Council, fair elections are a top concern among its members, who say it's a critical component of boosting the state's economy.
Brazile said he believes the state's judiciary also has become increasingly polarized and politicized.
"The issue most recently that's been coming up this last couple of weeks," he said, "is the potential that the Legislature may require, or may look into, the impeachment of certain Supreme Court justices."
Republican lawmakers also recently attempted to push the state's May 17 primary election to June 7, but Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed that bill, House Bill 605, last week. The State Board of Elections has said maps must be finalized by this month for orderly polling to occur on May 17.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: North Carolina Business Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Environmental Justice, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.