Thursday, February 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2022
Play

Iowa policymakers are urged to avoid rhetoric faith leaders argue intertwines with extremism, Los Angeles boosts its minimum wage, and debate rages over a pipeline skirting around tribal territory.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
Play

The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Texans Encounter Obstacles Ahead of March 1 Primary Election

Play

Thursday, February 3, 2022   

February is the shortest month of the year, creating tight deadlines for Texans who want to vote in the nation's earliest primary March 1.

Last year, the Republican-dominated Legislature passed sweeping changes to voting rules in the name of election security.

It has already resulted in issues for those seeking vote-by-mail applications. Nonetheless, the Texas Secretary of State said registering to vote is easy and straightforward.

Rose Clouston, director of voter protection for the Texas Democratic Party, disagreed.

"We're helping hundreds and hundreds navigate this process, and they have a lot of questions," Clouston observed. "If it was easy and straightforward, I don't think that would be the case."

Hundreds of mail-in ballot applications have been rejected in multiple Texas counties, because they do not meet the state's new identification requirements. Even before last year's overhaul, a study found Texas had the most restrictive voting laws in the country.

Wednesday, the Texas Democratic Party announced it would partner with Power the Vote, the group used in Georgia in 2020, when the state flipped blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Clouston pointed out the partnership will include a voter-education program, voter-assistance hotline and a poll-watching program. She believes it is necessary to counter new barriers to the ballot box.

"This was exactly what we warned them was going to happen," Clouston contended. "But their interest was to prevent people from voting, and they are succeeding."

March 1, the Republican and Democratic parties will use the statewide primary elections to select nominees for the general election in November. Texas voters have until Feb. 18 to apply for a ballot by mail, and two weeks to participate in early voting from Feb. 14-25.


get more stories like this via email
Columbus ranks 62nd among the top 100 cities for the best public transportation. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Ohio Group Urges Expanded Transit for "Silicon Heartland"

With Intel's plans to make central Ohio the Silicon Heartland, public-transportation advocates are calling on leaders to ensure development plans …

Social Issues

WA Bill Would Add Guardrails to Driverless Vehicle Testing

As more self-driving cars come online, some lawmakers in Olympia want to make sure they follow the rules of the road. House Bill 1731 would …

Environment

New Federal Aid Could Boost IL Lead Pipeline Removal Efforts

Illinois has more lead pipelines than any other state in the nation, but a new plan from the Biden-Harris administration could boost the state's lead-…

While Iowans absorb competing rhetoric surrounding vaccines and mask mandates, some health-care workers say they're seeing death rates higher than they have. They say that's why it's important to keep urging preventive steps against COVID-19. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Fighting COVID Information Fatigue in Iowa

By Lyle Muller for IowaWatch.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service reporting for the IowaWatch-Public News Service Collaboration Rache…

Social Issues

WI Lawmakers Introduce Gun Control Legislation

Democratic lawmakers are seeking to reinstate Wisconsin's 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period, a proposal facing long odds in the Republican-held …

More than 150 organizations in almost every county in Colorado have participated in the Food Pantry Assistance Grant program, which has allowed nonprofits to invest thousands of dollars in food produced by farmers of color. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Colorado Food Pantry Grant Program Under Review by Lawmakers

Colorado lawmakers are considering a measure that would extend funding for emergency food assistance throughout the state. The Food Pantry …

Social Issues

IN Bill Would Seal Certain Eviction Records

Prior evictions can be a major barrier for folks looking for a new home, but a new bill pushing through the Indiana General Assembly would allow …

Health and Wellness

Groups Help Erase Medical Debt for 24,000 Arkansans

Philanthropic groups have collaborated to erase more than $35 million in medical debt for Arkansas residents. Over the last few months, the groups …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021