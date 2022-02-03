Texans Encounter Obstacles Ahead of March 1 Primary Election

February is the shortest month of the year, creating tight deadlines for Texans who want to vote in the nation's earliest primary March 1.



Last year, the Republican-dominated Legislature passed sweeping changes to voting rules in the name of election security.



It has already resulted in issues for those seeking vote-by-mail applications. Nonetheless, the Texas Secretary of State said registering to vote is easy and straightforward.



Rose Clouston, director of voter protection for the Texas Democratic Party, disagreed.



"We're helping hundreds and hundreds navigate this process, and they have a lot of questions," Clouston observed. "If it was easy and straightforward, I don't think that would be the case."



Hundreds of mail-in ballot applications have been rejected in multiple Texas counties, because they do not meet the state's new identification requirements. Even before last year's overhaul, a study found Texas had the most restrictive voting laws in the country.



Wednesday, the Texas Democratic Party announced it would partner with Power the Vote, the group used in Georgia in 2020, when the state flipped blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.



Clouston pointed out the partnership will include a voter-education program, voter-assistance hotline and a poll-watching program. She believes it is necessary to counter new barriers to the ballot box.



"This was exactly what we warned them was going to happen," Clouston contended. "But their interest was to prevent people from voting, and they are succeeding."



March 1, the Republican and Democratic parties will use the statewide primary elections to select nominees for the general election in November. Texas voters have until Feb. 18 to apply for a ballot by mail, and two weeks to participate in early voting from Feb. 14-25.



Some lawmakers in Jefferson City are pushing forward bills that would limit citizens' ability to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.



The proposed legislation would double the number of signatures required to get on the ballot and raise the thresholds to pass them from a majority to two-thirds.



Benjamin Singer, CEO of the group Show Me Integrity, noted the signature requirement would be one of the highest in the country, and argued only the highest-funded campaigns, many often connected to special interests, would make it through for voters' approval.



"Since 1875, Missouri's Constitution has guaranteed, 'The people reserve power to propose and enact or reject laws and amendments to the Constitution by the initiative independent of the General Assembly,' " Singer pointed out. "And that's why it's defended by organizations and leaders from right to left, all across the political spectrum."



There have been a number of successful citizen-lad ballot campaigns in recent years, from expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, to legalizing medical marijuana and raising the minimum wage. Proponents of the bills said it is too easy for citizens to circumvent the Legislature and pass their own laws.



Singer countered citizen petitions are not the only way to pass a constitutional amendment. Legislators themselves can also put questions on the ballot. He added if there are going to be higher standards for citizen-led amendments, the same standard should apply for legislators.



"The questions initiated by the Legislature have the lowest participation among all ballot questions," Singer noted. "And yet, the legislative referrals are not limited in terms of requiring the huge supermajority to put these on the ballot."



Currently, petitioners from the public need signatures from 8% of voters representing two-thirds of the state's Congressional districts, which comes out to about 170,000 signatures. The proposed legislation would raise the requirement to 10% of voters representing all districts, requiring 300,000 signatures or more.



