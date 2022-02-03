Thursday, February 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2022
Play

Iowa policymakers are urged to avoid rhetoric faith leaders argue intertwines with extremism, Los Angeles boosts its minimum wage, and debate rages over a pipeline skirting around tribal territory.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
Play

The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WI Lawmakers Introduce Gun Control Legislation

Play

Thursday, February 3, 2022   

Democratic lawmakers are seeking to reinstate Wisconsin's 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period, a proposal facing long odds in the Republican-held Legislature.

In 2015, GOP lawmakers, then in control of the state's government, repealed the handgun waiting period, which had been in place since the 1970s and allowed the state's Department of Justice time to conduct a background check of the purchaser.

Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, said in a Wednesday news conference, the waiting period also acted as a guard against impulsive actions.

"Allowing purchases of firearms to be done on a whim opens the door to impulsive decisions, to result in terrible consequences," Stubbs asserted.

Since the pandemic began, Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee has reported treating an "unprecedented number of patients for gunshot wounds." The bill is unlikely to pass the Legislature, as Republican lawmakers have repeatedly introduced legislation to loosen gun-control laws. Those proposals have been rejected by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The proposal was introduced on the six-year anniversary of the murder of Caroline Nosal, who was shot and killed outside the grocery story where she worked on Madison's east side.

Dr. James Nosal, her father, said the 48-hour waiting period might have been enough to cause her killer, a former co-worker, to reconsider his plan.

"I'm not going to stand here and tell you that I can guarantee that a 48-hour waiting period would have saved my daughter's life," Nosal acknowledged. "But it might have given a troubled young man some time to get over his anger that he had lost his job because of his despicable behavior at work, and not because my daughter reported it."

Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, hopes the bill will serve as a starting point for a broader discussion about gun control in Wisconsin.

"We know that it's not one piece of legislation that is going to solve the epidemic of gun violence in Wisconsin, but we need to start somewhere," Agard contended. "And this is a pragmatic solution."

According to a 2020 report from the state's Department of Health Services, nearly half of all recorded suicides from 2013 to 2017 were from a firearm. The same report noted the suicide rate in rural counties was slightly higher than in suburban and urban counties.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
Columbus ranks 62nd among the top 100 cities for the best public transportation. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Ohio Group Urges Expanded Transit for "Silicon Heartland"

With Intel's plans to make central Ohio the Silicon Heartland, public-transportation advocates are calling on leaders to ensure development plans …

Social Issues

WA Bill Would Add Guardrails to Driverless Vehicle Testing

As more self-driving cars come online, some lawmakers in Olympia want to make sure they follow the rules of the road. House Bill 1731 would …

Environment

New Federal Aid Could Boost IL Lead Pipeline Removal Efforts

Illinois has more lead pipelines than any other state in the nation, but a new plan from the Biden-Harris administration could boost the state's lead-…

While Iowans absorb competing rhetoric surrounding vaccines and mask mandates, some health-care workers say they're seeing death rates higher than they have. They say that's why it's important to keep urging preventive steps against COVID-19. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Fighting COVID Information Fatigue in Iowa

By Lyle Muller for IowaWatch.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service reporting for the IowaWatch-Public News Service Collaboration Rache…

Social Issues

Colorado Food Pantry Grant Program Under Review by Lawmakers

Colorado lawmakers are considering a measure that would extend funding for emergency food assistance throughout the state. The Food Pantry …

According to the Eviction Lab, Indianapolis alone has had more than 30,000 evictions since the pandemic began.(Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IN Bill Would Seal Certain Eviction Records

Prior evictions can be a major barrier for folks looking for a new home, but a new bill pushing through the Indiana General Assembly would allow …

Health and Wellness

Groups Help Erase Medical Debt for 24,000 Arkansans

Philanthropic groups have collaborated to erase more than $35 million in medical debt for Arkansas residents. Over the last few months, the groups …

Social Issues

Senior Advocates Call for Vaccine Requirements in Nursing Homes

Advocates for older Americans are calling on the state to require booster shots for people who live and work in nursing homes. AARP Nevada recently …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021