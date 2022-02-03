Thursday, February 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2022
Play

Iowa policymakers are urged to avoid rhetoric faith leaders argue intertwines with extremism, Los Angeles boosts its minimum wage, and debate rages over a pipeline skirting around tribal territory.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
Play

The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Help Erase Medical Debt for 24,000 Arkansans

Play

Thursday, February 3, 2022   

Philanthropic groups have collaborated to erase more than $35 million in medical debt for Arkansas residents.

Over the last few months, the groups raised money to work with the charity RIP Medical Debt to raise $225,000. RIP Medical Debt purchases debt in large bundled portfolios for a fraction of its face value.

Sarah Kinser, chief program officer of Arkansas Community Foundation - one of the groups that raised funds - said medical debt can cause serious financial stress.

"People who have to service debt that they can't afford may end up having to choose between feeding their family and repaying that debt," said Kinser. "And especially as we've been in a pandemic and people have had unexpected medical costs. We know that debt burden is especially present on everyone's minds."

Some of the groups that helped raise money include Arkansas Asset Funders Network, Arkansas Community Institute, Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and HOPE Credit Union.

Coalition on Human Needs' Executive Director Deborah Weinstein said while debt relief is a life-changing gesture, it's not solving the long-term problem. She said health-care provisions in Build Back Better could help.

"What would happen is premium savings that have allowed record numbers of people to get health insurance would be continued instead of having them expire," said Weinstein. "If that happens, millions of people will lose insurance and they will be that much more subject to debt."

Diane Standaert - senior vice president for policy and advocacy of HOPE Credit Union - said some policy solutions that can be implemented on state, local and federal levels include increasing consumer protections for debt-collection practices.

"Hospitals or local courts can look at eliminating certain types of debts," said Standaert. "And this has economic benefits, to make sure people are spending their hard-earned money, rather than having that money just siphoned off into a debt cycle that is nearly impossible to escape."

In total, the groups were able to erase the debt of nearly 24,000 Arkansans in all 75 counties.



Disclosure: Coalition on Human Needs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Census, Children's Issues, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Columbus ranks 62nd among the top 100 cities for the best public transportation. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Ohio Group Urges Expanded Transit for "Silicon Heartland"

With Intel's plans to make central Ohio the Silicon Heartland, public-transportation advocates are calling on leaders to ensure development plans …

Social Issues

WA Bill Would Add Guardrails to Driverless Vehicle Testing

As more self-driving cars come online, some lawmakers in Olympia want to make sure they follow the rules of the road. House Bill 1731 would …

Environment

New Federal Aid Could Boost IL Lead Pipeline Removal Efforts

Illinois has more lead pipelines than any other state in the nation, but a new plan from the Biden-Harris administration could boost the state's lead-…

According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 19,400 Americans died from gun violence in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI Lawmakers Introduce Gun Control Legislation

Democratic lawmakers are seeking to reinstate Wisconsin's 48-hour handgun purchase waiting period, a proposal facing long odds in the Republican-held …

Social Issues

Colorado Food Pantry Grant Program Under Review by Lawmakers

Colorado lawmakers are considering a measure that would extend funding for emergency food assistance throughout the state. The Food Pantry …

According to the Eviction Lab, Indianapolis alone has had more than 30,000 evictions since the pandemic began.(Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IN Bill Would Seal Certain Eviction Records

Prior evictions can be a major barrier for folks looking for a new home, but a new bill pushing through the Indiana General Assembly would allow …

Social Issues

Senior Advocates Call for Vaccine Requirements in Nursing Homes

Advocates for older Americans are calling on the state to require booster shots for people who live and work in nursing homes. AARP Nevada recently …

Social Issues

Policy Summit Promotes Needs of Youngest Nevadans

The needs of Nevada's babies and toddlers and their parents will be front and center tomorrow at the 2022 Winter Policy Summit run by the Children's A…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021