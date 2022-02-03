IN Bill Would Seal Certain Eviction Records

Prior evictions can be a major barrier for folks looking for a new home, but a new bill pushing through the Indiana General Assembly would allow eviction records to be sealed in certain cases.
get more stories like this via email
The bill would allow tenants to seal prior eviction records if a judgment in a case was in favor of the tenant, or if the eviction was dismissed.
In a House Judiciary Committee meeting last month, Brian Spaulding, vice president for government affairs with the Indiana Apartment Association, said approximately 40% of eviction filings are resolved before they go to court - often because the resident pays their rent prior to the hearing.
"Property owners are not in the housing industry to evict," said Spaulding. "Eviction is costly and a tiresome process, one that is used by our members as a last resort."
The measure also would seal eviction cases where no action was taken by the landlord after six months from the initial filing. The bill passed the House, and has been referred to the Indiana Senate and its committees for further consideration.
According to the Eviction Lab, Indiana has had nearly 84,000 evictions since the pandemic began. Andrew Bradley, policy director with Prosperity Indiana, said requests for housing aid are frequently made to the state's community service line.
"Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March 2020," said Bradley, "housing has been the top reason for calls to Indiana 211, with over 91,000 calls."
The proposal has the support of both business groups and tenant rights organizations, but some organizations have expressed concerns over a provision which would bar mandatory eviction diversion programs.
The state of Indiana has allocated more than 400 million dollars for rental aid. Folks can visit hoosierhousinghelp.com or call 211 to learn more about available rental aid programs.
New Mexico is preparing to end its eviction moratorium, in effect since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, a pilot program designed to keep more people in their homes starts today.
get more stories like this via email
The state Supreme Court reviewed eviction-diversion efforts in Illinois and Florida, and believes a similar program in New Mexico will create more successful outcomes after the moratorium ends.
Maria Griego, attorney and director of economic equity for the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said the pilot program aims to resolve housing disputes before eviction occurs.
"There are several other jurisdictions in the U.S. that have eviction-diversion programs," Griego explained. "And they can be a really positive thing if the parties participate, especially now, with all of the rental assistance money available."
The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides up to 18 months of help with rent, including overdue rent. New Mexico's pilot program starts in Curry and Roosevelt counties, and will expand to the rest of the state in March.
In their 30-day legislative session, state lawmakers are also considering House Bill 65, which would give renters more time to make good on rent after their landlord provides written notice of nonpayment.
Griego noted the bill would increase the eviction window from three days to 11 days.
"New Mexico has some of the shortest eviction time frames in the country," Griego pointed out. "There's only eight other states with eviction timelines as short as, or shorter than, New Mexico's, and of those states, we have the third-highest rate of eviction."
Griego emphasized the two-year-long pandemic has exacerbated an existing housing crisis in many cities.
"Our state was in a housing crisis before the pandemic," Griego asserted. "That's why we need long-term protections - sometimes people just need more time, is what it boils down to."
In Albuquerque, New Mexico's largest city, rent increased 8% in 2020 and an additional 23% in 2021, double the national average.
By Frank Hopper for Yes! Media.
Broadcast version by Eric Tegethoff for Washington News Service reporting for the YES! Media/Public News Service Collaboration
The city of Tacoma, Washington, now sits on what was once Puyallup tribal land. Many little villages of wooden longhouses once sat by streams and rivers. Food and shelter for the Puyallup came from the land, as did their identity and sense of being. They were bound to their environment through song, story, art, and ritual.
The Puyallup knew nothing of homelessness. Strong kinship ties made sure everyone had a place to stay and food to eat. Today, that spiritual tapestry is virtually gone. The new non-Native residents of Tacoma don't talk about the spiritual nature of the land. Instead, they refer to it as "the streets."
Befriending Amelia
"Hi! I have something for you," I said, holding out a jar of home-canned smoked salmon strips.
From inside a fortress of apparent junk on a street corner a block from my house, a young, homeless African American woman came out of her makeshift shelter of tarps and took the jar.
"It's smoked salmon," I said. "My friend canned it. I'm Alaskan, Alaska Native. My name's Frank."
"Thank you," she said in a small voice.
"How are you doing? Are you OK?" I asked.
"I'm waiting for Poppy. He said he's coming back," she said, turning away but still keeping an eye on me.
"OK, well, I just want you to know people care about you," I said. "What's your name?"
"Amelia," she said.
I had first noticed Amelia one day last summer when I got off the bus near my house in South Tacoma. A big pile of debris on the sidewalk next to the bus stop nearly blocked the bus door. Tarps, boxes, empty bottles, string, small broken appliances, and cardboard formed an igloo around Amelia.
The police soon shooed Amelia away from the bus stop. She moved her camp a half-block down the street. The dwelling grew over time, and people in the neighborhood got upset. They posted pictures of her camp on social media and griped about her.
I stood up for her by posting a comment saying she's a human being who deserves respect like anyone else. I was attacked viciously. One man wrote that if I cared about her so much, I should let her move in with me. Many pointed out that homelessness can bring drugs, crime, and unhealthy conditions into our neighborhood.
I knew what it was like being homeless. That's why I took the smoked salmon to Amelia. I needed to tell her what no one on the street ever told me: that she was important and her life mattered.
The Maze of Assistance for the Homeless
I wanted to help Amelia, so I contacted Maureen Howard of the Tacoma Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness, who had recently written a moving piece on the subject for the Tacoma News Tribune.
"Unfortunately, for a single woman on her own, there aren't many options," Howard told me. "She could probably get into a women's shelter, but then she'd have to share living space with other women, and that might be a problem for Amelia."
I emailed the Tacoma Neighborhood and Community Services office requesting help for Amelia and received a response from the office's assistant director, Allyson Griffith. She said they were well aware of Amelia, and that she had refused their attempts to help her.
In a later interview with Griffith, I learned that 1,005 people are living in Pierce County emergency shelters or transitional housing, according to the county's 2021 Homeless Point-in-Time Count. Most live in the county's largest city, Tacoma. No survey of those living outside was done in 2021 due to the pandemic, but the previous year counted an additional 914 unsheltered people living on the streets. So a more realistic current total of those unhoused living in and around Tacoma today-a city of 200,000 people-would be close to 2,000.
According to the survey, half of those experiencing homelessness are White, about one-fifth are Black, 18% are listed as "multi-racial," 6% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 4% are Indigenous, and 1% are Asian. The top three reasons given by survey respondents for their homelessness were family crisis, no affordable housing, and job loss. About 41% self-reported mental illness as a disability.
Griffith said the city runs several shelters in association with community- and faith-based organizations and also runs two tiny home villages, which they call "micro-shelters." The office also does regular street outreach to homeless camps.
Help was available for Amelia. But there was one major obstacle: She didn't want their help, and the city couldn't force her to take it.
Waiting for Poppy
I checked on Amelia whenever I walked to the store. I'd give her a little money and ask if she needed anything. Understanding her was difficult, because she spoke so quickly and the traffic was so loud. But she kept mentioning the name Poppy, and one day, she cautiously revealed a little more about him.
"Poppy took my children, took them to the hospital. He told me he'd come back and get me. I'm waiting for him," she said.
"Do you really think he's coming back?" I asked.
"He better!" she said.
Amelia refused help from the city because she was waiting for Poppy to come back and take her to her children. She had been waiting since last summer, and here it was November. I felt like crying as I walked home after she told me that.
A Place of Transformation
I discovered the Puyallup tribe has its own tiny home village for the homeless called "ʔay'gʷasilali" (pronounced Igwasilali), which is a Whulshootseed word meaning "place of transformation." Located on Puyallup trust land, the village has 30 tiny homes, each with heating and electricity. On-site staff from the Low Income Housing Institute are available 24 hours a day, helping residents connect with social services. Plumbing, cooking, and laundry facilities are located in a separate communal building.
The land was blessed last February in a ceremony by the tribe before construction began. Tribal members danced, drummed, and sang. Puyallup Culture Director Connie McCloud offered a prayer that the land be a place where homeless tribal members are welcomed and helped to heal.
Sharon Lee, executive director of the Low Income Housing Institute, first came up with the idea for tiny home villages in 2015. Her office determined that structures under 120 square feet are exempt from most building code requirements. They could be built quickly and without complex permits. Tiny homes are a vast improvement over tents and tent cities. The institute now operates 16 tiny home villages in the Puget Sound region.
"They are a transitional housing option," Lee said. "Most residents typically stay about three weeks before we're able to place them in more stable housing."
I asked Lee about my friend Amelia. Since she's not Puyallup, she's not eligible for their tiny home village, but Lee told me there are two other villages in Tacoma. She would have someone from the institute go out with me to talk with Amelia about her options. I was ecstatic.
Amelia Disappears
The next day, I went to Amelia's camp to tell her the good news. As I approached, I saw three city workers loading her belongings into a dump truck. I ran up to them and asked what happened to the woman who was living there.
"She got into a hotel," one worker told me.
The city of Tacoma, the city of Lakewood, and Pierce County had assisted the Low Income Housing Institute in purchasing the Comfort Inn located just south of Tacoma in Lakewood and converting it into a homeless shelter. The outreach people came and offered Amelia housing there, and this time, she accepted.
"I guess because the weather is getting cold, or who knows why, but she finally accepted help," the worker said.
As I walked home, I felt happy but also empty. Did all my concern for her do any good? She wound up getting help all on her own. Did I make any difference?
I know not all homeless people are like Amelia. Many different paths lead to homelessness. But from a Native perspective, the ultimate cause of homelessness is our spiritual break with the land.
The modern world commodifies every aspect of our lives, requiring most of us to sell our labor to survive. If we are forced by circumstance to live outside this economic system, we are banished to the streets.
Once, love and kinship held together the Indigenous people of what is now Tacoma. They did not control the land with money. They were the land. That's what Indigenous means. Balance was of utmost importance. And the sight of a confused young woman living outside in squalor is something they would have tried to set right instead of complaining about it.
I remembered the smoked salmon. Amelia made a point on several occasions to tell me how much she liked it. That always made me feel good. The salmon was caught, smoked, and canned by Indigenous people, people of the land, and it made a big impression on her.
I'll never know if she was reunited with her children. But I do know I treated her with honor and respect. I fed her Native food and cared about her problems. Maybe that eased some of the crisis from her mind. I realized I was not her rescuer. I was her friend. That was enough.
Frank Hopper wrote this article for YES! Magazine.
get more stories like this via email
As many Granite Staters struggle to pay ever-increasing rent prices, the New Hampshire court system is offering mediation for landlords and their tenants who may be facing eviction.
get more stories like this via email
The median price to rent a two-bedroom apartment in New Hampshire is more than $1,400 a month, slightly higher than the national average.
Margaret Huang, alternative dispute resolution coordinator in the New Hampshire Judicial Branch's Office of Mediation and Arbitration, said the program is aimed at supporting both landlords and renters to come to a resolution, short of filing an eviction case.
"And by doing this," she said, "it will help save landlords time and money, it helps the tenant avoid a black mark on their record, and we're hoping to help take cases off the court docket."
In some areas, Huang said, there also is post-filing mediation, and legal aid and rental assistance also are available. In Manchester and Nashua, the agency Southern New Hampshire Services is working to help people apply for rental assistance at the courthouse.
If you're a landlord preparing to file an eviction or a renter at risk of being evicted, Huang said, you can call 603-271-6418 or email evictiondiversion@courts.state.nh.us to start an intake process. Then, the Mediation and Arbitration Office contacts the other party to start working toward a solution.
"Once we have both parties' consent, we refer the case to a mediator who can help parties talk through the dispute," she said, "and then, if appropriate, come to an agreement, which we will then write up for the parties through this program."
She noted that rental-housing disputes often are complicated, and sometimes folks need a helping hand from a neutral party. She said she hopes the program can offer a more positive alternative to eviction.