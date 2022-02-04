173,000 Workers in Arkansas Eligible for Tax Credit Under Expansion

A newly expanded tax credit program for low-income people means more Arkansans are eligible than ever, and advocacy groups hope to spread the word, so residents don't miss out on the potential income boost.
Through temporary support from the American Rescue Plan, 19- to 24-year-olds and people 65 and older without children will qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for the first time.
Workers without kids can receive up to $1,500 in tax breaks, reaching more than 173,000 Arkansans.
Bruno Showers, senior policy analyst at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said it can help people pay for basic needs.
"A lot of people use the EITC to pay down debts, make sure they're caught up on their bills, school supplies, so they can skill themselves up and obtain better employment," Showers outlined. "It really just helps plug in these holes, where a lot of people are really struggling right now and the EITC helps them make it work."
Eligibility requirements for the credit include earning money from a job or some disability benefits and making $27,000 or less without kids. Showers said residents can apply by April 18 for the EITC at GetYourRefund.org and receive help from an IRS-certified volunteer.
Workers with children are also eligible to receive the tax credit, just as in previous years, and can earn up to $6,700 dollars in credits. With the future of the Child Tax Credit in limbo, Showers said it is critical expansions to programs such as the EITC be made permanent.
"Even when there's not a pandemic, it helps address child poverty, and also, it encourages work," Showers pointed out. "The structure of the earned income tax credit is really designed to make it so that it incentivizes work while also helping people make ends meet, which is kind of a win-win to me."
The income requirement for credit recipients with children is $57,000 or less. Residents can also receive help with the credit and filing taxes by visiting a local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or AARP Tax-Aide site.
Gov. Kate Brown's State of the State address kicked off Oregon's short legislative session, and organizations advocating for diverse communities are watching closely.
Brown gave her final address as Oregon governor virtually this year. She outlined a host of priorities, including a $400 million proposal to address affordable housing. The focus on housing and homelessness aligns with the center's goals.
Will Miller, advocacy manager for the Native American Youth and Family Center Action Fund (NAYA) in Portland, said as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so do the needs of vulnerable populations.
"Continued investments in communities that are most impacted is really the most important thing," Miller emphasized. "With COVID and all the issues we've experienced with that, our communities are continuing to struggle, and our youth are struggling, right, in terms of our education and being out of the classroom for so long because of COVID."
In education, the Action Fund supports money to provide professional learning opportunities to educators on ethnic-studies standards and funding for the Department of Early Learning and Care. In her speech, Brown proposed a $100 million investment in child care.
Brown also touted her work advocating for tribal nations in Oregon.
Miller noted the Legislative Commission on Indian Services has good relationships with tribal partners.
"I know Governor Brown has worked to do that as well," Miller explained. "I think it will also be really important for whoever the next governor becomes to continue that same relationship-building and fostering that relationship with our tribal partners."
Brown stressed addressing racial disparities in housing and the workforce will be key for her remaining time in office. The NAYA Action Fund is supporting a measure from the governor which would expand access to culturally relevant preschool. The organization also hopes lawmakers approve a bill to declare racism a public health crisis, which would create two mobile health units.
Minnesota's new legislative session is underway. Even in an off-budget year, spending will be a main focus, thanks to a projected $7 billion surplus.
Some groups say it gives the state a chance to make historic child care investments. A coalition of labor, faith and family advocacy groups said policymakers cannot lose sight of the continued challenges families face getting affordable child care.
LaTanya Hughes, vice president for the home care sector of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and a mother of two children with disabilities, said she has juggled multiple jobs to afford to stay in the workforce, because she makes too much for child care assistance in one of her positions.
"Sometimes, I feel like the working the people are penalized the most," Hughes asserted. "As a parent, I know we need a child care system that is accessible and affordable to all kinds of families."
The groups want child care costs to be capped at 7% of a family's income. The coalition also backs Governor Tim Walz's ideas for boosting access. Republican leaders countered the state should prioritize returning a significant portion of the surplus to taxpayers. In the Senate, one plan might involve no longer taxing Social Security income. GOP leaders also plan to prioritize public safety, including tougher sentences for violent crimes.
Lydia Boerboom, child care organizer for Kids Count On Us, argued strong investments in child care can go a long way in providing stability for communities where issues have surfaced.
"That is one of our cornerstones of our communities is having a safe child care center, or family or school setting, that a child can go and be safe and have the resources that they need, like food, love, support, all of those kinds of things," Boerboom outlined.
Separately, the Children's Defense Fund hopes lawmakers revive any plans for paid family leave, and make public-assistance programs easier for families to navigate.
Lawmakers are also expected to debate a public-works package proposed by the governor, and they still need to agree on bonus payments for those who've worked on the front lines during the pandemic.
Groups advocating for public health in Massachusetts urged Gov. Charlie Baker and the General Assembly not to cut funding for the Public Health Excellence Grant Program in the 2023 budget.
During the pandemic, the grants allowed local departments to collaborate and conduct testing, contact tracing and vaccinations, as well as a range of other health and safety responsibilities.
Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association, said the grant program is especially important to reduce disparities in local public health.
"Because local public health is organized at the local level it's also, by-and-large, funded at the local level," Pavlos explained. "We see extreme variation and frankly, inequity in the way local public health services are funded, because it comes from local taxes."
The governor's proposed budget reduces the funding for Public Health Excellence Grants by one-third, from $15 million in 2022 to $10 million next year. Pavlos hopes the state House and Senate will consider their importance as they put their budget together, although much of the focus so far has been on cutting taxes.
A 2019 report from the Special Commission on Regional and Local Health echoes the call for more state funding for public health. It noted many Massachusetts health departments already struggle with an ever-increasing list of public-health issues to address.
Pavlos pointed out the pandemic has increased public awareness of their importance.
"They're responsible for answering the public's questions about COVID, quarantine and isolation, and the list just goes on and on," Pavlos asserted. "This work is on top of the everyday responsibilities that they have for restaurants and housing safety, and lead inspection, and water well safety and septic permits."
The governor has released his proposal and the Legislature will hold public hearings on the budget. The House will draft its proposal in early April. A final budget needs to be signed into law by the start of the new fiscal year, July 1.