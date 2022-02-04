173,000 Workers in Arkansas Eligible for Tax Credit Under Expansion

Gov. Kate Brown's State of the State address kicked off Oregon's short legislative session, and organizations advocating for diverse communities are watching closely.



Brown gave her final address as Oregon governor virtually this year. She outlined a host of priorities, including a $400 million proposal to address affordable housing. The focus on housing and homelessness aligns with the center's goals.



Will Miller, advocacy manager for the Native American Youth and Family Center Action Fund (NAYA) in Portland, said as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so do the needs of vulnerable populations.



"Continued investments in communities that are most impacted is really the most important thing," Miller emphasized. "With COVID and all the issues we've experienced with that, our communities are continuing to struggle, and our youth are struggling, right, in terms of our education and being out of the classroom for so long because of COVID."



In education, the Action Fund supports money to provide professional learning opportunities to educators on ethnic-studies standards and funding for the Department of Early Learning and Care. In her speech, Brown proposed a $100 million investment in child care.



Brown also touted her work advocating for tribal nations in Oregon.



Miller noted the Legislative Commission on Indian Services has good relationships with tribal partners.



"I know Governor Brown has worked to do that as well," Miller explained. "I think it will also be really important for whoever the next governor becomes to continue that same relationship-building and fostering that relationship with our tribal partners."



Brown stressed addressing racial disparities in housing and the workforce will be key for her remaining time in office. The NAYA Action Fund is supporting a measure from the governor which would expand access to culturally relevant preschool. The organization also hopes lawmakers approve a bill to declare racism a public health crisis, which would create two mobile health units.



Minnesota's new legislative session is underway. Even in an off-budget year, spending will be a main focus, thanks to a projected $7 billion surplus.



Some groups say it gives the state a chance to make historic child care investments. A coalition of labor, faith and family advocacy groups said policymakers cannot lose sight of the continued challenges families face getting affordable child care.



LaTanya Hughes, vice president for the home care sector of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and a mother of two children with disabilities, said she has juggled multiple jobs to afford to stay in the workforce, because she makes too much for child care assistance in one of her positions.



"Sometimes, I feel like the working the people are penalized the most," Hughes asserted. "As a parent, I know we need a child care system that is accessible and affordable to all kinds of families."



The groups want child care costs to be capped at 7% of a family's income. The coalition also backs Governor Tim Walz's ideas for boosting access. Republican leaders countered the state should prioritize returning a significant portion of the surplus to taxpayers. In the Senate, one plan might involve no longer taxing Social Security income. GOP leaders also plan to prioritize public safety, including tougher sentences for violent crimes.



Lydia Boerboom, child care organizer for Kids Count On Us, argued strong investments in child care can go a long way in providing stability for communities where issues have surfaced.



"That is one of our cornerstones of our communities is having a safe child care center, or family or school setting, that a child can go and be safe and have the resources that they need, like food, love, support, all of those kinds of things," Boerboom outlined.



Separately, the Children's Defense Fund hopes lawmakers revive any plans for paid family leave, and make public-assistance programs easier for families to navigate.



Lawmakers are also expected to debate a public-works package proposed by the governor, and they still need to agree on bonus payments for those who've worked on the front lines during the pandemic.



