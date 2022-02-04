Friday, February 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2022
Iowa policymakers are urged to avoid rhetoric faith leaders say intertwines with extremism; Los Angeles boosts its minimum wage; and debate rages over a pipeline skirting around tribal territory.

2022Talks - February 4, 2022
Lawmakers receive classified briefings on Russia-Ukraine tensions; President Biden addresses surging gun violence, and lawmakers press FAA administrator about botched 5G rollout near major airports.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

PA in Great Need of Blood Donors Amid Supply Shortage

Friday, February 4, 2022   

Two years into the pandemic, the number of volunteer blood donors in Pennsylvania has dropped dramatically. Blood center leaders say it's critical to get the numbers up in order to save lives. With schools and workplaces disrupted by COVID-19, many blood drives have been canceled and have not been rescheduled.

Patrick Bradley, president of the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, said in the last two months, the blood bank had its lowest supply in years, only being able to provide hospitals with about 70% of the units they requested.

He acknowledged donations have rebounded somewhat since then, but added they still need donors.

"If you recall the school shooting out in Detroit a few months ago, we sent blood that day to Michigan blood centers so that they could treat the victims of the shooting," Bradley recounted. "It's a very vital part of what we believe we are trying to do, not only in Pennsylvania but for the entire country. "

Bradley pointed out the Central Pennsylvania bank needs about 75,000 donations per year to serve at least 21 hospitals. The American Red Cross and others have blood-donation centers across the state.

Jeannie Goldstein was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia almost a year ago. While undergoing chemotherapy, Goldstein received more than 30 blood transfusions. She is now in remission and is grateful to the blood bank and donors. She said plenty of other people like her can greatly benefit from blood donations.

"And then the everyday accidents and surgeries that go on," Goldstein added. "It is a need just as the air we breathe and the bread and milk you need to get during a snowstorm. We need people. We need you. It is right there, an arm away."

People who are in good health, 16 years of age or older and weigh at least 120 pounds can donate blood every eight weeks. The type of blood most frequently requested is type O because it can be transfused to a patient with any blood type in an emergency.


Stress reduction is recommended to help reduce the risk of heart disease. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Heart Disease: Not an 'Old Person's Disease'

Whether you're hunkered down at home or out on the job today, Ohioans are urged to wear red. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Day is …

Environment

In Wake of Yellowstone Wolf Hunt, Snaring Raises New Issues

The Yellowstone wolf population has been devastated by recent hunts in the region, and advocates for the species say another concern is trapping…

Environment

Conservation Groups Blame Feds for Damage to Rare Dinosaur Tracks

Conservation groups say it was a close call last week when a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) contractor began clearing a site near Moab which containe…

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown gave her 2022 State of the State address, opening up a legislative session scheduled to adjourn on March 7. (Gov. Kate Brown)

Social Issues

With Legislative Kickoff in OR, Native American Youth Plot Priorities

Gov. Kate Brown's State of the State address kicked off Oregon's short legislative session, and organizations advocating for diverse communities are …

Social Issues

Fatih Group: IA Leaders Need to Stomp Out Extremism

Iowa policymakers are debating a number of politically divisive issues, and as the legislative process plays out, they are being urged to avoid …

In addition to the transgender sports ban, South Dakota lawmakers are considering another bill this year that would prohibit trans students from using multi-occupancy school facilities consistent with their gender identity. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

SD is Latest State to Adopt Transgender Sports Law

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill making South Dakota the tenth state to ban transgender girls and women from participating in team sports matching …

Social Issues

173,000 Workers in Arkansas Eligible for Tax Credit Under Expansion

A newly expanded tax credit program for low-income people means more Arkansans are eligible than ever, and advocacy groups hope to spread the word…

Social Issues

It's February: Shouldn't You Be Reading?

You might think older Americans would read more than their younger counterparts, because of retirement or a more flexible lifestyle. In fact…

 

