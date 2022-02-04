Heart Disease: Not an 'Old Person's Disease'

Whether you're hunkered down at home or out on the job today, Ohioans are urged to wear red. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Day is in its 18th year, drawing attention to the fact cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, ahead of cancer and other diseases.



Brianne Ballard, senior director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association in Columbus, said you're never too young to be thinking about heart health.



"Heart attacks are on the rise in younger and younger women," Ballard reported. "It's actually the number one killer of women over the age of 20. You know, there's a misconception that it's an old person's disease or an old man's disease, and the research shows us it's just not the case."



She added there are seven key health factors tied to improving cardiovascular health: not smoking, healthy diet and weight, physical activity, as well as controlling cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar.



Reducing stress also is beneficial, as it connects to increased blood pressure.



Ballard pointed out women tend to put the health and needs of others above themselves.



"Women are busy. Women are the caretakers for just about everyone in their life," Ballard observed. "They may be juggling a career, they might be juggling a family. We need them to get to the doctor just like they would make sure that their spouse or their kiddo or their parent got to the doctor."



Ballard noted another issue is, for decades, a certain extent of research focused primarily on men.



"We need to do better," Ballard asserted. "We need to get more women enrolled in our research and in our clinical trials. And when we do that, it changes the information we can provide and our guidelines that can be provided to the physicians to better treat women specifically."



Ballard emphasized heart-attack warning signs can be different for women than for men, including extreme fatigue, nausea and pain in the jaw and back. Heart disease claims the life of one in three women.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has captured headlines over its law banning nearly all abortions, but other states soon may share the spotlight after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand.



The law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. It also promises a $10,000 bounty to citizens if they win a court case against anyone who has helped someone gain access to an abortion.



At a virtual press conference Friday, American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Freedom Project Staff Attorney Julia Kaye said if the Supreme Court overturns the constitutional right to an abortion, she expects roughly half the states to follow Texas' lead.



"Five justices on the Supreme Court have shrugged their shoulders in the face of the catastrophic harm in Texas," said Kaye, "ignoring 50 years of legal precedent forbidding states from stripping away our fundamental right to end a pregnancy."



The high court's 5-to-4 vote said providers could still sue in federal court. Since the Friday decision, legal experts have warned that nearly every constitutional right is now at risk.



And to that end, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday called on lawmakers in that state to pass legislation modeled on the Texas abortion law as a strategy to go after the gun industry.



Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a staff physician with the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, noted how difficult the past 100 days have been on the Center's staff.



"Over and over again, we are forced to violate our conscience and our training, and turn away patients who need us," said Kumar. "And we have no good answers to their questions of why this is happening or when it might end."



Amy Hagstrom Miller is the president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health and Whole Woman's Health Alliance and oversees abortion clinics, including the center in McAllen. She called the court's decision unjust, cruel and inhumane.



"Our staff are heartbroken, scared and discouraged," said Miller. "They're angry at having to serve as agents of the state against their will, to enforce a law they don't agree with."



Texas' Senate Bill 8 has been in effect since September 1.







