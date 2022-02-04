Friday, February 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2022
Play

Iowa policymakers are urged to avoid rhetoric faith leaders say intertwines with extremism; Los Angeles boosts its minimum wage; and debate rages over a pipeline skirting around tribal territory.

2022Talks - February 4, 2022
Play

Lawmakers receive classified briefings on Russia-Ukraine tensions; President Biden addresses surging gun violence, and lawmakers press FAA administrator about botched 5G rollout near major airports.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Heart Disease: Not an 'Old Person's Disease'

Play

Friday, February 4, 2022   

Whether you're hunkered down at home or out on the job today, Ohioans are urged to wear red. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Day is in its 18th year, drawing attention to the fact cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, ahead of cancer and other diseases.

Brianne Ballard, senior director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association in Columbus, said you're never too young to be thinking about heart health.

"Heart attacks are on the rise in younger and younger women," Ballard reported. "It's actually the number one killer of women over the age of 20. You know, there's a misconception that it's an old person's disease or an old man's disease, and the research shows us it's just not the case."

She added there are seven key health factors tied to improving cardiovascular health: not smoking, healthy diet and weight, physical activity, as well as controlling cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar.

Reducing stress also is beneficial, as it connects to increased blood pressure.

Ballard pointed out women tend to put the health and needs of others above themselves.

"Women are busy. Women are the caretakers for just about everyone in their life," Ballard observed. "They may be juggling a career, they might be juggling a family. We need them to get to the doctor just like they would make sure that their spouse or their kiddo or their parent got to the doctor."

Ballard noted another issue is, for decades, a certain extent of research focused primarily on men.

"We need to do better," Ballard asserted. "We need to get more women enrolled in our research and in our clinical trials. And when we do that, it changes the information we can provide and our guidelines that can be provided to the physicians to better treat women specifically."

Ballard emphasized heart-attack warning signs can be different for women than for men, including extreme fatigue, nausea and pain in the jaw and back. Heart disease claims the life of one in three women.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
A 2021 Idaho law allows for killing up to 90% of the state's wolf population. (Dennis Donohue/Adobe Stock)

Environment

In Wake of Yellowstone Wolf Hunt, Snaring Raises New Issues

The Yellowstone wolf population has been devastated by recent hunts in the region, and advocates for the species say another concern is trapping…

Health and Wellness

Lawsuit Dismissal Secures Pregnant Idahoans' Right to Decide Living Wills

A landmark victory on the rights of pregnant people when securing living wills has been settled in Idaho. A lawsuit over a 2005 law prohibiting …

Environment

Conservation Groups Blame Feds for Damage to Rare Dinosaur Tracks

Conservation groups say it was a close call last week when a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) contractor began clearing a site near Moab which containe…

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown gave her 2022 State of the State address, opening up a legislative session scheduled to adjourn on March 7. (Gov. Kate Brown)

Social Issues

With Legislative Kickoff in OR, Native American Youth Plot Priorities

Gov. Kate Brown's State of the State address kicked off Oregon's short legislative session, and organizations advocating for diverse communities are …

Health and Wellness

PA in Great Need of Blood Donors Amid Supply Shortage

Two years into the pandemic, the number of volunteer blood donors in Pennsylvania has dropped dramatically. Blood center leaders say it's critical to …

Hundreds of Iowans have formally called on state leaders to display respectful behavior, suggesting that extremism has become too much a part of public debate. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Fatih Group: IA Leaders Need to Stomp Out Extremism

Iowa policymakers are debating a number of politically divisive issues, and as the legislative process plays out, they are being urged to avoid …

Social Issues

SD is Latest State to Adopt Transgender Sports Law

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill making South Dakota the tenth state to ban transgender girls and women from participating in team sports matching …

Social Issues

173,000 Workers in Arkansas Eligible for Tax Credit Under Expansion

A newly expanded tax credit program for low-income people means more Arkansans are eligible than ever, and advocacy groups hope to spread the word…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021