A Community College "Promise" for Texas High Schoolers

High school students who attend college expand their future career options, and a free tuition program at five San Antonio community colleges is making a difference for hundreds of students.
Known as "AlamoPROMISE," five community colleges selected 25 city high schools for the program where a majority of students haven't gone on to postsecondary education. In addition, more than half are economically disadvantaged.
Alamo Colleges District AlamoPROMISE Chief Program Officer Stephanie Vasquez said the "last-dollar" scholarship pays whatever costs remain after financial aid.
"That means students from participating high schools," said Vasquez, "when they graduate can attend one of the Alamo colleges and earn an academic certificate or associates degree and incur no charge for their tuition and fees."
There are an estimated 400 "promise" programs nationwide, including 10 in Texas.
Vasquez said institutions participating in the Alamo Colleges District also provide a wide array of services to students - from low-cost health care to food pantries and day-care programs at a significantly reduced rate.
In order to foster a college-going culture in San Antonio, Vasquez said the Promise program covers students for up to three years so they have time to complete their credentials.
"With Alamo Promise, it means they don't have to ask their mom or dad or grandparents for money," said Vasquez. "They can come to classes knowing that's one less burden on their families, knowing that it's going to lead them to a stronger future."
She noted the program aims to drive more first-generation and lower-income students to higher education.
"Many of our students fall into that scenario where they are first ones to attend college," said Vasquez, "and they possibly wouldn't have done so otherwise."
By last fall, overall enrollment had declined 5.5% percent at the five participating Alamo colleges, but enrollment from the 25 high schools in the Promise program climbed 17%.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
A corporate tax break in Pennsylvania funding scholarship programs for K-12 private and religious schools lacks sufficient data to determine its success, according to a new report.
The program, worth about $280 million annually, includes the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit.
Supporters contended the programs help low-income students in underperforming public schools.
Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said the report from the state's Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) paints a troubling picture of lack of accountability for the programs. He is concerned some lawmakers want to increase the tax credits.
"The bottom line is this: From that report, we do not know if it's working for students," Askey asserted. "That brings us to the question of why would we dramatically expand these programs to the point they want to expand them, when we're not sure if they're even working?"
Companies donating to a scholarship organization can receive a 75% to 90% credit on their taxes. A bill which cleared the Senate Education Committee last month would automatically increase the annual number of tax credits available by 25%.
The IFO report recommends obtaining data on student outcomes after switching to private schools and tracking scholarship awards by family income, among other metrics, but state law prohibits the collection of such data.
Susan Spicka, executive director of the group Education Voters of Pennsylvania, argued it is time for the law to change.
"It is really extraordinary that there are lawmakers in Harrisburg who claim to be fiscal conservatives, and who claim to be looking out for taxpayers, who support a program that has zero accountability for how over a billion dollars in tax money has been spent over the years on these scholarships," Spicka remarked.
Legislative leaders and the governor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Funds from the tax credits also go to pre-K and educational improvement programs.
Disclosure: Pennsylvania State Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Pennsylvania schools have faced an uphill battle in the omicron variant surge, which led to temporary virtual learning after the winter break. But a new poll finds parents feel overwhelming support for teachers, and for schools' handling of COVID-19.
In the national survey of 1,300 parents of kids in public schools, 72% said their child's school provides them with an "excellent or good-quality" education.
Despite the pandemic challenges of the last two years, said Dan Alderson, a teacher at Chartiers-Houston School District in Washington County, he's never been more proud to be an educator.
"Students in our classrooms, they're getting to see firsthand what it is to be a lifelong learner just by looking at their teachers," he said, "and they've stepped out of their comfort zones, some of the teachers that weren't familiar with technology, and they've really taken it upon themselves to learn as much as they can."
In the poll, a big concern among parents is the nationwide teacher shortage, with 65% saying they were "fairly or very concerned" about it. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law in December that allows the state to expand its pool of eligible substitutes.
Alderson said one of many things made more clear about teaching during the pandemic has been the importance of communicating with parents. With lots of contact amid last-minute switches to remote learning, he said he thinks it's given parents a better appreciation for the job of being a teacher.
"You have to be able to turn on a dime and you have to be able to be flexible," he said. "I think if anything, this thing has strengthened the bonds between that teacher-and-home connection with students and parents. I really think that it's allowed me to reach my students and get to know my students better."
Other pressing issues for parents that surfaced in the polling include concern over a lack of support staff, such as counselors and nurses, and worries about their children falling behind academically.
Missouri ranks middle of the pack in a new report assessing states' proposals for using American Rescue Plan funds for schools.
The federal stimulus bill last year dedicated $125 billion for K-12 education, with two-thirds of it made immediately available.
This month, the U.S. Department of Education approved states' applications for how they will use the last third.
Nicholas Munyan-Penney, senior policy analyst for the group Education Reform Now, co-authored the report, which gave Missouri and 24 other states a "yellow light" for overall equity in their plans.
"Missouri is requiring that districts explain how they're going to be allocating their funds based on student needs, so that was really good to see," Munyan-Penney explained. "But then, we're also concerned, really, about ensuring that these funds are being tracked and being transparent."
Missouri's priorities include sustaining safe operations in schools, addressing the impact of lost instructional time, expanding broadband access and supporting the educator workforce. The state has faced a severe teacher shortage, and the funding will help address working conditions, strengthen mentor programs for early-career teachers, and provide more social-emotional services to educators.
Some 90% of the Rescue Plan funds go to local agencies, but Munyan-Penney pointed out how the State of Missouri will use the 10% it receives remains unclear. While Missouri plans to address lost instructional time, he noted the plan does not outline how it will do so.
"One specific intervention that we often recommend is high-impact tutoring," Munyan-Penney emphasized. "That gives students dedicated time, during the school day, to have additional instructional time with adults who can give them the extra support that they need."
The report recommended states collaborate on their plans, sharing ways to increase transparency and improve data collection and reporting. Munyan-Penney added supporting students with mental-health and emotional needs is key to improving student outcomes.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.