Researchers at NAU Institute Fight, Prevent Climate-Driven Wildfires

Climate change and drought have intensified wildfires across Arizona and the West, destroying millions of acres of woodlands and entire communities.
While thousands of firefighters battle the blazes with boots on the ground, academic researchers are also working on ways to better manage forests and prevent long-term damage.
The Ecological Research Institute at Northern Arizona University is among a growing network of academic think tanks working to solve the environmental problems created by unhealthy forests.
Andrew Sánchez Meador is the executive director of the facility at NAU. He said the institutes apply science to both preventing fires and restore the ecology after a blaze.
"To mobilize the unique assets of a University to help solve these problems," said Meador. "Initially just wildfire, but now has evolved into climate change, climate adaptation, and the general degradation of our forests and woodlands."
The Flagstaff facility was chartered in 2005 by the Western Governors' Association with sister institutes in Colorado and New Mexico. It employs 21 staff members, 6 year-round students, and 6 seasonal students.
Meador said beginning in the late 1990s, wildfires began growing in size and intensity, and were occurring more often. He said wildfire season the Rockies used to be a few months in the summer, but with climate change, major fires occur almost year round.
"There weren't a lot of people who are attributing the changing of the climate, the aridity of the fuels, the lengthening of the fire season, the increased drought," said Meador. "There weren't a lot of people in the early 2000s recognizing that as a major contributor."
While much of their research involves forestry management, Meador said in recent years, they have begun to help homeowners and communities protect themselves from the sometimes deadly infernos.
"It's changed from fuel-reduction or wildfire-prevention treatments as the only mechanism that we have," said Meador, "to a more holistic view of doing what we have to do to have Western forest ecosystems and communities to be healthy and resilient and sustainable."
A federal court in Virginia has struck down a proposed permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, siding with environmental groups who said the project would threaten endangered wildlife and habitat.
The pipeline would run more than 300 miles, transporting natural gas through eleven counties in West Virginia and neighboring states. The decision is the second rejection by a federal court over permitting for the pipeline's construction.
Cindy Rank, chair of the extractive industries committee for the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, one of several groups behind a lawsuit against the pipeline, said it would cross many of the state's headwater streams, both large and small.
"And the impact on both of those is going to be a tremendous amount of sedimentation," Rank explained. "Both from the construction sites on either side of the stream if you're going to drill under; and the actual in-stream degradation as you're blocking up one side and digging up another side to put that pipeline down."
High levels of sediment can disrupt ecosystems, harm fish, and increase algae blooms. The interstate pipeline would be owned and operated by Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, a joint venture between several energy companies, and regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. On its website, the company said it has provided funding to preserve land and remains dedicated to ongoing environmental preservation efforts.
Rank argued a decision last December by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to issue a water quality certification failed to consider the pipeline's potentially harmful impacts to wildlife and the environment.
"Because we believe that certification is based on fallacies," Rank asserted. "DEP did not consider everything they needed to consider, before determining that this would not violate water-quality standards."
She believes it would be a mistake to tie West Virginia into more fossil fuels, at a time when the nation is focused on creating a sustainable renewable-energy infrastructure.
"But now is the time to make those changes," Rank contended. "To solar, to wind, to other options that don't have as big a carbon footprint. And in fact these permits are supposed to take that kind of future impact into account."
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the pipeline has been required to pay millions of dollars in fines for more than 350 water-quality related violations in Virginia and West Virginia.
Conservation groups say it was a close call last week when a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) contractor began clearing a site near Moab which contained dinosaur tracks believed to be 112 million years old.
A wooden boardwalk was removed from a portion of the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite and some ground cover was cleared before work was stopped.
The Center for Biological Diversity heard about the incident on social media and fired off a cease and desist letter to the BLM to halt work.
Patrick Donnelly, director of the Great Basin Center at the Center for Biological Diversity, said the federal land-management agency failed to follow its own regulations.
"The NEPA [National Environmental Policy Act] document required there to be someone on site," Donnelly explained. "There was no one on site, so it was basically just some guy with a bulldozer going out there thinking he was doing the right thing because he didn't know any better and no one told him."
The BLM issued a statement saying workers at the site were improving areas for public access following a NEPA analysis, but did not damage the artifacts.
Donnelly disagreed, saying an inspection showed a backhoe had driven over as much as 30% of the site.
Donnelly pointed out part of the problem is the BLM is understaffed and trying to rebuild after four years of Trump administration attempts to dismantle the agency.
"This would not have happened if they had a staff paleontologist," Donnelly asserted. "Not every BLM office in the country needs a staff paleontologist, but I would think the Moab field office does. There's a lot of paleontology there."
Donnelly believes the destruction of resources at the site violates several federal laws, including the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act for failing to adhere to project approval documents.
"I would say that the immediate danger sort of has passed," Donnelly noted. "I am hopeful about this. We raised a big thing about it, and I think rightfully so, but I'm hoping we can get on the right track."
Mill Canyon is one of the largest and most diverse dinosaur track sites from the Early Cretaceous period in North America. The discovery was reported to the BLM in 2009, and research began in 2010.
Illinois has more lead pipelines than any other state in the nation, but a new plan from the Biden-Harris administration could boost the state's lead-line removal efforts.
The Biden-Harris Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan calls for $15 billion over the next decade to replace all the country's lead pipelines.
Angela Guyadeen, director of the Safe Water Initiative for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), said financing lead-line removal projects is a major barrier for most communities.
"What's really important to know is that money coming down from the state and also the feds is going to make this process a lot easier," Guyadeen explained. "Many states and communities across the country have said, 'Yeah, well, you know, we really want to replace lead service lines, but it's a really expensive project and there's a lot of other priorities we have to be thinking about.' "
The NRDC estimated as of last June, Illinois had between 700,000 and 1.4 million lead lines. Last summer, the Illinois General Assembly passed a separate measure to begin replacing the state's lead lines. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Illinois will receive $288 million to support the efforts via the federal plan.
The Metropolitan Planning Council noted lead lines are a serious issue in communities of color; 65% of the state's Black and Latin residents live in communities containing 94% of the state's known lead pipelines.
Guyadeen argued the state should ensure the funding to replace the pipelines is equitably distributed. She pointed out the state's current method for distributing such funds, the State Revolving Fund, can be difficult for smaller communities to navigate.
"If you are a mayor or a small-town mayor of a community, and you don't have a lot of resources or consultants, that can be a barrier to accessing these funds," Guyadeen contended.
A separate Metropolitan Planning Council report found replacing all the state's lead pipelines could generate up to 250,000 jobs and $23 billion in new economic activity.
Vice President Kamala Harris, visiting Wisconsin last week, touted the benefits the plan could have for organized labor.
"These investments will result in improved public health, the creation of more jobs, the infusion of support for important apprenticeship programs, and it's just simply the right thing to do," Harris stated.
Exposure to lead can cause several adverse health effects, including anemia, kidney and brain damage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it also can damage the nervous systems of unborn children.