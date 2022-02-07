Monday, February 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 7, 2022
Tribal communities and remote areas have to jump through extra hoops to get at-home COVID tests; and some Ohio journalists use artificial intelligence to take a deeper dive into their investigations.

2022Talks - February 7, 2022
Mike Pence pushes back on Donald Trump's election misinformation; the RNC declares the insurrection "legitimate political discourse;" US adds 467,000 jobs; and SD bans trans girls from school sports.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Researchers at NAU Institute Fight, Prevent Climate-Driven Wildfires

Monday, February 7, 2022   

Climate change and drought have intensified wildfires across Arizona and the West, destroying millions of acres of woodlands and entire communities.

While thousands of firefighters battle the blazes with boots on the ground, academic researchers are also working on ways to better manage forests and prevent long-term damage.

The Ecological Research Institute at Northern Arizona University is among a growing network of academic think tanks working to solve the environmental problems created by unhealthy forests.

Andrew Sánchez Meador is the executive director of the facility at NAU. He said the institutes apply science to both preventing fires and restore the ecology after a blaze.

"To mobilize the unique assets of a University to help solve these problems," said Meador. "Initially just wildfire, but now has evolved into climate change, climate adaptation, and the general degradation of our forests and woodlands."

The Flagstaff facility was chartered in 2005 by the Western Governors' Association with sister institutes in Colorado and New Mexico. It employs 21 staff members, 6 year-round students, and 6 seasonal students.

Meador said beginning in the late 1990s, wildfires began growing in size and intensity, and were occurring more often. He said wildfire season the Rockies used to be a few months in the summer, but with climate change, major fires occur almost year round.

"There weren't a lot of people who are attributing the changing of the climate, the aridity of the fuels, the lengthening of the fire season, the increased drought," said Meador. "There weren't a lot of people in the early 2000s recognizing that as a major contributor."

While much of their research involves forestry management, Meador said in recent years, they have begun to help homeowners and communities protect themselves from the sometimes deadly infernos.

"It's changed from fuel-reduction or wildfire-prevention treatments as the only mechanism that we have," said Meador, "to a more holistic view of doing what we have to do to have Western forest ecosystems and communities to be healthy and resilient and sustainable."


A short-finned pilot whale is entangled in a drift gillnet. (NOAA, courtesy of Oceana)

Marine Protections in America COMPETES Act Praised

Marine-conservation groups are celebrating after the U.S. House passed the America COMPETES Act on Friday. The bill primarily boosts semiconductor …

NV Unveils QR Code to Show Your COVID-19 Vaccine Record

There's a new way to show you're vaccinated for COVID-19, without having to keep track of a pesky vaccine card, using a free QR code you can download …

AI Can Flip Script for Investigative Journalism

By Lucia WalinchusBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Eye on Ohio: The Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism-Ohio News Connectio…

While a trio of Minneapolis police officers stand trial for federal charges related to George Floyd's murder, the city faces renewed scrutiny after a Black man was fatally shot during a controversial search warrant. (Adobe Stock)

Mpls. and MN Under Pressure Again Over Fatal Police Shooting

Protesters walked the streets of Minneapolis over the weekend calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was fatally shot by police last Wednesday…

Tribal, Rural Communities Face Barriers for Free COVID Tests

Households across America are receiving free COVID tests sent by mail after the federal government rolled out the option last month. But in states …

Colorado has struggled, largely because of constraints under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, to increase investments in education for decades. (Adobe Stock)

Report: Raising Pay Key to Keeping Schools Open

As school districts across Colorado struggle to keep their doors open because of staffing shortages, a new Economic Policy Institute report suggests …

Landmark 'New Mexico Voting Rights Act' Stalls in Senate

Amid support and criticism, a marathon public hearing and debate over a bill to bolster voting access ended in the New Mexico Roundhouse Friday …

CT Coalition Calls for Public Investments Ahead of Legislative Session

A coalition of Connecticut's labor and community organizations has sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers outlining public investments they …

 

