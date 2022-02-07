Monday, February 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 7, 2022
Tribal communities and remote areas have to jump through extra hoops to get at-home COVID tests; and some Ohio journalists use artificial intelligence to take a deeper dive into their investigations.

2022Talks - February 7, 2022
Mike Pence pushes back on Donald Trump's election misinformation; the RNC declares the insurrection "legitimate political discourse;" US adds 467,000 jobs; and SD bans trans girls from school sports.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

NV Unveils QR Code to Show Your COVID-19 Vaccine Record

Monday, February 7, 2022   

There's a new way to show you're vaccinated for COVID-19, without having to keep track of a pesky vaccine card, using a free QR code you can download from your account via the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services online portal.

You can save the QR code as a digital file on your phone.

Kristy Zigenis, COVID-19 program manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program, said businesses or events requiring proof of vaccination for admission can use a special program to decode the file.

"That QR code will show the requesting individual's COVID-19 vaccination record," Zigenis explained. "Which includes the type of vaccine received, the date, the vaccine location and the individual's legal name and date of birth."

Many people are familiar with QR codes that link to a webpage, such as a restaurant menu, when you focus your cellphone camera on it. The SMART Health QR Code is protected through cryptography and can only be read by companies with a special decoding app from the state.

People access their own data with a two-factor authentication system via Nevada WebIZ, which is the portal for the statewide immunization information system. The web address is IZrecord.nv.gov.

Zigenis noted this is just a way for people to manage and store their own medical records.

"Lots of people have misplaced their COVID vaccine card or the state printout is not accepted as an official record, although we identify it as an official record," Zigenis outlined. "This is just an alternative to that for specific travel needs or certain venues that require it for large gatherings."

Data accessed via a new SMART Health QR Code is considered an official State of Nevada digital record for those who received vaccines in the state.


