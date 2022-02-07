Monday, February 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 7, 2022
Play

Tribal communities and remote areas have to jump through extra hoops to get at-home COVID tests; and some Ohio journalists use artificial intelligence to take a deeper dive into their investigations.

2022Talks - February 7, 2022
Play

Mike Pence pushes back on Donald Trump's election misinformation; the RNC declares the insurrection "legitimate political discourse;" US adds 467,000 jobs; and SD bans trans girls from school sports.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Raising Pay Key to Keeping Schools Open

Play

Monday, February 7, 2022   

As school districts across Colorado struggle to keep their doors open because of staffing shortages, a new Economic Policy Institute report suggests that states should tap billions in unspent COVID relief funds to make long-overdue investments in the education workforce.

David Cooper, report author and senior policy analyst with EPI, said raising pay will be essential for bringing back and keeping high-quality teachers and support staff.

"Pay in public schools is quite low, particularly for support staff," said Cooper. "Folks like bus drivers, custodial workers, food-service workers - the staff who are essential to schools operating and providing safe, healthy learning environments."

Public-school bus drivers and teaching assistants earn roughly $500 per week, while food service workers earn just $331.

Colorado lost nearly 15% of its bus drivers between 2019 and 2021, and nearly 7% of its teachers, a number which the report warns could put student achievement and the long-term success of schools at significant risk.

Cooper admited that if lawmakers do use COVID relief dollars for education, it would amount to a one-time investment, and not cover ongoing costs including increased salaries.

But he said the public health emergency has made it very clear that the economy cannot function if schools aren't open.

"If people don't have a place to send their children so that they can go to work, where they know those kids are going to be safe, and learning something," said Cooper, "the rest of the economy is not going to work. So we have to spend whatever it takes to make sure that schools can operate effectively, or we're just shooting ourselves in the foot."

The current loss of K-12 workers comes on the heels of even bigger losses after the Great Recession that were never fully restored.

Cooper said this moment of crisis for the country's schools could mark a turning point, if public officials are willing to get the ball rolling with billions in unspent relief funds.

"But the truth is most states have been reducing their expenditures in public education on a per capita basis for a long time," said Cooper. "So this may be the nudge that lawmakers need to start generating new revenues to support education for the long term."




get more stories like this via email
A short-finned pilot whale is entangled in a drift gillnet. (NOAA, courtesy of Oceana)

Environment

Marine Protections in America COMPETES Act Praised

Marine-conservation groups are celebrating after the U.S. House passed the America COMPETES Act on Friday. The bill primarily boosts semiconductor …

Health and Wellness

NV Unveils QR Code to Show Your COVID-19 Vaccine Record

There's a new way to show you're vaccinated for COVID-19, without having to keep track of a pesky vaccine card, using a free QR code you can download …

Environment

Researchers at NAU Institute Fight, Prevent Climate-Driven Wildfires

Climate change and drought have intensified wildfires across Arizona and the West, destroying millions of acres of woodlands and entire communities…

Environmentalists say increased sediment from a proposed natural-gas pipeline project would cause significant harm to West Virginia's streams and aquatic life. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Federal Court Rejects Mountain Valley Pipeline Permit

A federal court in Virginia has struck down a proposed permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, siding with environmental groups who said the project …

Social Issues

AI Can Flip Script for Investigative Journalism

By Lucia WalinchusBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Eye on Ohio: The Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism-Ohio News Connectio…

While a trio of Minneapolis police officers stand trial for federal charges related to George Floyd's murder, the city faces renewed scrutiny after a Black man was fatally shot during a controversial search warrant. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Mpls. and MN Under Pressure Again Over Fatal Police Shooting

Protesters walked the streets of Minneapolis over the weekend calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was fatally shot by police last Wednesday…

Social Issues

Tribal, Rural Communities Face Barriers for Free COVID Tests

Households across America are receiving free COVID tests sent by mail after the federal government rolled out the option last month. But in states …

Social Issues

Landmark 'New Mexico Voting Rights Act' Stalls in Senate

Amid support and criticism, a marathon public hearing and debate over a bill to bolster voting access ended in the New Mexico Roundhouse Friday …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021