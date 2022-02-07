CT Coalition Calls for Public Investments Ahead of Legislative Session

A coalition of Connecticut's labor and community organizations has sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers outlining public investments they say are critical to pandemic recovery ahead of the start of the legislative session this week.



Lamont announced a proposal last week that would cut taxes by $336 million if approved by the General Assembly.



Rather than shoring up the state's Rainy Day Fund, the Recovery For ALL Connecticut Coalition is calling for Lamont and legislative leadership to provide targeted tax relief to low- and middle-income earners and have corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share.



State Rep. Robyn Porter - D-New Haven - said it's about equity.



"If we were to enact rates similar to those that existed in the early 2000s, this would generate a whopping $162 million annually for the state budget," said Porter. "And I don't think that's something that's unfair. I think that's actually the equity we've been talking about."



Lamont's tax plan includes expanding eligibility and increasing the state's property tax credit, which would affect 500,000 residents.



The legislative session starts on Wednesday. Lamont will work with legislative leaders to adjust the biennial budget plan adopted last year.



As a first-generation college student, Brigith Rivera - co-founder of Husky 4 Immigrants and CT Students for a Dream - struggled with anxiety and depression but did not qualify for health insurance due to her undocumented status.



She and other coalition members are calling for the expansion of Husky Health, the state's Medicaid program, to cover all undocumented residents.



"What's the point of a health-care system if thousands of people can't access it?" said Rivera. "The pandemic makes it really clear that the only way to have a healthy state is to ensure that everyone can access health care, and that includes mental-health support and that includes undocumented people."



The Recovery For ALL Connecticut Coalition also is calling on Lamont to invest $129 million to close deficits in public higher education and $60 million to fill 1,000 state health-care worker vacancies.







References: Governor Lamont Proposes $336 Million in Tax Cuts for Connecticut Residents the office of Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont 2/2/22

Recovery For ALL Connecticut homepage Recovery For ALL Connecticut 2022



get more stories like this via email



The pandemic shows no signs of ending soon. And with working from home and distance learning still a reality for many households, health experts say constant use of electronic devices creates some concerns - including the effects of blue light.



Scott Edmonds, the Chief Eye Care Officer at United Healthcare, said blue light is a low-wavelength, high-energy light that can boost a person's alertness. But long-term, too much exposure can potentially damage cells in the retina and disrupt sleep patterns.



He said it's just about everywhere in a home connected to technology.



"The big exposure that we see today," said Edmonds, "especially with the pandemic, is coming of out your phone, coming out of your computer, and coming out of the newer televisions that emit a lot of that blue light."



Experts say the best ways to reduce blue-light impact is keep screens at least 30 inches away from your eyes. Another recommendation is the "20-20-20" rule - after 20 minutes of computer work, a person should take 20 seconds to look at something that's 20 feet away.



The use of blue-light-filtering technology also is encouraged.



People studying the dangers of too much screen time say there are other side effects to worry about, including mental health and not enough physical activity.



Associate Professor of Communications at the University of Minnesota-Duluth Aaron Boyson said, while it's hard to get a handle on something so ubiquitous, limiting access is a way families can work together to combat technology overload.



"If that means that at the dinner table you don't have phones, don't have phones," said Boyson. "If that means not having screens in a kid's room, take them out."



He said even though constant use of technology has been normalized these days, parents shouldn't feel constrained from trying to limit access and cut down on use. He added a body of research indicates even before the pandemic, adults and kids were logging too much screen time.







Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Blue light and screen time guide for parents and educators United Healthcare Vision 1/5/21



get more stories like this via email

