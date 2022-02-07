Tribal, Rural Communities Face Barriers for Free COVID Tests

Households across America are receiving free COVID tests sent by mail after the federal government rolled out the option last month. But in states such as South Dakota, those living in tribal communities and remote areas have to go through extra hoops to get them.



Through a designated website, households can order up to four free tests, sent to them by the U.S. Postal Service.



Christopher Shaw, a U.S. Postal historian, has written about the agency. He said it is not uncommon for those living on reservations and in extremely rural areas to not have a street address, and then there is the issue of technology.



"And if you're in a rural place where you don't really have access to the internet, then how are you gonna use the website to order it in the first place?" Shaw asked.



He added website glitches might exacerbate the situation. Still, the Daily Yonder reports some living in tribal communities said working through barriers is better than no options, including driving round trip to pick up tests at a Post Office box, as opposed to traveling hundreds of miles to get them because there is no state-sponsored site in their area.



Other concerns include confusion in placing an order if multiple families are living in one household, as well as lingering delivery delays in the postal service system.



Shaw still sees value in the federal government making attempts to get a test to everyone in the U.S.



"Through their wonderful resource to be able to deliver these kits, is that it speaks to the value of the postal service," Shaw contended.



A total of 500 million COVID tests are being made available through the government's website. Officials say orders usually ship within seven to 12 days.



Separately, South Dakota recently announced more than 500,000 COVID-19 Antigen home tests were distributed to various locations. The free tests can be picked up at pharmacies, schools, public libraries, county courthouses, airports and food banks. Residents are urged to call ahead to confirm availability.



Tomorrow, the Clark County Commission considers a resolution to support creation of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, outside of Searchlight, to be called Avi Kwa' Ame.



An Indigenous-led coalition has been working to establish the 450,000-acre monument since the 1990s.



A Swedish wind-power company has made an application to build in the area, which has heightened the pressure to more forward on the monument.



Craig Bakerjian, campaign manager for the Avi Kwa' Ame Coalition, said the tribes consider the area to be of utmost importance - because to them, it is hallowed ground.



"It is the site of creation for the Mojave people," said Bakerjian. "The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe view it as one of their most sacred spaces, and ten other Yuman-speaking tribes view that as a sacred spot."



The Boulder City Council and the town advisory boards of Searchlight and Laughlin, plus the Laughlin Tourism Commission and Chamber of Commerce, have already declared their support.



Congresswomen Dina Titus and Susie Lee - both Las Vegas Democrats - are working on legislation to be introduced later this year in Congress.



Bakerjian said the idea of a new monument also is supported by a majority of Nevadans.



"A recent poll found that 70% of Nevadans support the designation of Avi Kwa' Ame as a national monument," said Bakerjian, "and to ensure that those spaces are not sold off to corporations."



In the same poll, 39% of Nevadans said it's important for officials to prioritize the protection of public lands. The coalition says hikers and off-roaders would still be able to use parts of the monument land.







The road to voting rights for Native Americans has been long, but advocates for indigenous people hope to build on the momentum they've seen in recent years to get more people to the polls.



Native Americans were not granted U.S. citizenship until 1924.



Keaton Sunchild, political director for the group Western Native Voice in Montana, said even as citizens, and with Constitutional amendments ensuring everyone's right to vote, Native Americans struggled to cast their ballots. They faced Jim Crow-style barriers similar to those aimed at Black Americans, such as poll taxes and literacy tests, until the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He said even after the civil-rights legislation, there are still obstacles.



"It was a slow process," Sunchild observed. "There were hurdles along the way and even now there's still barriers and whatnot. Maybe they're not as overt as they were in the beginning, but there's certainly still some challenges to getting folks to the ballot box."



Sunchild pointed out recent legislation in Montana will make voting more difficult for Native Americans. For instance, Native Americans used same-day voter registration more than other groups, but it was curtailed by lawmakers in the 2021 session. They also utilize ballot collecting because voting sites often are far from home and mail service can be unpredictable, but it was limited by lawmakers last year.



He emphasized the recent drawing of Montana's congressional districts also will limit Native Americans' influence on elections.



However, Sunchild noted voter turnout is on the rise, with 63% voting in 2018 and 66% in 2020. His organization is stressing the importance of the 2022 election, which is not a presidential election year but will contain candidates with influence over the state.



"They're making the decisions that impact us on a local level," Sunchild stated. "And so, midterms often allow us to have a full slate of candidates where we're voting on nothing but candidates that are going to actually make a difference."



Indigenous people still are dealing with racist narratives as well. Sunchild said even state lawmakers have questioned why tribal members have the right to vote, and it can make it uncomfortable to speak up about voting rights.



However, the Native American voting bloc has changed recent elections. Sunchild said his group leans on the fact it took a long time for Native Americans to gain the right to vote when they are encouraging people to the polls.



"It's going to take consistent participation from everybody that's already registered," Sunchild urged. "And it's going to take new people coming into the equation, but if we can do that, then ultimately we can make a difference, and we will make a difference. But we need all of us, and it's going to be a team effort."



