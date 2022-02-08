Tuesday, February 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 7, 2022
New research shows six in 10 Florida community-college students drop out before they finish; plus Election Day 2022 is still nine months off, but Texans already are choosing their candidates.

2022Talks - February 8, 2022
Another COVID milestone is marked at the Capitol, new redistricting maps are approved for Alabama and rejected in Ohio, and the White House presents a united front on Russia with international leaders.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Experts: KY Should 'Clean Up' Tax Code, Not Slash Income Tax

Tuesday, February 8, 2022   

Amid talk of slashing the state's income tax, experts say Kentucky's tax-code reforms should focus instead on eliminating tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and other supporters of doing away with the income tax say it is a necessary step to retain businesses.

Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, pointed out income tax revenue is critical to ensure quality schools, health care, roads and other public investments affecting quality of life. He believes the state should instead work to close loopholes and eliminate tax breaks for the highest earners.

"When we clean up the tax code by asking those at the top to chip in and pay what they owe, we're able to invest in things like early childhood education, which we know pays off in the short and long-term for families and the economy," Bailey contended.

He emphasized in the past decade, Kentucky has continued to expand tax breaks for businesses that, in some cases, completely exempt them from paying corporate income taxes. More recently, in 2019, lawmakers passed a slew of bills further slashing taxes for corporations.

Bailey noted sales and use taxes are not a replacement for income tax, because sales-tax increases drain a much bigger share of the family budgets of working-class Kentuckians and low-income households.

"So, it's just shifting the responsibility to pay for these things over to people who are already struggling to make ends meet," Bailey asserted. "That's not sustainable for the revenue stream, and it's not fair."

Bailey also pointed to the state's current budget surplus, with billions of extra dollars he hopes will be spent on community resources.

"And we've had 20 rounds of budget cuts since 2008, and this is our opportunity to reinvest," Bailey stressed. "But there is the potential that we give that away, you know, we squander it, on tax cuts to the people at the very top."

A 2020 study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found low- and middle-income Kentucky residents pay between 9.5% and 11.1% of their income in state and local taxes, while people with incomes in the top 1% pay 6.7%.

Disclosure: Kentucky Center for Economic Policy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Criminal Justice, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Over the past year, school boards and certain state legislatures have seen growing debate over what is taught in public schools, including the nation's legacy of systemic racism. (Adobe Stock)

ND's Intersection of CRT Ban and Black History Month

During Black History Month, North Dakota teachers highlight the work of iconic figures, like Martin Luther King, Jr. But the state is also one of …

FL Community Colleges Zero In on Dropout Prevention

New research shows six in ten Florida community-college students drop out before they finish - even with good grades and only a few credits shy of gra…

Groups Urge Dropping Barriers to Drivers Licenses for MI Immigrants

A coalition of immigrants and allies in Michigan has kicked off a week of action, urging the Legislature to take up bills to restore the ability of …

Veteran farmers Jason and Sky, inside one of the high tunnels they procured with the help of the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service.(Rebecca Haddix/USDA)

Black Farmers are Rebuilding Agriculture in Coal Country

By Natalie Peart for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Report: Pandemic Policies Reduce Poverty in Massachusetts

A new report shows financial supports made available in the pandemic have led to a direct reduction in poverty in Massachusetts. From expanded …

The bill (SB 941) would also set new reporting categories for municipal clerks, including how many people voted absentee by mail, the total number of voters who cast ballots at the polling place and the number of registered voters in a municipality on Election Day. (Adobe Stock)

Bill Would Give WI Legislature Oversight of Election Funds

Wisconsin's Republican lawmakers are backing a series of bills to set new election administration policies, one of which would give a Republican-…

Texas Primary Election Just Three Weeks Out

Election Day 2022 is still nine months off, but Texans already are choosing their candidates in the nation's first primary of the year, which could …

Marine Protections in America COMPETES Act Praised

Marine-conservation groups are celebrating after the U.S. House passed the America COMPETES Act on Friday. The bill primarily boosts semiconductor …

 

