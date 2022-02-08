MD Bill Would Curb Price Hikes by Health-Care Staffing Agencies

A bill in the Maryland General Assembly would address price-gouging among health care staffing agencies increasing their rates amid a national worker shortage.
Senate Bill 565 would prevent companies from hiking prices on "essential goods or services" more than 10% during and for three months after a public health emergency.
Sen. Pamela Beidle, D-Anne Arundel, the bill's co-sponsor, said she has heard from hospitals and nursing homes travel-nurse agencies have boosted rates as high as $200 an hour, with much of the money not paid to the nurses themselves.
"You can't blame the nurses for applying for jobs with higher wages; it's really about the agencies themselves," Beidle asserted. "In this case, it's a public health emergency, and we can't put our hospitals in that position. There needs to be a limit to how much a staffing agency can make based on this demand issue."
The bill had its first reading in the Senate Finance Committee last week. It's co-sponsored by Sen. Clarence Lam, D-Baltimore. A companion bill, filed in the House by Del. Pamela Queen, D-Rockville, has a hearing in the Economic Matters Committee on Feb. 16. People working on contract as traveling nurses have voiced concerns about limiting their pay, pointing to the risks they take in health care fields.
Hospitals in the state are dealing with 3,900 nurse vacancies, up 50% from the summer, according to the Maryland Hospital Association. Beidle said the labor shortage is a concern for many sectors, including home health care.
"What do you do if you have an elderly or disabled loved one at home, and you can't get help to be with them?" Beidle questioned. "It's a real crisis, so we're trying to do more than just the price-gouging bill, to really try to assist with increasing the number of people that want to be in these occupations."
Beidle has also introduced Senate Bill 696, to provide financial assistance for nurses in Maryland for student-loan repayment. The bill had a first reading in the Senate last week.
Iowa's legislative session is nearly a month old and the state income tax remains a focal point. Republicans want tax cuts by establishing a flat tax rate, while policy experts wonder how it would shape the state moving forward.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and GOP leaders have a trio of plans on the table, centered around switching to a flat rate of either 3.6 or 4%. They argued it keeps more money in taxpayers' hands and makes Iowa more attractive for business.
Mike Owen, deputy director of the nonprofit group Common Good Iowa, cautioned it would eat up a significant portion of the state's revenue.
"There is no way you can make up for the drastic loss of funding that is caused in these plans," Owen asserted.
Fiscal notes on the plans have not yet been issued, but preliminary estimates suggested they could cost the state up to $2 billion. Owen said it puts a strain on education spending, noting issues like inflation will put a damper on economic growth. Republicans say tax cuts from a few years ago have not caused a lot of budget pain, but those plans have not been fully phased in.
Policy analysts added the current surplus is partly due to federal relief dollars related to the pandemic, and a better way to help Iowans would be to boost spending for schools and programs to improve their quality of life.
Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, agrees.
"Do you want to turn on your faucet and have clean water? Do you want to send your kids to schools where the educators are treated fairly, paid well and not thinking about leaving the profession?" Sinovic outlined.
Both groups argued moving away from a tiered income tax rate to a flat rate benefits only higher-income earners. They warned Kansas chose a similar approach several years ago, resulting in economic disaster.
Sinovic added he hopes Iowa learns from the Kansas example, and opt to expand government support.
"If we make that decision now and start to lay the foundation for the next decade or so, then we're going to be so far ahead of other states, who make decisions like Kansas did," Sinovic contended.
He thinks Democrats, who are the minority party in each chamber, have a fair plan which could ease the burden on working Iowans by enhancing tax credits.
Amid talk of slashing the state's income tax, experts say Kentucky's tax-code reforms should focus instead on eliminating tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and other supporters of doing away with the income tax say it is a necessary step to retain businesses.
Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, pointed out income tax revenue is critical to ensure quality schools, health care, roads and other public investments affecting quality of life. He believes the state should instead work to close loopholes and eliminate tax breaks for the highest earners.
"When we clean up the tax code by asking those at the top to chip in and pay what they owe, we're able to invest in things like early childhood education, which we know pays off in the short and long-term for families and the economy," Bailey contended.
He emphasized in the past decade, Kentucky has continued to expand tax breaks for businesses that, in some cases, completely exempt them from paying corporate income taxes. More recently, in 2019, lawmakers passed a slew of bills further slashing taxes for corporations.
Bailey noted sales and use taxes are not a replacement for income tax, because sales-tax increases drain a much bigger share of the family budgets of working-class Kentuckians and low-income households.
"So, it's just shifting the responsibility to pay for these things over to people who are already struggling to make ends meet," Bailey asserted. "That's not sustainable for the revenue stream, and it's not fair."
Bailey also pointed to the state's current budget surplus, with billions of extra dollars he hopes will be spent on community resources.
"And we've had 20 rounds of budget cuts since 2008, and this is our opportunity to reinvest," Bailey stressed. "But there is the potential that we give that away, you know, we squander it, on tax cuts to the people at the very top."
A 2020 study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found low- and middle-income Kentucky residents pay between 9.5% and 11.1% of their income in state and local taxes, while people with incomes in the top 1% pay 6.7%.
Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his final budget proposal today, and transportation leaders are hopeful he'll discuss funds for infrastructure, after last month's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.
On average, many Pennsylvania bridges are more than half a century old. Combined with a $9 billion annual state funding gap, Larry Shifflet, deputy secretary for planning at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, said that means repair or preservation needs go unmet.
He said the $5.6 billion federal dollars the state will receive over the next five years to improve bridges and roads is welcome, but it isn't a long-term solution.
"That average age of both the bridges and the roadways," said Shifflet, "you just look at the interstate system, when that was built in the '50s and the '60s, it's time for most of that interstate network in Pennsylvania to be reconstructed, which is significantly costly."
Gov. Wolf established the Transportation Revenue Options Commission last March to address funding challenges. The commission submitted a final report in July, which noted the state's gas-tax revenue - which makes up about 75% of PennDOT's highway and bridge funding - has continued to shrink.
Gas-tax revenue has been on the decline, between fuel-economy improvements and the transition to electric vehicles.
Shifflet said the commission's report includes recommendations for ways to phase out of the gas tax, including a $1.1 fee for taxis and rideshare companies operating in Pennsylvania.
"One of the bigger ones, which would be something that would take many years to get in place," said Shifflet, "is a Milage-Based User Fee for all vehicles. And then, that would help to eliminate the current fee at the pump - so, the gas tax. And that was the one I'd say is the biggest bang for the buck."
The commission proposes a fee of just over $.08 per mile on all miles traveled in Pennsylvania.
Ten people were injured in the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, which is still under investigation. The state announced Friday it will spend $25 million in federal funds to construct a new bridge at the site.