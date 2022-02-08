Bill Would Give WI Legislature Oversight of Election Funds

Election Day 2022 is still nine months off, but Texans already are choosing their candidates in the nation's first primary of the year, which could be a bellwether for the rest of the country.



John Vasquez, volunteer president of AARP Texas, said there are three ways to vote next month: on the day of the primary, March 1; voting by mail, which has restrictions and requires applying for a ballot; and early in-person voting, which begins in just a few days.



"In-person voting begins February 14th and will go until Friday, February 25th. And your mail-in ballot is due by February 18th," Vasquez outlined. "If you're going to do that, you've got to move on that very quickly now."



As far as the governor's race, there are eight Republican candidates on the primary ballot and five on the Democratic ballot. But the front-runners are current Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat.



Vasquez reminded voters unlike some states, Texas holds its Democratic and Republican primaries on the same day.



"You don't have to be registered for either party. You can vote in either one in Texas," Vasquez explained. "We have an open-primary system, so you can choose which primary you want to vote in and then, cast your ballot within that primary."



When it comes to issues affecting older Texans, Vasquez pointed out the primary is important if voters want a candidate who supports addressing their concerns. He encouraged voters who have questions to call their county clerk, or look at the AARP Texas website, which has information in both English and Spanish.



"On our webpage, aarp.org/txvotes, you can find key primary dates that you need to know about," Vasquez stressed. "And with the information you're armed, and you're going to be able to cast your vote, because voting is such an important right that we have as Americans."



Changes to Texas voter laws include a ban on drive-through and 24-hour early voting, plus new identification requirements for mail-in voting, and stricter requirements when assisting a voter with their ballot.



Amid support and criticism, a marathon public hearing and debate over a bill to bolster voting access ended in the New Mexico Roundhouse Friday without resolution.



The bill would expand online voter registration, including further protections for Native voters, designate election day as a holiday, and create a permanent, voluntary absentee ballot request list.



During the nine-hour hearing that included public comment, Jacob Vigil - research and policy analyst with New Mexico's Voices for Children - urged lawmakers to take bold action.



"New Mexico is already a model for running fair and secure elections," said Vigil. "And this year you have the opportunity to upgrade our state's election practices and protect the freedom to vote to make our state's democracy more inclusive and representative."



After adopting a series of amendments, the chair of the Senate Rules Committee postponed a vote on the bill, saying it needed more time for review. That will need to happen fast, as only 13 days remain in the short 2022 session.



A provision to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school and city elections was eliminated by the close of Friday's hearing. But Isabella Baker - field organizer with the family-activist group Forward Together - offered several reasons it deserved consideration.



"Sixteen- and 17-year-olds are held accountable to laws created for adults every day," said Baker. "Their paychecks are taxed, they can drive, they can be tried as an adult in court in some cases, and so much more."



Maria Coronado is a community organizer in Las Cruces who spoke in support of the bill and reminded legislators how difficult the past few years have been for immigrant communities.



"The attack on our rights, and even our existence in this country have been painful and infuriating," said Coronado. "One of the things that has given me hope throughout all of this is using my right to vote."



Critics of the bill argued it would undermine election confidence, with many adamant that those younger than 18 should not be allowed to vote.







