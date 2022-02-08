Report: Pandemic Policies Reduce Poverty in Massachusetts

A new report shows financial supports made available in the pandemic have led to a direct reduction in poverty in Massachusetts.
From expanded unemployment benefits and Child Tax Credit payments to increases in food assistance, the report said targeted benefits have shown there is a way to cut childhood poverty in half.
Nancy Wagman, research and Kids Count director for the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center and the report's author, contended today's poverty and racial disparities are partly a result of past policies. She cited decades of low wages, housing discrimination and denying Black veterans GI benefits after World War II, and said major investments are needed to reverse those impacts.
"There's really an opportunity to learn from some of these investments during the pandemic emergency that we can take and move forward," Wagman urged. "We can ensure that every family, regardless of their immigration status, has enough to make ends meet."
In addition to federal supports, Wagman pointed out the state has a role as well, to help promote building generational wealth, through supporting small businesses, homeownership programs or student debt cancellation, for instance.
She added Massachusetts should invest in universal child care, make sure schools are well-funded and address the root causes of unaffordable and unstable housing.
Laura Meisenhelter, executive director of North Shore Community Action Programs in Peabody, said when a crisis happens, the first people to take the hit are those who are low income, and they are the last to recover.
"Many of the government-funded programs increased their income guidelines, so people who ordinarily would not have been able to get help can," Meisenhelter explained. "It's a struggle getting the word out to them."
Joe Diamond, executive director of the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, said as Community Action Agencies work to let people know about what's available to them, it is important to make sure critical policies are extended.
"Our experience with the pandemic, and the way that we've reacted to it as nonprofits and working with partners in government, reinforces the fact that certain policies like strengthening the Earned Income Tax Credit can become a sustainable platform for stability and prosperity for low-income workers," Diamond stated.
With tax season underway, Massachusetts groups are raising awareness about the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), an IRS-sponsored program to help people file their income taxes correctly and maximize their refunds.
Community Action agencies and other groups have served more than 30,000 Massachusetts residents, helping them get more than $600 million in refunds.
Alayna Van Tassel, executive director of the Office of Economic Empowerment for the Massachusetts State Treasurer's Office, said for many families, having free and comprehensive tax preparation services can go a long way.
"Tax refunds can really help pay for essentials, whether it's groceries, housing or heating costs," Van Tassel outlined. "We also work with the VITA sites to use tax time as an opportunity to talk to families about long-term financial goals, like saving for their child's higher education."
She added while the deadline for filing taxes is not until mid-April, it is important to reach out to a VITA site to get started as soon as possible. Friday, the Massachusetts Association for Community Action will hold an annual VITA launch event in Stockbridge.
Friday is also National Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day, a tax credit for low-to-moderate-income working families.
Rich Sheward, director of innovative partnerships for Children's Health Watch, said many people may not be aware of the tax credits for which they are eligible.
"VITA sites are very, very focused on making sure that households are aware of the EITC, know what they're eligible for, and are able to claim that, and the Child Tax Credit as well," Sheward explained.
Ancel Tejada, financial empowerment program manager at the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, noted there are more than 80 VITA sites around the state, and half are run by the state's 21 Community Action agencies.
"VITA is a gateway into one of our services," Tejada remarked. "But remember, when you come into a Community Action Agency, we're looking for other ways that we'll be able to help you and offer you wraparound services."
CHICAGO -- Illinois residents struggling to pay utility bills can apply for assistance through the state, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week $42 million to help pay water and sewer bills.
Earlier this fall, Illinois allocated more funds for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant Program, which can help people with rent, utilities, food or other household expenses.
Nathaniel Booker, mayor of the Village of Maywood, said as residents work to recover financially from the pandemic, assistance goes a long way.
"This time last year in the village of Maywood, it was literally over 10% of our homes that received water shutoff notices," Booker recounted. "That meant literally, like, one house on every block received the water shutoff."
Residents making 200% of the poverty level or less are eligible. For a family of four, the limit is a little more than $4,000 dollars a month or $53,000 a year. Eligible residents can apply once between now and August 2023.
State programs have delivered $470 million dollars to more than 300,000 households since June 2020, but the administration added there are plenty of funds, some from the American Rescue Plan, still to go out.
Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton said many families have been put into impossible situations since the pandemic.
"Some families may have a roof over their head, but they do not have enough money at the end of the month to prevent their lights or water from being shut off," Stratton noted. "Do they have to sacrifice a safe and healthy life by choosing one essential utility over another?"
Community Action agencies in the state are helping people apply if they are at risk of having services disconnected. They emphasized how urgent it is to have water and wastewater services. Residents can go to the Help Illinois Families website or call the state's hotline at 1-833-711-0374.
GLOUCESTER, Ma. -- As cold weather moves in, agencies are working to make sure Massachusetts residents know how to apply for fuel assistance and weatherization, if they think they might struggle with their heating bills this winter.
Oil and gas prices are going up. The price of natural gas has nearly doubled in the last year.
Mary Knittle, director of energy resources for the Worcester Community Action Council, said the monthly bills for everybody, including many of their low-income clients, are going to be higher. But she said Community Action Agencies and the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can help.
"Coming out of all the uncertainty and trauma of this pandemic time, it's more important than ever for every household that could be eligible to participate in a program that can help to give them that health and safety and a little bit of relief," Knittle asserted.
Knittle noted a family of four can earn more than $78,000 a year and still be eligible. She added Community Action Agencies can help provide LED light bulbs and assist in converting oil-based heating systems to more climate-friendly heat pumps. She pointed out they also can help replace inefficient appliances, although there is a backlog because of supply-chain issues.
Peggy Hegarty-Steck, CEO of Action Inc. in Gloucester, said sometimes when folks are put in the position where they struggle to budget for increased heating costs, they end up using unsafe alternative heat sources, such as improper use of space heaters, kitchen stoves or fireplaces.
"It's an income- and housing-support program, too," Hegarty-Steck argued. "Because people have to decide between paying for heat, paying for rent, paying for medicine, and when they can't afford their heating bill sometimes they'll forgo groceries or prescriptions or other basic needs."
She added the majority of the families Community Action agencies serve are families with children and older members who are more vulnerable when they are without heat.
Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said the recently signed federal bipartisan infrastructure bill includes about $500 million over the next five years for the federal LIHEAP program. He stressed it appears between $2 million and $3 million will be available each year for Massachusetts.
"Those programs not only have a direct impact on the families that they benefit, but they also have an impact on reducing our carbon release into the environment," Tarr remarked. "And they have a direct impact on efficiency in the way that we use our resources."