NC Counties Plan for Best Use of Opioid Money

McDowell County is slated to receive roughly $200,000 a year over the next 18 years from a massive national opioid settlement. Community leaders say they want to ensure the money goes directly toward helping residents affected by the drug epidemic.
Margarita Ramirez, executive director of Centro Unido Latino-Americano, said the state's Latino community has been hard hit by opioid misuse, but language barriers often prevent people from seeking help.
"There's a lot of people that are alcoholic and are using drugs," she said, "and because of a cultural thing too, it's like they don't realize that it's wrong and that it's affecting their life."
According to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the state could receive as much as $850 million, with 15% going to the general fund and the remaining 80% straight to local governments in all counties. State data show that between 2000 and 2020, more than 28,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to drug overdoses.
Ramirez also pointed to efforts to break the stigma of mental health in the Latino community, which she said often contributes to substance-use issues, "and educate the Latinx community on what's mental health, and how to identify if you're suffering from a mental health disorder."
McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten explained that active local groups, such as Freedom Life Ministries and the McDowell Substance Use Coalition, already are planning how to use the funds, with a focus on accountability and community impact.
"And so, our hope in this process is where the funds are coming directly to the community, there's restrictions on how the funds are going to be spent - must be directly for treatment," she said.
Last week, Johnson & Johnson and three other national drug distributors said they'll pay nearly $590 million to Native American tribes that have been disproportionately affected by the opioid crisis.
Advocates and faith groups are calling for more investments in harm reduction across the state, as new provisional data shows overdose deaths have increased statewide by 26%.
It is estimated more than 3,900 people lost their lives to drug overdoses last year.
Elizabeth Brewington, associate director for partners in health and wholeness overdose response at the North Carolina Council of Churches, said communities are feeling the impacts of devastating loss.
"These statistics represent a child of God, someone who is someone's child, loved one, family member," Brewington noted. "And so, people of faith are concerned about this because these are our communities, these are our neighbors, our family members."
According to the American Medical Association, the pandemic has led to spikes in overdoses across the country driven by illicit fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Overdoses related to prescription opioids and heroin remain high and also are increasingly contaminated with illicit fentanyl.
The state's counties and largest cities are slated to receive $750 million from a recent settlement with drug distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma.
Brewington added the settlement represents an opportunity for communities and local governments to put evidence-based services into practice.
"We know that distributing naloxone is associated with a 50% drop in overdose fatalities," Brewington explained. "We know that syringe exchanges are highly effective in reducing overdose."
Research shows harm-reduction strategies can help mitigate the effects of drug abuse.
Death rates in Maine have been on the rise among people who use drugs, not only from overdoses but also complications due to injection drug use.
Currently in Maine, syringe-service programs will only give someone the number of syringes that are being recovered, but advocates have noted this can be limiting, especially in a state as rural as Maine.
When people don't have an adequate amount of safe-use supplies, said June Evergreen, who is in recovery and runs the syringe-service program at the Maine Health Equity Alliance, they're more likely to reuse or share syringes.
"Some folks need a higher amount of supply due to lack of regular transportation and/or because of employment, and not having regular ability to access brick-and-mortar syringe exchange," she said. "Participants need a higher amount to help redistribute and share amongst the substance-use social networks. These are just a few examples."
A bill in the Legislature would end the "one-for-one" rule.
Evergreen said providing as many syringes as an individual's personal experience dictates does not result in more syringe litter, especially when they also provide disposal.
Dr. Kinna Thakarar, an infectious disease and addiction specialist with the Northern New England Society of Addiction Medicine and the Maine Medical Association, said she treats many patients with complications from injection drug use. This may include HIV, hepatitis, skin and soft tissue infections, or endocarditis, which is a heart infection.
"Maine has one of the highest rates of acute Hepatitis B, also one of the highest rates of 'Hep C' - I see many of these patients in clinic," she said. "And while we enjoy treating infections, it'd be much easier to prevent the infections; and we know that they're easily preventable through less restrictive syringe-service program policies."
A public hearing is scheduled for the bill next Tuesday. In 2021, Maine saw more than 600 overdose deaths, 77% due to fentanyl. Advocates have said it's important to also provide fentanyl test kits as part of safe-use supplies.
A bill before the Maine Legislature would expand the state's Good Samaritan law, which protects people seeking help for an overdose from arrest or prosecution.
Currently, the law protects the person who is experiencing the overdose and the person seeking medical assistance for them.
Courtney Allen, policy director for the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project, said it does not protect everybody at the scene, and does not protect people for things such as bail or probation violations. She explained the expanded bill would fill those gaps.
"This law is too weak to protect most of my community members, and drug-using communities are very well aware of it," Allen asserted. "We must pass a Good Samaritan Law that is clear and concise and able to be executed out to drug-using communities that they understand and that they trust."
The bill's sponsors note being arrested or convicted for drug-related offenses can have major impacts on people's ability to get housing, employment or student loans.
Sherri Talbot, a substance-abuse counselor and Narcan trainer, said it is important to call 911 when an overdose occurs, even if Narcan, a treatment for opioid overdoses, has been administered.
She said opioids can last longer than Narcan, and there may be other substances involved.
"The number of cases where people aren't calling 911 is absolutely overwhelming in the area I work," Talbot pointed out. "We hear about very few overdoses except for the ones where people don't make it. It is so vital, I cannot stress enough, it is vital that people feel safe to call, because right now they don't."
Forty-seven states plus Washington D.C. have a Good Samaritan Law, and nationwide, the Government Accountability Office found those states see lower opioid-related overdose deaths, and when people know about the law, they are more likely to call 911.