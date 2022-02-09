$500 Monthly Stipend Proposed for Low-Income Cal State Students

A bill will soon be introduced in the California Legislature that would grant low-income students at five California State University campuses a stipend of $500 a month for basic living expenses. The idea is to provide a universal basic income, so more students can afford to stay in school.



State Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, said the pilot program would serve about 14,000 students, or about 11% of the campus population, "because that's roughly the percentage of students who are essentially in abject poverty. They're either homeless or severely at risk for being homeless."



To qualify, the student would have to have a household income below $20,000. The program would cost the state an estimated $84 million a year. Opponents of universal basic income criticize it as a government handout that could be squandered. However, Cortese said data from two such programs, launched in Stockton and Santa Clara County, do not support that concern.



Many campuses in the state already provide housing referrals, food banks and other resources to students in need, but they vary widely. Cortese said if the bill passes and the universal basic income program ends up working successfully to reduce poverty and dropout rates in the Cal State system, it could be expanded.



"If it is effective, you'd want to be doing it on all campuses," he said, "and probably extend it to community colleges as well."



The specific schools that would take part in the three-year pilot have not been announced. The legislative deadline to file bills is a week from Friday.



Support for this reporting is provided by Lumina Foundation.





get more stories like this via email



New research shows six in ten Florida community-college students drop out before they finish - even with good grades and only a few credits shy of graduation.



University of Florida researchers surveyed 27,000 former community-college students in the state, and found tuition and fees, living expenses, and no longer being eligible for financial aid were the top reasons for not finishing.



Madeline Pumariega is president of Miami Dade College, with the largest undergraduate enrollment of any college in the country.



She said about 85% of her students also work, and have to balance jobs and family with their studies. So, her school offers a number of ways to boost retention.



"Via stipends and other financial aid, so that maybe they don't have to work while they study," said Pumariega, "and they can focus their efforts to be a full-time student. We know if you're full time, you tend to complete your degree faster."



Nationally, about 10% of all students who leave college without a degree are only a few credits shy of graduation.



Pumariega said in Florida, those with 12 or fewer credit hours remaining can apply for the "Last Mile Scholarship," a waiver program to help them complete their first associate or baccalaureate degree.



Pumariega is no stranger to the life of a community college student. She was a student athlete at Miami Dade College, and is now the first female president appointed to lead the institution.



"We know that sometimes, our students are doing their homework at 10:00 PM or at 1:00 AM, not necessarily at noon or after class," said Pumariega. "So, we've partnered up with different learning specialists to be able to offer those services to students in a virtual environment."



In the study, 17% of former students said a health emergency contributed to their early exit. That increased to more than 20% for those over 50.



The study recommends schools do more to provide students with better information and advising, as well as targeted financial assistance.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.







References: Investigating Why Academically Successful Community College Students Leave College Without a Degree Ortagus et al/the University of Florida/American Education Research Association 12/16/21

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces All 28 Florida Colleges Support the Last Mile College Completion Program the Office of the Governor of Florida 10/11/19



get more stories like this via email

