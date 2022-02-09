$500 Monthly Stipend Proposed for Low-Income Cal State Students

A bill will soon be introduced in the California Legislature that would grant low-income students at five California State University campuses a stipend of $500 a month for basic living expenses. The idea is to provide a universal basic income, so more students can afford to stay in school.
State Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, said the pilot program would serve about 14,000 students, or about 11% of the campus population, "because that's roughly the percentage of students who are essentially in abject poverty. They're either homeless or severely at risk for being homeless."
To qualify, the student would have to have a household income below $20,000. The program would cost the state an estimated $84 million a year. Opponents of universal basic income criticize it as a government handout that could be squandered. However, Cortese said data from two such programs, launched in Stockton and Santa Clara County, do not support that concern.
Many campuses in the state already provide housing referrals, food banks and other resources to students in need, but they vary widely. Cortese said if the bill passes and the universal basic income program ends up working successfully to reduce poverty and dropout rates in the Cal State system, it could be expanded.
"If it is effective, you'd want to be doing it on all campuses," he said, "and probably extend it to community colleges as well."
The specific schools that would take part in the three-year pilot have not been announced. The legislative deadline to file bills is a week from Friday.
New research shows six in ten Florida community-college students drop out before they finish - even with good grades and only a few credits shy of graduation.
University of Florida researchers surveyed 27,000 former community-college students in the state, and found tuition and fees, living expenses, and no longer being eligible for financial aid were the top reasons for not finishing.
Madeline Pumariega is president of Miami Dade College, with the largest undergraduate enrollment of any college in the country.
She said about 85% of her students also work, and have to balance jobs and family with their studies. So, her school offers a number of ways to boost retention.
"Via stipends and other financial aid, so that maybe they don't have to work while they study," said Pumariega, "and they can focus their efforts to be a full-time student. We know if you're full time, you tend to complete your degree faster."
Nationally, about 10% of all students who leave college without a degree are only a few credits shy of graduation.
Pumariega said in Florida, those with 12 or fewer credit hours remaining can apply for the "Last Mile Scholarship," a waiver program to help them complete their first associate or baccalaureate degree.
Pumariega is no stranger to the life of a community college student. She was a student athlete at Miami Dade College, and is now the first female president appointed to lead the institution.
"We know that sometimes, our students are doing their homework at 10:00 PM or at 1:00 AM, not necessarily at noon or after class," said Pumariega. "So, we've partnered up with different learning specialists to be able to offer those services to students in a virtual environment."
In the study, 17% of former students said a health emergency contributed to their early exit. That increased to more than 20% for those over 50.
The study recommends schools do more to provide students with better information and advising, as well as targeted financial assistance.
UPDATE: Added comment from Gov. Tom Wolf's office. (10:00 a.m. EST, Feb. 7, 2022)
A corporate tax break in Pennsylvania funding scholarship programs for K-12 private and religious schools lacks sufficient data to determine its success, according to a new report.
The program, worth about $280 million annually, includes the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit.
Supporters contended the programs help low-income students in underperforming public schools.
Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said the report from the state's Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) paints a troubling picture of lack of accountability for the programs. He is concerned some lawmakers want to increase the tax credits.
"The bottom line is this: From that report, we do not know if it's working for students," Askey asserted. "That brings us to the question of why would we dramatically expand these programs to the point they want to expand them, when we're not sure if they're even working?"
Companies donating to a scholarship organization can receive a 75% to 90% credit on their taxes. A bill which cleared the Senate Education Committee last month would automatically increase the annual number of tax credits available by 25%.
The IFO report recommends obtaining data on student outcomes after switching to private schools and tracking scholarship awards by family income, among other metrics, but state law prohibits the collection of such data.
Susan Spicka, executive director of the group Education Voters of Pennsylvania, argued it is time for the law to change.
"It is really extraordinary that there are lawmakers in Harrisburg who claim to be fiscal conservatives, and who claim to be looking out for taxpayers, who support a program that has zero accountability for how over a billion dollars in tax money has been spent over the years on these scholarships," Spicka remarked.
Funds from the tax credits also go to pre-K and educational improvement programs. A spokesperson for the governor's office says the administration believes scholarship organizations and schools should be more accountable to families and taxpayers. The administration expects a bill to be introduced soon that would reduce the amount of tax dollars scholarship organizations can keep for themselves and improve transparency.
High school students who attend college expand their future career options, and a free tuition program at five San Antonio community colleges is making a difference for hundreds of students.
Known as "AlamoPROMISE," five community colleges selected 25 city high schools for the program where a majority of students haven't gone on to postsecondary education. In addition, more than half are economically disadvantaged.
Alamo Colleges District AlamoPROMISE Chief Program Officer Stephanie Vasquez said the "last-dollar" scholarship pays whatever costs remain after financial aid.
"That means students from participating high schools," said Vasquez, "when they graduate can attend one of the Alamo colleges and earn an academic certificate or associates degree and incur no charge for their tuition and fees."
There are an estimated 400 "promise" programs nationwide, including 10 in Texas.
Vasquez said institutions participating in the Alamo Colleges District also provide a wide array of services to students - from low-cost health care to food pantries and day-care programs at a significantly reduced rate.
In order to foster a college-going culture in San Antonio, Vasquez said the Promise program covers students for up to three years so they have time to complete their credentials.
"With Alamo Promise, it means they don't have to ask their mom or dad or grandparents for money," said Vasquez. "They can come to classes knowing that's one less burden on their families, knowing that it's going to lead them to a stronger future."
She noted the program aims to drive more first-generation and lower-income students to higher education.
"Many of our students fall into that scenario where they are first ones to attend college," said Vasquez, "and they possibly wouldn't have done so otherwise."
By last fall, overall enrollment had declined 5.5% percent at the five participating Alamo colleges, but enrollment from the 25 high schools in the Promise program climbed 17%.
