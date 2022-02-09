Wednesday, February 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2022
Play

Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal takes advantage of PA's $2-3 billion surplus to invest in public education; NH voting rights groups voice concerns about lack of competition in future elections.

2022Talks - February 9, 2022
Play

US House passes bill to avoid shutdown; McConnell calls Jan. 6 "violent insurrection;" US Surgeon General testifies on young Americans' worsening mental health; and First Lady Jill Biden nixes two years of tuition-free community college in BBBA.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

A Contest to Change Glen Canyon Dam, 'Re-Wild' Colorado River

Play

Wednesday, February 9, 2022   

A contest to "Re-Wild the Colorado River" is seeking engineering alternatives from the public for the future of Glen Canyon Dam.

Conservation groups have maintained for years that Glen Canyon Dam is no longer useful and should be re-engineered to allow the Colorado River to flow freely again along the Arizona-Utah border. Daniel Beard, a former commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said the massive structure has outlived its usefulness.

"Because of climate change, the nature and distribution of precipitation in the Colorado River Basin has changed," he said. "Water is distributed from Lake Mead for a purpose - for drinking water supply, meeting international commitments and so forth. But Glen Canyon doesn't have a purpose like that."

The dam was completed in the 1960s for water storage and power generation. Over time, water levels have dropped and the river's ecology has been degraded. However, powerful interests, including seven states and the federal government, want the multimillion-dollar structure to stay right where it is.

In addition to restoring proper river flows, Beard said, bypassing Glen Canyon Dam could begin refilling Lake Mead, which is at the lowest level in its history.

"Dams are not permanent features on the landscape," he said. "They change, they deteriorate with age, they silt up - and they outlive their usefulness. And in the case of Glen Canyon Dam, it has no purpose in today's world."

Gary Wockner, executive director of Save the Colorado, also a contest sponsor, said he hopes the competition can draw sharp minds that will produce an elegant solution.

"Ideally," he said, "engineering students across the United States embrace the idea of putting in a proposal to either tear down Glen Canyon Dam or tunnel through Glen Canyon Dam, or tunnel around Glen Canyon Dam - some way to get the river flowing more freely."

Along with Beard and Wockner, contest sponsors include Clark County, Nev., Commissioner Tick Segerblom and groups such as the Great Basin Water Network and Living Rivers. Organizers have said they're also looking for donations to increase the prize fund by the time the contest closes in November.


get more stories like this via email

Grazing cattle on cover crops can help increase organic matter in soil. (Conservation Media Library/Flickr)

Environment

Regenerative Agriculture: "Farming in Nature's Image"

While it isn't a new concept, a new movement is growing in agriculture toward the use of practices that restore soil quality by mimicking nature…

Health and Wellness

Advocates Rally for Equity, Justice in NY Maternal Health

New Yorkers rallied this week, calling for action to help address the structural inequality Black and Brown people experience during pregnancy and …

Social Issues

ND Faces Redistricting Lawsuit Filed by Native American Tribes

Two of North Dakota's Native American tribes hope new legal action will compel the state to reconsider political boundaries approved last year…

PFAS chemicals also have been found in firefighters' protective equipment, known as turnout gear. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Ban Sale, Use of Products Containing PFAS Chemicals

Maryland lawmakers and firefighters are pushing legislation to lower the risks of exposure to PFAS, a class of toxic chemicals found in many products…

Social Issues

Gov. Wolf's Final Budget Calls for Investments in Pre-K through College

Gov. Tom Wolf shared his final budget proposal on Tuesday, with a focus on taking advantage of a $2 billion to $3 billion surplus to invest in public …

About 7,000 people live on the Crow Nation reservation in southern Montana. (Montanabw/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Project to Train People to Represent Montanans in Tribal Courts

A program is looking for Montanans to represent people in courts on tribal reservations, who often lack access to legal assistance when they need it…

Social Issues

$500 Monthly Stipend Proposed for Low-Income Cal State Students

A bill will soon be introduced in the California Legislature that would grant low-income students at five California State University campuses a stipe…

Social Issues

NH Governor, Groups: Keep Congressional Maps Competitive

New Hampshire groups that advocate for voting rights say the state's new congressional district maps are gerrymandered, and will lead to little …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021