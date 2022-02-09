A Contest to Change Glen Canyon Dam, 'Re-Wild' Colorado River

A contest to "Re-Wild the Colorado River" is seeking engineering alternatives from the public for the future of Glen Canyon Dam.
Conservation groups have maintained for years that Glen Canyon Dam is no longer useful and should be re-engineered to allow the Colorado River to flow freely again along the Arizona-Utah border. Daniel Beard, a former commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said the massive structure has outlived its usefulness.
"Because of climate change, the nature and distribution of precipitation in the Colorado River Basin has changed," he said. "Water is distributed from Lake Mead for a purpose - for drinking water supply, meeting international commitments and so forth. But Glen Canyon doesn't have a purpose like that."
The dam was completed in the 1960s for water storage and power generation. Over time, water levels have dropped and the river's ecology has been degraded. However, powerful interests, including seven states and the federal government, want the multimillion-dollar structure to stay right where it is.
In addition to restoring proper river flows, Beard said, bypassing Glen Canyon Dam could begin refilling Lake Mead, which is at the lowest level in its history.
"Dams are not permanent features on the landscape," he said. "They change, they deteriorate with age, they silt up - and they outlive their usefulness. And in the case of Glen Canyon Dam, it has no purpose in today's world."
Gary Wockner, executive director of Save the Colorado, also a contest sponsor, said he hopes the competition can draw sharp minds that will produce an elegant solution.
"Ideally," he said, "engineering students across the United States embrace the idea of putting in a proposal to either tear down Glen Canyon Dam or tunnel through Glen Canyon Dam, or tunnel around Glen Canyon Dam - some way to get the river flowing more freely."
Along with Beard and Wockner, contest sponsors include Clark County, Nev., Commissioner Tick Segerblom and groups such as the Great Basin Water Network and Living Rivers. Organizers have said they're also looking for donations to increase the prize fund by the time the contest closes in November.
Climate change and drought have intensified wildfires across Arizona and the West, destroying millions of acres of woodlands and entire communities.
While thousands of firefighters battle the blazes with boots on the ground, academic researchers are also working on ways to better manage forests and prevent long-term damage.
The Ecological Research Institute at Northern Arizona University is among a growing network of academic think tanks working to solve the environmental problems created by unhealthy forests.
Andrew Sánchez Meador is the executive director of the facility at NAU. He said the institutes apply science to both preventing fires and restore the ecology after a blaze.
"To mobilize the unique assets of a University to help solve these problems," said Meador. "Initially just wildfire, but now has evolved into climate change, climate adaptation, and the general degradation of our forests and woodlands."
The Flagstaff facility was chartered in 2005 by the Western Governors' Association with sister institutes in Colorado and New Mexico. It employs 21 staff members, 6 year-round students, and 6 seasonal students.
Meador said beginning in the late 1990s, wildfires began growing in size and intensity, and were occurring more often. He said wildfire season the Rockies used to be a few months in the summer, but with climate change, major fires occur almost year round.
"There weren't a lot of people who are attributing the changing of the climate, the aridity of the fuels, the lengthening of the fire season, the increased drought," said Meador. "There weren't a lot of people in the early 2000s recognizing that as a major contributor."
While much of their research involves forestry management, Meador said in recent years, they have begun to help homeowners and communities protect themselves from the sometimes deadly infernos.
"It's changed from fuel-reduction or wildfire-prevention treatments as the only mechanism that we have," said Meador, "to a more holistic view of doing what we have to do to have Western forest ecosystems and communities to be healthy and resilient and sustainable."
A federal court in Virginia has struck down a proposed permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, siding with environmental groups who said the project would threaten endangered wildlife and habitat.
The pipeline would run more than 300 miles, transporting natural gas through eleven counties in West Virginia and neighboring states. The decision is the second rejection by a federal court over permitting for the pipeline's construction.
Cindy Rank, chair of the extractive industries committee for the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, one of several groups behind a lawsuit against the pipeline, said it would cross many of the state's headwater streams, both large and small.
"And the impact on both of those is going to be a tremendous amount of sedimentation," Rank explained. "Both from the construction sites on either side of the stream if you're going to drill under; and the actual in-stream degradation as you're blocking up one side and digging up another side to put that pipeline down."
High levels of sediment can disrupt ecosystems, harm fish, and increase algae blooms. The interstate pipeline would be owned and operated by Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, a joint venture between several energy companies, and regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. On its website, the company said it has provided funding to preserve land and remains dedicated to ongoing environmental preservation efforts.
Rank argued a decision last December by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to issue a water quality certification failed to consider the pipeline's potentially harmful impacts to wildlife and the environment.
"Because we believe that certification is based on fallacies," Rank asserted. "DEP did not consider everything they needed to consider, before determining that this would not violate water-quality standards."
She believes it would be a mistake to tie West Virginia into more fossil fuels, at a time when the nation is focused on creating a sustainable renewable-energy infrastructure.
"But now is the time to make those changes," Rank contended. "To solar, to wind, to other options that don't have as big a carbon footprint. And in fact these permits are supposed to take that kind of future impact into account."
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the pipeline has been required to pay millions of dollars in fines for more than 350 water-quality related violations in Virginia and West Virginia.
