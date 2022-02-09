ME Firefighters: Extend Law to Support First Responders with PTSD

A bill in the Maine Legislature would keep a law in place that makes it easier for first responders to get workers' compensation coverage for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The 2017 law will sunset in October unless this bill extends it.



Michael Crouse, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Maine, said public-safety and police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders experience traumatic events throughout their careers. He said this law shifts the burden of proof for workers' compensation to employers to show that someone's PTSD was not caused by work.



"If a firefighter falls off a truck and breaks a leg, workers comp covers it," he said. "Behavioral health disorders are no different. If a firefighter is depressed - anxiety, PTSD, PDSI - in all likelihood, the causations relate it to work. Why shouldn't that be covered by workers comp?"



Studies have shown police officers and firefighters are more likely to lose their lives to suicide than in the line of duty. Crouse said it's important to provide trainings on resiliency and handling traumatic events, as well as the appropriate resources for healing after trauma.



Crouse added that PTSD sometimes can be a reason for first responders to leave the profession. However, with early intervention and support, others may be able to return to work.



"The stigma of having a behavioral-health disorder is slowly going away in our industry," he said. "Our members are starting to recognize that it's not a bad thing to talk to somebody about issues and these traumatic calls, and it's not a bad thing to seek professional help."



The bill, LD 1879, passed out of the House Labor and Housing Committee this week, and heads to the full Legislature for a vote.



According to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 30% of first responders develop such conditions as depression and PTSD, compared with about 20% of the general population.



References: Bill Maine Legislature 2022

Study Substance-Abuse and Mental-Health Services Administration 5/2018



get more stories like this via email



A coalition of Connecticut's labor and community organizations has sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers outlining public investments they say are critical to pandemic recovery ahead of the start of the legislative session this week.



Lamont announced a proposal last week that would cut taxes by $336 million if approved by the General Assembly.



Rather than shoring up the state's Rainy Day Fund, the Recovery For ALL Connecticut Coalition is calling for Lamont and legislative leadership to provide targeted tax relief to low- and middle-income earners and have corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share.



State Rep. Robyn Porter - D-New Haven - said it's about equity.



"If we were to enact rates similar to those that existed in the early 2000s, this would generate a whopping $162 million annually for the state budget," said Porter. "And I don't think that's something that's unfair. I think that's actually the equity we've been talking about."



Lamont's tax plan includes expanding eligibility and increasing the state's property tax credit, which would affect 500,000 residents.



The legislative session starts on Wednesday. Lamont will work with legislative leaders to adjust the biennial budget plan adopted last year.



As a first-generation college student, Brigith Rivera - co-founder of Husky 4 Immigrants and CT Students for a Dream - struggled with anxiety and depression but did not qualify for health insurance due to her undocumented status.



She and other coalition members are calling for the expansion of Husky Health, the state's Medicaid program, to cover all undocumented residents.



"What's the point of a health-care system if thousands of people can't access it?" said Rivera. "The pandemic makes it really clear that the only way to have a healthy state is to ensure that everyone can access health care, and that includes mental-health support and that includes undocumented people."



The Recovery For ALL Connecticut Coalition also is calling on Lamont to invest $129 million to close deficits in public higher education and $60 million to fill 1,000 state health-care worker vacancies.







References: Governor Lamont Proposes $336 Million in Tax Cuts for Connecticut Residents the office of Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont 2/2/22

Recovery For ALL Connecticut homepage Recovery For ALL Connecticut 2022



get more stories like this via email

