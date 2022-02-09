Wednesday, February 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2022
Play

Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal takes advantage of PA's $2-3 billion surplus to invest in public education; NH voting rights groups voice concerns about lack of competition in future elections.

2022Talks - February 9, 2022
Play

US House passes bill to avoid shutdown; McConnell calls Jan. 6 "violent insurrection;" US Surgeon General testifies on young Americans' worsening mental health; and First Lady Jill Biden nixes two years of tuition-free community college in BBBA.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ME Firefighters: Extend Law to Support First Responders with PTSD

Play

Wednesday, February 9, 2022   

A bill in the Maine Legislature would keep a law in place that makes it easier for first responders to get workers' compensation coverage for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The 2017 law will sunset in October unless this bill extends it.

Michael Crouse, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Maine, said public-safety and police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders experience traumatic events throughout their careers. He said this law shifts the burden of proof for workers' compensation to employers to show that someone's PTSD was not caused by work.

"If a firefighter falls off a truck and breaks a leg, workers comp covers it," he said. "Behavioral health disorders are no different. If a firefighter is depressed - anxiety, PTSD, PDSI - in all likelihood, the causations relate it to work. Why shouldn't that be covered by workers comp?"

Studies have shown police officers and firefighters are more likely to lose their lives to suicide than in the line of duty. Crouse said it's important to provide trainings on resiliency and handling traumatic events, as well as the appropriate resources for healing after trauma.

Crouse added that PTSD sometimes can be a reason for first responders to leave the profession. However, with early intervention and support, others may be able to return to work.

"The stigma of having a behavioral-health disorder is slowly going away in our industry," he said. "Our members are starting to recognize that it's not a bad thing to talk to somebody about issues and these traumatic calls, and it's not a bad thing to seek professional help."

The bill, LD 1879, passed out of the House Labor and Housing Committee this week, and heads to the full Legislature for a vote.

According to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 30% of first responders develop such conditions as depression and PTSD, compared with about 20% of the general population.


get more stories like this via email
Glen Canyon Dam is 710 feet tall and impounds the Colorado River to form the 26-million-acre-foot Lake Powell reservoir. (mariakray/Adobe Stock)

Environment

A Contest for Engineers: What to do with Glen Canyon Dam?

A contest to "Re-Wild the Colorado River" is seeking engineering alternatives from the public for the future of Glen Canyon Dam. Conservation groups …

Environment

A Contest to Change Glen Canyon Dam, 'Re-Wild' Colorado River

A contest to "Re-Wild the Colorado River" is seeking engineering alternatives from the public for the future of Glen Canyon Dam. Conservation groups …

Environment

Regenerative Agriculture: "Farming in Nature's Image"

While it isn't a new concept, a new movement is growing in agriculture toward the use of practices that restore soil quality by mimicking nature…

In 2017, pregnancies among Black residents of New York City accounted for 23% of the city's births, but 55% of maternal deaths. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Advocates Rally for Equity, Justice in NY Maternal Health

New Yorkers rallied this week, calling for action to help address the structural inequality Black and Brown people experience during pregnancy and …

Social Issues

ND Faces Redistricting Lawsuit Filed by Native American Tribes

Two of North Dakota's Native American tribes hope new legal action will compel the state to reconsider political boundaries approved last year…

PFAS chemicals also have been found in firefighters' protective equipment, known as turnout gear. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Ban Sale, Use of Products Containing PFAS Chemicals

Maryland lawmakers and firefighters are pushing legislation to lower the risks of exposure to PFAS, a class of toxic chemicals found in many products…

Social Issues

Gov. Wolf's Final Budget Calls for Investments in Pre-K through College

Gov. Tom Wolf shared his final budget proposal on Tuesday, with a focus on taking advantage of a $2 billion to $3 billion surplus to invest in public …

Social Issues

Project to Train People to Represent Montanans in Tribal Courts

A program is looking for Montanans to represent people in courts on tribal reservations, who often lack access to legal assistance when they need it…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021