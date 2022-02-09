Wednesday, February 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2022
Play

Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal takes advantage of PA's $2-3 billion surplus to invest in public education; NH voting rights groups voice concerns about lack of competition in future elections.

2022Talks - February 9, 2022
Play

US House passes bill to avoid shutdown; McConnell calls Jan. 6 "violent insurrection;" US Surgeon General testifies on young Americans' worsening mental health; and First Lady Jill Biden nixes two years of tuition-free community college in BBBA.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Native American    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ND Faces Redistricting Lawsuit Filed by Native American Tribes

Play

Wednesday, February 9, 2022   

Two of North Dakota's Native American tribes hope new legal action will compel the state to reconsider political boundaries approved last year. Despite some progress, their advocates say the new maps still dilute the voting rights of tribal members.

In a federal lawsuit filed this week, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe said the maps violate the Voting Rights Act. In redistricting, lawmakers were urged to approve split House districts so tribes can elect candidates of their choice. But Michael Carter, a staff attorney with the Native American Rights Fund, said that in the two sets of sub-districts that were created, one leaves Turtle Mountain in a bind.

"That packs the entire reservation into a single sub-district, rather than providing the tribal members in that area the opportunity to elect two state House representatives," he said, "but instead, this new map only allows them to elect one."

The people left out of that new sub-district have claimed their voting power will be overwhelmed by the white population. At the same time, the Spirit Lake Tribe, which wanted to be part of a joint district alongside Turtle Mountain, saw its request denied. The North Dakota secretary of state, a defendant in the case, hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Republicans involved in redistricting said they wanted to avoid gerrymandering in considering certain requests. The other sub-district they approved was for the Fort Berthold Reservation.

Nicole Donaghy, executive director of North Dakota Native Vote, helped push for boundaries sought by tribes. She said the committee factored in some arguments, but the lawsuit described a dismissive tone.

"A lot of this could have been avoided had there been more open discussion and more communications between all interested parties," she said.

Her group and tribal leaders had pushed for redistricting hearings on reservations, but there were none.

While two of its board members signed on to the suit, North Dakota Native Vote isn't a plaintiff in the case, but Donaghy said the group supports the decision to challenge the state.

"We see it as the first stepping stone to make this redistricting process a bit more transparent and equitable," she said, "and also using a better process next time around."

Disclosure: North Dakota Native Vote contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Livable Wages/Working Families, Native American Issues, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Glen Canyon Dam is 710 feet tall and impounds the Colorado River to form the 26-million-acre-foot Lake Powell reservoir. (mariakray/Adobe Stock)

Environment

A Contest for Engineers: What to do with Glen Canyon Dam?

A contest to "Re-Wild the Colorado River" is seeking engineering alternatives from the public for the future of Glen Canyon Dam. Conservation groups …

Environment

A Contest to Change Glen Canyon Dam, 'Re-Wild' Colorado River

A contest to "Re-Wild the Colorado River" is seeking engineering alternatives from the public for the future of Glen Canyon Dam. Conservation groups …

Environment

Regenerative Agriculture: "Farming in Nature's Image"

While it isn't a new concept, a new movement is growing in agriculture toward the use of practices that restore soil quality by mimicking nature…

In 2017, pregnancies among Black residents of New York City accounted for 23% of the city's births, but 55% of maternal deaths. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Advocates Rally for Equity, Justice in NY Maternal Health

New Yorkers rallied this week, calling for action to help address the structural inequality Black and Brown people experience during pregnancy and …

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Ban Sale, Use of Products Containing PFAS Chemicals

Maryland lawmakers and firefighters are pushing legislation to lower the risks of exposure to PFAS, a class of toxic chemicals found in many products…

Gov. Tom Wolf's eighth and final budget proposal also includes criminal-justice reform policies, with calls for $50 million for gun-violence reduction and prevention. (Gov. Tom Wolf/Flickr)

Social Issues

Gov. Wolf's Final Budget Calls for Investments in Pre-K through College

Gov. Tom Wolf shared his final budget proposal on Tuesday, with a focus on taking advantage of a $2 billion to $3 billion surplus to invest in public …

Social Issues

Project to Train People to Represent Montanans in Tribal Courts

A program is looking for Montanans to represent people in courts on tribal reservations, who often lack access to legal assistance when they need it…

Social Issues

$500 Monthly Stipend Proposed for Low-Income Cal State Students

A bill will soon be introduced in the California Legislature that would grant low-income students at five California State University campuses a stipe…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021