ND Faces Redistricting Lawsuit Filed by Native American Tribes

Two of North Dakota's Native American tribes hope new legal action will compel the state to reconsider political boundaries approved last year. Despite some progress, their advocates say the new maps still dilute the voting rights of tribal members.



In a federal lawsuit filed this week, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe said the maps violate the Voting Rights Act. In redistricting, lawmakers were urged to approve split House districts so tribes can elect candidates of their choice. But Michael Carter, a staff attorney with the Native American Rights Fund, said that in the two sets of sub-districts that were created, one leaves Turtle Mountain in a bind.



"That packs the entire reservation into a single sub-district, rather than providing the tribal members in that area the opportunity to elect two state House representatives," he said, "but instead, this new map only allows them to elect one."



The people left out of that new sub-district have claimed their voting power will be overwhelmed by the white population. At the same time, the Spirit Lake Tribe, which wanted to be part of a joint district alongside Turtle Mountain, saw its request denied. The North Dakota secretary of state, a defendant in the case, hasn't responded to a request for comment.



Republicans involved in redistricting said they wanted to avoid gerrymandering in considering certain requests. The other sub-district they approved was for the Fort Berthold Reservation.



Nicole Donaghy, executive director of North Dakota Native Vote, helped push for boundaries sought by tribes. She said the committee factored in some arguments, but the lawsuit described a dismissive tone.



"A lot of this could have been avoided had there been more open discussion and more communications between all interested parties," she said.



Her group and tribal leaders had pushed for redistricting hearings on reservations, but there were none.



While two of its board members signed on to the suit, North Dakota Native Vote isn't a plaintiff in the case, but Donaghy said the group supports the decision to challenge the state.



"We see it as the first stepping stone to make this redistricting process a bit more transparent and equitable," she said, "and also using a better process next time around."



Households across America are receiving free COVID tests sent by mail after the federal government rolled out the option last month. But in states such as South Dakota, those living in tribal communities and remote areas have to go through extra hoops to get them.



Through a designated website, households can order up to four free tests, sent to them by the U.S. Postal Service.



Christopher Shaw, a U.S. Postal historian, has written about the agency. He said it is not uncommon for those living on reservations and in extremely rural areas to not have a street address, and then there is the issue of technology.



"And if you're in a rural place where you don't really have access to the internet, then how are you gonna use the website to order it in the first place?" Shaw asked.



He added website glitches might exacerbate the situation. Still, the Daily Yonder reports some living in tribal communities said working through barriers is better than no options, including driving round trip to pick up tests at a Post Office box, as opposed to traveling hundreds of miles to get them because there is no state-sponsored site in their area.



Other concerns include confusion in placing an order if multiple families are living in one household, as well as lingering delivery delays in the postal service system.



Shaw still sees value in the federal government making attempts to get a test to everyone in the U.S.



"Through their wonderful resource to be able to deliver these kits, is that it speaks to the value of the postal service," Shaw contended.



A total of 500 million COVID tests are being made available through the government's website. Officials say orders usually ship within seven to 12 days.



Separately, South Dakota recently announced more than 500,000 COVID-19 Antigen home tests were distributed to various locations. The free tests can be picked up at pharmacies, schools, public libraries, county courthouses, airports and food banks. Residents are urged to call ahead to confirm availability.



Tomorrow, the Clark County Commission considers a resolution to support creation of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, outside of Searchlight, to be called Avi Kwa' Ame.



An Indigenous-led coalition has been working to establish the 450,000-acre monument since the 1990s.



A Swedish wind-power company has made an application to build in the area, which has heightened the pressure to more forward on the monument.



Craig Bakerjian, campaign manager for the Avi Kwa' Ame Coalition, said the tribes consider the area to be of utmost importance - because to them, it is hallowed ground.



"It is the site of creation for the Mojave people," said Bakerjian. "The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe view it as one of their most sacred spaces, and ten other Yuman-speaking tribes view that as a sacred spot."



The Boulder City Council and the town advisory boards of Searchlight and Laughlin, plus the Laughlin Tourism Commission and Chamber of Commerce, have already declared their support.



Congresswomen Dina Titus and Susie Lee - both Las Vegas Democrats - are working on legislation to be introduced later this year in Congress.



Bakerjian said the idea of a new monument also is supported by a majority of Nevadans.



"A recent poll found that 70% of Nevadans support the designation of Avi Kwa' Ame as a national monument," said Bakerjian, "and to ensure that those spaces are not sold off to corporations."



In the same poll, 39% of Nevadans said it's important for officials to prioritize the protection of public lands. The coalition says hikers and off-roaders would still be able to use parts of the monument land.







