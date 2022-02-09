AARP Grants: An Opportunity for OR Communities to Try New Ideas

Local organizations and governments in Oregon looking for funding for their projects now have an opportunity with AARP's Community Challenge Grant. Applications are open for the sixth annual program, which awards small grants to projects that help make communities more livable.



Bandana Shrestha, state director of AARP Oregon, said challenge grants are designed to support projects that can be turned around quickly.



"They should be projects that hopefully get people excited on a new idea, fast-tracking new ideas, or to build momentum on an existing project," she said, "and we're particularly looking for projects that prioritize and support residents 50-plus."



She said AARP looks for projects that engage communities by creating more vibrant public spaces or improving housing or transportation. Applications are being accepted through March 22, and the selected projects must be completed by Nov. 30.



This year, AARP also is calling for projects that leverage funding through laws such as the American Rescue Plan Act or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.



Marilyn Daily-Blair directs Center 50+ in Salem, which received a grant for a downtown summer pop-up in 2019, which engaged people in hands-on education and ways to navigate the city's public transit system.



"The Challenge Grant is just that - it's a challenge to your community to create the community you want for everyone," she said, "and for us here in Salem, it was building a place for all ages and abilities, where they can live and thrive for a lifetime."



AARP Oregon is holding an informational session online on Feb. 22 to help guide prospective applicants in how to submit proposals. Since 2017, 16% in Oregon have been funded, with grants totaling more than $200,000.



Most devices that run on 3G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, some as soon as three weeks.



In order to clear bandwidth for the new high-speed, fifth-generation networks known as 5G, companies will shut off service to devices that use 3G. That includes older-model flip phones, fire alarms, burglar alarms, personal emergency response necklaces or bracelets, and onboard navigation systems in older cars.



"What we're recommending is that a person really sit down and go through everything in their home and their car that might be connected to a wireless connection," said Tom Kamber, executive director of Older Adults Technology Services from AARP. "Write down what the model number is and call the provider who's giving you service for the device."



AT&T will shut down its 3G network on Feb. 22. T-Mobile shuts down its old Sprint network March 31 and its own 3G offerings at the end of July. Verizon has said it will retire its 3G service at the end of this year.



Kamber said you may have to replace your device, but you don't have to go with an expensive, top-of-the-line 5G product if you only need a basic model.



"Begin by saying, 'What is the most compatible new device that would be at the same level of cost as my old device, and can I do this cost-free?' And many companies are trying to offer it for free right now," he said.



The website Senior Planet from AARP will host a free online workshop Thursday to help people navigate the transition from 3G to 5G.



