Wednesday, February 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2022
Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal takes advantage of PA's $2-3 billion surplus to invest in public education; NH voting rights groups voice concerns about lack of competition in future elections.

2022Talks - February 9, 2022
US House passes bill to avoid shutdown; McConnell calls Jan. 6 "violent insurrection;" US Surgeon General testifies on young Americans' worsening mental health; and First Lady Jill Biden nixes two years of tuition-free community college in BBBA.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

AARP Grants: An Opportunity for OR Communities to Try New Ideas

Wednesday, February 9, 2022   

Local organizations and governments in Oregon looking for funding for their projects now have an opportunity with AARP's Community Challenge Grant. Applications are open for the sixth annual program, which awards small grants to projects that help make communities more livable.

Bandana Shrestha, state director of AARP Oregon, said challenge grants are designed to support projects that can be turned around quickly.

"They should be projects that hopefully get people excited on a new idea, fast-tracking new ideas, or to build momentum on an existing project," she said, "and we're particularly looking for projects that prioritize and support residents 50-plus."

She said AARP looks for projects that engage communities by creating more vibrant public spaces or improving housing or transportation. Applications are being accepted through March 22, and the selected projects must be completed by Nov. 30.

This year, AARP also is calling for projects that leverage funding through laws such as the American Rescue Plan Act or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Marilyn Daily-Blair directs Center 50+ in Salem, which received a grant for a downtown summer pop-up in 2019, which engaged people in hands-on education and ways to navigate the city's public transit system.

"The Challenge Grant is just that - it's a challenge to your community to create the community you want for everyone," she said, "and for us here in Salem, it was building a place for all ages and abilities, where they can live and thrive for a lifetime."

AARP Oregon is holding an informational session online on Feb. 22 to help guide prospective applicants in how to submit proposals. Since 2017, 16% in Oregon have been funded, with grants totaling more than $200,000.

Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Glen Canyon Dam is 710 feet tall and impounds the Colorado River to form the 26-million-acre-foot Lake Powell reservoir. (mariakray/Adobe Stock)

