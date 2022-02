AARP Grants: An Opportunity for OR Communities to Try New Ideas

Local organizations and governments in Oregon looking for funding for their projects now have an opportunity with AARP's Community Challenge Grant. Applications are open for the sixth annual program, which awards small grants to projects that help make communities more livable.



Bandana Shrestha, state director of AARP Oregon, said challenge grants are designed to support projects that can be turned around quickly.



"They should be projects that hopefully get people excited on a new idea, fast-tracking new ideas, or to build momentum on an existing project," she said, "and we're particularly looking for projects that prioritize and support residents 50-plus."



She said AARP looks for projects that engage communities by creating more vibrant public spaces or improving housing or transportation. Applications are being accepted through March 22, and the selected projects must be completed by Nov. 30.



This year, AARP also is calling for projects that leverage funding through laws such as the American Rescue Plan Act or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.



Marilyn Daily-Blair directs Center 50+ in Salem, which received a grant for a downtown summer pop-up in 2019, which engaged people in hands-on education and ways to navigate the city's public transit system.



"The Challenge Grant is just that - it's a challenge to your community to create the community you want for everyone," she said, "and for us here in Salem, it was building a place for all ages and abilities, where they can live and thrive for a lifetime."



AARP Oregon is holding an informational session online on Feb. 22 to help guide prospective applicants in how to submit proposals. Since 2017, 16% in Oregon have been funded, with grants totaling more than $200,000.



Advocates for older Americans are calling on the state to require booster shots for people who live and work in nursing homes.



AARP Nevada recently made the request in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and to Richard Whitely, the director of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Nevada is third last in the nation for the rate of COVID booster shots among residents.



Barry Gold, director of government relations with AARP Nevada, said merely making the vaccine and booster optional has not worked.



"Eighty-one percent of staff in nursing homes in Nevada have received a vaccination," said Gold. "But only 25% have received booster shots. And that simply is unacceptable."



AARP's COVID Dashboard shows that 77% of Nevada nursing-home residents have gotten the vaccination but only 34% have gotten a booster.



The letter also asks the state to make sure facilities are providing the personal protective equipment and testing that will allow COVID-safe visitation and recreational and social activities to take place.



Gold said there are really important questions for loved ones to ask of a nursing home.



"What is the status of COVID 19 vaccines in the facility?" said Gold. "Are they screening residents and staff in line with government regulation? What do they do if detected? "



Check the AARP website for tips on best practices for nursing-home COVID policies.







