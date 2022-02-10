Thursday, February 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 11, 2022
A battle rages in Arizona over a 40-year-old funding cap which could cost schools millions, and the richest 1% of Ohio households pay $50,000 less a year in state taxes than 17 years ago.

2022Talks - February 10, 2022
The House reaches a new deal to fund the government through mid-March, talks with Iran over nuclear weapons reach a critical juncture, and an Oscar-winning actress defends victims of violence before Congress.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Infrastructure Dollars Plug Abandoned Oil Wells in MT, Other States

Thursday, February 10, 2022   

States are getting money from the infrastructure law to plug up the methane-leaking issue of orphan oil wells.

The Biden administration has announced more than $1.1 billion for 26 states, including $26 million for Montana, to address abandoned wells.

Curtis Shuck, chairman of the Well Done Foundation, a nonprofit based in Shelby plugging wells across the country, approached the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation and capped its first well on Earth Day 2020.

"They realized early on that there was an issue that certainly at that time was sort of beyond their ability to really address, just from a funding perspective," Shuck recounted.

Shuck explained his organization does not plan to accept federal money. When a well is shut off, it also stops the leaking of gases such as methane. Methane is 80 times more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide over its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

Shuck noted operations can vary between wells.

"Some wells are way more difficult than others," Shuck outlined. "Some of the deeper wells, some of the more hairy wells, I guess, are ones that really do require more dollars."

There are an estimated 200 orphan wells in Montana. Shuck acknowledged the issue is much bigger in other states.

"The reality is this problem is huge across the U.S.," Shuck emphasized. "Maybe not as overwhelming here in Montana as it is in states like Pennsylvania, for instance, where we're also working. And there the numbers are not only hundreds, they're literally hundreds of thousands, potentially."

To date, the Well Done Foundation has plugged 10 wells in Montana. Shuck said the kickoff for the next capping season in the state starts on the next Earth Day.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


The Ohio Secretary of State found just 27 suspected fraudulent votes among the 6 million cast in the 2020 presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Ohio Election Official: Politics are Political; Election Administration is Not

Since Election Day 2020, the integrity and accuracy of the vote has been the subject of speculation across the country, with local boards of …

Research Suggests Cell-Tower Radiation Harms Wildlife

A growing body of scientific studies showed electromagnetic fields from the extremely low frequencies common to power lines and radio-frequency radiat…

Puppets Aim to Teach Navajo Children Tribe's Language, Culture

It was a little bit "Muppet Show," a little bit "Sesame Street" and a lot of community pride that brought about the idea for a TV series to teach Nava…

Texas is preparing for its first election under new restrictions that ban election officials from helping voters navigate the mail-in voting process. (NCSBE)

Lawsuit: Why are Naturalized Texans Being Axed from Voter Rolls?

The Texas 2022 primary is approaching and nearly 12,000 possible voters have been flagged as potential non-citizens, prompting a lawsuit by the ACLU …

Bill Would Tap American Rescue Plan Dollars for Nursing Scholarships

Nebraska lawmakers are set to hear a measure Friday which would tap unspent federal COVID relief dollars to help address what some are calling a healt…

PacifiCorp's Jim Bridger Power Plant, southeast of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, is Wyoming's number one polluter and the nation's third biggest source of haze pollution. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Promise Lawsuit Against EPA Over Lack of Air-Pollution Enforcement

Environmental groups filed a notice of intent this week to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), over the agency's failure to enforce the …

PA Judge Recommends Adopting GOP-Supported Congressional Map

A Pennsylvania judge is recommending the state Supreme Court adopt a congressional redistricting map vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf after passage by the …

Award Honors Founder of Credit Union That Serves Low-Income Southerners

By Claire Carlson for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Arkansas News Service reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service C…

 

