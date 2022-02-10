Infrastructure Dollars Plug Abandoned Oil Wells in MT, Other States

States are getting money from the infrastructure law to plug up the methane-leaking issue of orphan oil wells.
get more stories like this via email
The Biden administration has announced more than $1.1 billion for 26 states, including $26 million for Montana, to address abandoned wells.
Curtis Shuck, chairman of the Well Done Foundation, a nonprofit based in Shelby plugging wells across the country, approached the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation and capped its first well on Earth Day 2020.
"They realized early on that there was an issue that certainly at that time was sort of beyond their ability to really address, just from a funding perspective," Shuck recounted.
Shuck explained his organization does not plan to accept federal money. When a well is shut off, it also stops the leaking of gases such as methane. Methane is 80 times more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide over its first 20 years in the atmosphere.
Shuck noted operations can vary between wells.
"Some wells are way more difficult than others," Shuck outlined. "Some of the deeper wells, some of the more hairy wells, I guess, are ones that really do require more dollars."
There are an estimated 200 orphan wells in Montana. Shuck acknowledged the issue is much bigger in other states.
"The reality is this problem is huge across the U.S.," Shuck emphasized. "Maybe not as overwhelming here in Montana as it is in states like Pennsylvania, for instance, where we're also working. And there the numbers are not only hundreds, they're literally hundreds of thousands, potentially."
To date, the Well Done Foundation has plugged 10 wells in Montana. Shuck said the kickoff for the next capping season in the state starts on the next Earth Day.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Frontline workers from several industries shared emotional testimony yesterday as Minnesota lawmakers sought compromise on a plan to compensate them with bonus checks.
A House committee advanced a plan which would provide one-time payments of up to $1,500 to more than 650,000 workers, including health care professionals, educators and food-service staff who fall under a capped income.
Chrissy Gamst is a caseworker at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility. She said when COVID outbreaks have surfaced at the prison, staff have had to juggle overlapping roles.
"Essentially, what is happening is, the healthy are covering for the sick until the healthy become sick and the sick become healthy. It's just a circle of taking care of one another."
Chrissy Gamst, corrections security caseworker at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility and a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, said she had to work extra shifts as a corrections officer.
Some from other fields noted how not being able to work remotely has affected their mental health, including dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The bill moves to another committee in the DFL-led House. Republicans also support bonus checks but have wanted to limit the recipient pool to health care workers.
Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, described how frustrating it has been to keep telling members a final agreement among policymakers has been out of reach. She also talked about how hospital workers have isolated themselves from their families to protect them from COVID-19.
"You don't have to call me an angel, you don't have to call us heroes," Turner asserted. "But what we would like is just a little recognition for the work that we continue to do."
Debate over the payments, which has lingered for several months, comes as lawmakers hold broader discussions on how to make use of the state's projected budget surplus of more than $7 billion. If the House plan wins approval, it would cost $1 billion to issue the checks.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Minnesota Association of Professional Employees contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Maryland lawmakers and firefighters are pushing legislation to lower the risks of exposure to PFAS, a class of toxic chemicals found in many products, including fire-retardant foams.
get more stories like this via email
The George "Walter" Taylor Act would limit the sale of firefighting foam, rugs and food packaging that contain PFAS - chemicals that have been linked to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other cancers. Christine Taylor's husband is the bill's namesake, a firefighter for 31 years before dying of metastatic neuroendocrine cancer in 2020.
In honoring Walter's legacy, she said, it's important for Maryland to protect his fellow firefighters.
"Firefighters like Walter are the canary in the coal mine for these chemicals, which are putting all of us at risk as they make their way into the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food that we eat," she said. "By passing this law, we can protect the lives of our firefighting brothers and sisters, so they can continue to protect the lives of Maryland families."
From 2002 to 2019, cancer was the leading cause of death for firefighters.
The bill has a hearing in the House today. Opponents of PFAS regulation include the American Chemistry Council and some drinking-water and wastewater-treatment organizations.
Due to inaction on PFAS regulation at the federal level, said state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Anne Arundel, a co-sponsor of the Senate bill, it's important to get things moving in the state.
"It's critical for our public health," she said. "When we think about our drinking water, when we think about the fish and shellfish that we eat out of our very own Chesapeake Bay. It's critical for our public safety officers that we do our utmost to ensure that, when they are running into burning buildings, that they are exiting them as healthy as possible."
In Congress, the PFAS Action Act of 2021 passed the House in July and has been stalled in the Senate since then.
A report from the Maryland Department of the Environment found 75% of tested water samples detected "quantifiable levels" of PFAS.
Gov. Tom Wolf shared his final budget proposal on Tuesday, with a focus on taking advantage of a $2 billion to $3 billion surplus to invest in public education, a pillar of his 2013 campaign.
get more stories like this via email
In the budget address to a joint House and Senate session, Wolf spoke about progress made in his two terms as Pennsylvania governor. When he took office in 2014, the Commonwealth had a budget deficit of $2 billion to $3 billion, and the Rainy Day Fund was down to its last $231,000. As the first governor since 1987 to turn over a budget surplus to a successor, Wolf wants $1.9 billion to benefit students, from pre-K through college.
"We can afford to invest a whole lot more in the Fair Funding Formula without raising one penny in state taxes, and we can afford to do that without asking any school district, anywhere in Pennsylvania, to sacrifice one penny in state funding," Wolf said. "Let's not waste this opportunity."
In Republicans' response to the budget, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said a spending increase of $4.5 billion would "intensify personal financial pressures on all Pennsylvanians," and that the budget "requires discipline that continues to move our Commonwealth toward a path of economic stability and success."
Wolf proposed $70 million for high-quality pre-K programs, along with $1.4 billion for K-through-12 public education, with a focus on equitable support for underfunded schools. He also continued his long-standing appeal to raise the minimum wage from $7.25.
"Our failure to increase the minimum wage is costing us right now," he said. "When people are able to earn a decent wage, they can contribute to the economic lives of their communities and the Commonwealth. When they work full-time but still don't earn enough to pay for bare necessities, taxpayers end up footing the bill."
Wolf is requesting a minimum wage of $12 an hour by July 1, with annual 50-cent increases to get to $15 in 2028. Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre, said hearings will begin soon for a final budget by June that, in his words, "meets the needs of the Commonwealth."