Ohio Election Official: Politics are Political; Election Administration is Not

Since Election Day 2020, the integrity and accuracy of the vote has been the subject of speculation across the country, with local boards of elections often caught in the crosshairs.



Here in Ohio, election officials seem to have avoided much of the controversy. With far-right groups and supporters of former President Donald Trump still questioning the 2020 results, several red states have moved to give legislatures more power over elections instead of secretaries of state, and penalize election workers for technical mistakes.



Aaron Sellers, public information officer for the Franklin County Board of Elections, said while politics are political, elections administration in Ohio is not.



"Everything we do here is done in bipartisan teams," Sellers emphasized. "For example, when the voting-location person brings back the supplies on election night, if that person is a Republican, there's a Democrat ride-along person that comes along with them, or vice versa."



More than half of voters in a recent Quinnipiac poll said they do not believe there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Ohio's postelection audits revealed an accuracy rate of 99.98% in 2020 and 99.99% in 2021, based on data from counties utilizing a percentage-based audit.



While other states scrambled to develop a plan for voting in 2020 due to COVID, Sellers pointed out Ohio was ahead of the curve. Critics argued mail-in voting is more susceptible to fraud, but he explained there are multiple verification processes before the ballot is even mailed out.



"And when it is returned, there's additional measures that we go through before we put that in the pile to count," Sellers added. "It's verification signatures, the last four digits of their 'soc,' (Social Security number) their driver's license number, whatever they're providing, those things are checked on the front end and the back end before those ballots are counted."



With Ohio's legislative and congressional district maps still not set in stone, Sellers noted boards of election are in a holding pattern when it comes to preparations for the May 3 primary.



"We're just as anxious as I'm sure our elected officials are to get this resolved," Sellers emphasized. "Elections officials, we take an oath to do this, and when it's scheduled we'll do what we need to do like we did in 2020 because of COVID."



Wednesday, Republican Senate President Matt Huffman suggested keeping the May 3 primary for statewide and local elections, and holding a second for statehouse and congressional seats. There are concerns about the cost for two primaries, as well as the possibility of lower turnout.



The Texas 2022 primary is approaching and nearly 12,000 possible voters have been flagged as potential non-citizens, prompting a lawsuit by the ACLU of Texas, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and other groups.



Latinos and Asian Americans comprise the largest number of naturalized citizens in Texas, and letters from county election administrators ask them for proof of citizenship.



Ashley Harris, attorney for the ACLU of Texas, said if there's no response within a certain time frame, they are purged from the rolls and will not be allowed to vote.



"It's not right that naturalized citizens should have to jump through extra hoops," Harris contended. "It's just an extra hurdle and an extra burden on them which other folks don't have to do."



The Texas secretary of state initiated a process last August to identify alleged non-U.S. citizens on the voter rolls. Harris emphasized the lawsuit was filed because despite federal laws requiring Texas to make information about the process publicly available, the secretary has failed to do so. Texas holds its first-in-the-nation primary elections March 1.



This is not the first time voter-protection groups have fought battles in Texas. In 2019, the state was sued over an attempted voter purge of more than 90,000 people, many of whom had been recently naturalized.



Harris noted the lawsuit will prevent a purge until at least June, after next month's primary election.



"Federal law actually requires that there be a pause on removing folks from voter rolls in this fashion, this close to an election," Harris pointed out. "But we're hoping that it can be resolved for future elections."



Numerous lawsuits, including one by the U.S. Department of Justice, have been filed over the new Texas GOP-drawn congressional map, alleging it dilutes the voting power of minorities. But after five conservatives on the Supreme Court this week let stand a congressional map for Alabama critics say was racially gerrymandered, a successful challenge to the Texas map seems in doubt.



