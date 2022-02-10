Groups Promise Lawsuit Against EPA Over Lack of Air-Pollution Enforcement

Environmental groups filed a notice of intent this week to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), over the agency's failure to enforce the Regional Haze Rule under the Clean Air Act.



The rule aims to protect national parks and wilderness areas in Wyoming and across the nation from air pollution reducing visibility.



Rob Joyce, energy organizer for the Wyoming chapter of the Sierra Club, said pressing the EPA to do its job will also help limit the number of days people with respiratory problems have to stay inside.



"Reducing and eventually eliminating haze pollution will improve public health, because the same pollution that muddies the skies also harms our bodies," Joyce asserted. "Reducing haze will reduce the number of yellow, orange and red air-quality days."



An EPA official said he was not able to comment on pending litigation, but noted public comments are being taken until this Friday on the agency's proposal to deny a request made by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon to delay plans to reduce more than 3,000 tons of pollution from two units of PacifiCorp's Jim Bridger Power Plant by the end of this year.



The plant, south of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, is Wyoming's number one polluter and the nation's third-biggest source of haze pollution.



Joyce contended the state of Wyoming and PacifiCorp know they are violating clean-air rules, and if the agency charged with enforcing the Clean Air Act does not hold states accountable, his group and some 38 others are prepared to force the issue in federal court.



"We understand that the EPA is trying to resolve the issues at the Jim Bridger power plant," Joyce acknowledged. "But what we need them to do is to fulfill its obligation to protect clean air from harmful pollution."



Joyce added getting the EPA to enforce the Clean Air Act also will help states across the West avoid year-round wildfire seasons and other impacts of a warming planet. Haze pollution, mostly from burning fossil fuels, currently obscures the views in 90% of America's national parks.



"Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite," Joyce outlined. "These same sources of pollution are also contributing to increasing wildfire severity, drought severity, to climate change, all on top of impairing visibility in our parks."



The 2022 Olympic Games are scheduled to open in Beijing later this week, but new research found unless world leaders make significant progress toward mitigating climate change, they could be the last Winter Games.



The report showed in most parts of the world, including Colorado and the American West, winter-sports venues said the natural snowfalls they depend on to operate are no longer reliable. The Beijing Games will be the first ever produced with 100% artificial snow.



Madeline Orr, founder of Sports Ecology Group, said the warming climate presents a major obstacle to winter sports.



"What we're starting to see is, snow's going away," Orr explained. "It's going to be a challenge moving forward to identify those places where you're going to have a snow-sure condition to host an event, without relying extensively on artificial snow."



The report warned shifting climate patterns in Colorado and around the world are producing an ever-shrinking snowpack, which has decreased by a total of 35 inches since the 1970s.



While man-made snow can be used in the short run, Orr argued it is not sustainable, because it takes massive amounts of energy and water to produce.



"Artificial snow has been a stopgap solution to kind of bridge those gaps, but it's not going to solve everything," Orr contended. "If you don't have enough snow, you can produce it using artificial snow guns. But if you blow that snow out of the gun, and it hits the ground, and it's too hot for it to stay on the ground, there's nothing really you can do about that."



The lack of snow could also spell economic disaster for those who count on the skiing industry for tax revenue and jobs.



Chris Davenport, a professional skier and climate activist from Aspen, agreed climate change is making winter sports a risky business.



"It's really difficult to plan for your ski resort business or your apparel business, or anyone who depends on the winter, if you really have no idea if there's going to be snow or not," Davenport acknowledged. "It's risky for sponsors, for nations, for teams and athletes, if they just don't know what's going to happen."



The next Winter Olympics are scheduled for 2026 in Milan and Cortina, Italy.



A bill to require big corporations to be transparent about their own carbon footprint needs a vote in the California Senate by the legislative deadline on Monday, or it will die.



Senate Bill 260 would require U.S.-based corporations that do business in California and make more than $1 billion a year in revenue to disclose their full greenhouse-gas emissions to the state.



Melissa Romero, legislative affairs manager at California Environmental Voters, said the data is necessary to fight global warming "because we can't really have a serious conversation about reducing carbon emissions without addressing the corporate sector's contributions to pollution - when just 100 companies are responsible for 71% of global industrial emissions."



Senate Bill 260 has long lists of supporters and opponents. The bill doesn't include details of how it would be enforced, and opponents say it would increase the costs for companies that have to comply.



The bill also would require the California Air Resources Board to produce a report that estimates how much these companies would have to reduce their emissions in order to avoid overall global temperature increases over 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's considered the limit to avoid climate catastrophe.



Romero noted that companies would have to release data not only on their energy usage, but about their carbon footprint, up and down the supply chain.



"That is really where the biggest information gap exists," she said, "and also, where a lot of the emissions from large corporations are coming from."



Critics of the bill claim it would discourage big companies from doing business with smaller ones that are unable to meet the greenhouse-gas reporting requirements. California has set a goal to lower greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.



