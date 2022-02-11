MA Groups: More Transparency Needed Around Prescription Drug Costs

Prescription-drug costs have skyrocketed in recent years, and a bill before the Massachusetts General Court aims to rein them in.



The proposal would lower co-payments and other out-of-pocket costs for drugs such as insulin and asthma inhalers. It also would create a commission to review certain drug costs to make sure they are not unreasonable or excessive.



Alyssa Vangeli, co-director for policy and government relations at Health Care for All, said many medications treat chronic conditions disproportionately affecting BIPOC and low-income communities.



"This is particularly important from a health-equity perspective," Vangeli explained. "Improving access to affordable medications is one way to help curb racial inequities in access to prescription drugs, particularly for those with chronic conditions."



The bill passed the state Senate yesterday. More than 20% of Massachusetts adults responding to an Altarum survey said they either skipped doses, cut pills in half or did not fill a prescription because of concerns over the cost. Opponents say lowering prices could limit drug research.



More than 80% of respondents said they support measures from requiring drug companies to provide advanced notice of price increases, to setting standard prices for certain drugs, to prohibiting companies from charging more in the U.S. than abroad.



Vangeli added there is no time to waste.



"We know that individuals and families need immediate relief now from rising out-of-pocket costs," Vangeli observed. "The pandemic has also revealed the devastating impact that uncontrolled chronic conditions can have when people are not able to afford and access the medications they need."



Vangeli noted in addition to support from the state Senate, members of the state House have also expressed interest. She hopes the bill will pass by the end of the legislative session, so Commonwealth residents can get the relief they need.



There's a new way to show you're vaccinated for COVID-19, without having to keep track of a pesky vaccine card, using a free QR code you can download from your account via the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services online portal.



You can save the QR code as a digital file on your phone.



Kristy Zigenis, COVID-19 program manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program, said businesses or events requiring proof of vaccination for admission can use a special program to decode the file.



"That QR code will show the requesting individual's COVID-19 vaccination record," Zigenis explained. "Which includes the type of vaccine received, the date, the vaccine location and the individual's legal name and date of birth."



Many people are familiar with QR codes that link to a webpage, such as a restaurant menu, when you focus your cellphone camera on it. The SMART Health QR Code is protected through cryptography and can only be read by companies with a special decoding app from the state.



People access their own data with a two-factor authentication system via Nevada WebIZ, which is the portal for the statewide immunization information system. The web address is IZrecord.nv.gov.



Zigenis noted this is just a way for people to manage and store their own medical records.



"Lots of people have misplaced their COVID vaccine card or the state printout is not accepted as an official record, although we identify it as an official record," Zigenis outlined. "This is just an alternative to that for specific travel needs or certain venues that require it for large gatherings."



Data accessed via a new SMART Health QR Code is considered an official State of Nevada digital record for those who received vaccines in the state.



