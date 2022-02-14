Experts Propose New Methods for Managing WI Wildlife

A federal judge has restored endangered species protections to gray wolves across much of the Lower 48, including Wisconsin.



While conservation groups cheer the decision, some experts are urging states to learn from what they believe was mismanagement of wolf populations.



Adrian Treves, founder of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Carnivore Coexistence Lab, said wildlife management strategies give preference to a small subset of the population: hunters. He argued current standards for large carnivore management are based on either outdated, or false, science.



"Wisconsin gives us an immediate, current example of that, where wolf management was largely devoid of the latest science and didn't use the best available, although it was placed in front of the agency," Treves asserted.



While this season's wolf hunt was placed on hold due to a lawsuit, last February's hunt ended with 218 wolf deaths, blowing past the quota of 119. Hunters and their advocacy groups contended the wolf population has stabilized in recent years, and states should manage the species, not the federal government.



Treves and other environmental advocates are calling for a new wildlife management policy based on the public trust doctrine, which urges certain resources be preserved for the public and future generations. Under the model, Treves emphasized managing wildlife would be a cooperative effort between states, tribes and the federal government.



"If we stop thinking about wildlife as 'owned,' but more as a legacy asset, that's probably the thinking that's appropriate," Treves observed. "National parks are also legacy assets in the same way."



Kevin Bixby, executive director of Wildlife For All, agreed the current method of wildlife management is out of step with modern ecological knowledge. He also thinks states should abolish or significantly reform policy-setting wildlife commissions, which he said are often comprised of political appointees, and change the funding mechanisms for wildlife agencies.



"Hunters like to say that they pay for conservation, because agencies have historically, and still, get a good portion of their revenues from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses," Bixby pointed out.



Wisconsin's wildlife commission, the Natural Resources Board, has seen its fair share of controversy. Its former chair, Frederick Prehn, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has for months refused to step down from the board to make way for a new member appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



A growing body of scientific studies showed electromagnetic fields from the extremely low frequencies common to power lines and radio-frequency radiation, the kind from cell towers and mobile devices, may be harmful to wildlife as well as humans.



A three-part review (Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3) of the literature recommended the federal government regulate electromagnetic radiation as pollution.



B. Blake Levitt, medical and science journalist, author of two books on electromagnetic fields and the study's co-author, said RF radiation, even at low levels, caused harm in every animal model studied, especially bees and birds.



"They depend on the earth's natural magnetic fields for orientation, migration, food-finding abilities, mating, nest and den building, territorial maintenance, and defense," Levitt outlined.



The telecom industry said its products and towers are safe and comply with all federal regulations for human exposure. The study authors want government regulators to create exposure standards for wildlife and plants, to designate the air as critical habitat, and then regulate electromagnetic radiation as an energetic pollutant.



Dr. Albert Manville, adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, retired biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a co-author of the study, said industry profits should not override environmental concerns.



"Yet the industry has proceeded, going ahead," Manville pointed out. "Now we have 5G rolling out in massive quantities, without due diligence to determine are these sources of radiation safe not only for humans but for wildlife. And the answer is, no, they are not."



Dr. Joel Moskowitz, director of the Center for Family and Community Health in the School of Public Health at the University of California-Berkeley, said the problem is only going to grow.



"The industry is putting up something like 800,000 small cell sites around the country, roughly doubling or tripling the current number of cell towers," Moskowitz explained. "Our ambient levels of exposure are going to increase dramatically within the next few years."



