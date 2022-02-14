Experts Propose New Methods for Managing WI Wildlife

A federal judge has restored endangered species protections to gray wolves across much of the Lower 48, including Wisconsin.
While conservation groups cheer the decision, some experts are urging states to learn from what they believe was mismanagement of wolf populations.
Adrian Treves, founder of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Carnivore Coexistence Lab, said wildlife management strategies give preference to a small subset of the population: hunters. He argued current standards for large carnivore management are based on either outdated, or false, science.
"Wisconsin gives us an immediate, current example of that, where wolf management was largely devoid of the latest science and didn't use the best available, although it was placed in front of the agency," Treves asserted.
While this season's wolf hunt was placed on hold due to a lawsuit, last February's hunt ended with 218 wolf deaths, blowing past the quota of 119. Hunters and their advocacy groups contended the wolf population has stabilized in recent years, and states should manage the species, not the federal government.
Treves and other environmental advocates are calling for a new wildlife management policy based on the public trust doctrine, which urges certain resources be preserved for the public and future generations. Under the model, Treves emphasized managing wildlife would be a cooperative effort between states, tribes and the federal government.
"If we stop thinking about wildlife as 'owned,' but more as a legacy asset, that's probably the thinking that's appropriate," Treves observed. "National parks are also legacy assets in the same way."
Kevin Bixby, executive director of Wildlife For All, agreed the current method of wildlife management is out of step with modern ecological knowledge. He also thinks states should abolish or significantly reform policy-setting wildlife commissions, which he said are often comprised of political appointees, and change the funding mechanisms for wildlife agencies.
"Hunters like to say that they pay for conservation, because agencies have historically, and still, get a good portion of their revenues from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses," Bixby pointed out.
Wisconsin's wildlife commission, the Natural Resources Board, has seen its fair share of controversy. Its former chair, Frederick Prehn, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has for months refused to step down from the board to make way for a new member appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
A growing body of scientific studies showed electromagnetic fields from the extremely low frequencies common to power lines and radio-frequency radiation, the kind from cell towers and mobile devices, may be harmful to wildlife as well as humans.
A three-part review (Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3) of the literature recommended the federal government regulate electromagnetic radiation as pollution.
B. Blake Levitt, medical and science journalist, author of two books on electromagnetic fields and the study's co-author, said RF radiation, even at low levels, caused harm in every animal model studied, especially bees and birds.
"They depend on the earth's natural magnetic fields for orientation, migration, food-finding abilities, mating, nest and den building, territorial maintenance, and defense," Levitt outlined.
The telecom industry said its products and towers are safe and comply with all federal regulations for human exposure. The study authors want government regulators to create exposure standards for wildlife and plants, to designate the air as critical habitat, and then regulate electromagnetic radiation as an energetic pollutant.
Dr. Albert Manville, adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, retired biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a co-author of the study, said industry profits should not override environmental concerns.
"Yet the industry has proceeded, going ahead," Manville pointed out. "Now we have 5G rolling out in massive quantities, without due diligence to determine are these sources of radiation safe not only for humans but for wildlife. And the answer is, no, they are not."
Dr. Joel Moskowitz, director of the Center for Family and Community Health in the School of Public Health at the University of California-Berkeley, said the problem is only going to grow.
"The industry is putting up something like 800,000 small cell sites around the country, roughly doubling or tripling the current number of cell towers," Moskowitz explained. "Our ambient levels of exposure are going to increase dramatically within the next few years."
The Yellowstone wolf population has been devastated by recent hunts in the region, and advocates for the species say another concern is trapping.
Montana wildlife commissioners set limits on wolf hunting after about two dozen were killed in recent months near Yellowstone National Park. Two were killed in Idaho this winter.
Ben Scrimshaw, associate attorney for the Northern Rockies office of Earthjustice, said the hunting season is running up against trapping and snaring in the region. Scrimshaw argued it is not just a wolf problem but a biodiversity problem, citing data from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in 2020.
"Forty-seven percent that are caught in wolf traps aren't wolves, and 57% of those animals die," Scrimshaw reported. "Both of those numbers are probably much higher. They rely on self-reporting, and they rely on the status of the animal when it was found in the trap."
Earthjustice is representing conservation and tribal groups in a lawsuit against the state of Idaho, saying recently expanded wolf hunting and snaring laws will injure and kill grizzly bears and federally protected species of Canadian lynx.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission said it expanded trapping and hunting to reduce wolf conflicts with livestock.
The recent hunts have led some in the region to call on the federal government to reconsider protected status for gray wolves.
Brooke Shifrin, wildlife conservation coordinator for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said regulators should follow the science.
"There's sort of a shift away from thoughtful, science-based management that is really calling into question to what degree can the states really be trusted to manage the species for the benefit of all," Shifrin asserted.
The winter wolf hunts drew ire from businesses near Yellowstone. Scrimshaw pointed out losing so many wolves around Yellowstone has the potential to impact the local tourism industry.
"To throw that under the bus just in the name of killing wolves for political reasons, it's really unacceptable," Scrimshaw contended. "We're talking about wolves, we're talking about the environment, we're talking about ecosystems. We're also talking about people, and I think we can't ignore that."
A measure in the Oregon Legislature aims to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife.
House Bill 4130 would allocate $5 million for wildlife crossings in problem spots across the state. In Oregon, there are about 7,000 collisions with deer each year, costing Oregonians $44 million in total.
State Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, a chief sponsor of the bill, said there's broad support for wildlife crossings, including some Republican co-sponsors.
"These types of projects are not partisan," he said. "We've got Republicans and Democrats, senators and House reps on the bill already. It'll be a great bipartisan, bicameral effort and very popular. So, the enthusiasm is certainly there in this state."
There are an average 700 injuries and two deaths from wildlife collisions each year. Oregon lags far behind on crossings, at five, compared with other states in the West. California and Utah each have 50.
HB 4130 is scheduled for a public hearing today.
Zach Schwartz, Oregon program manager for the Wildlands Network, said the crossings already have proved to be effective on a stretch of highway between Bend and Sunriver.
"The Lava Butte crossing on Highway 97 saw a decrease in wildlife-vehicle collisions of about 85%," he said, "so they allow for wildlife to move much safer, they allow for drivers to drive on the highways safer, and they pay for themselves really quickly."
Tyler Dungannon, conservation coordinator for Oregon Hunters Association, said the bill is a winner for the folks he represents. He said safe crossings also improve wildlife habitat and connectivity.
"As conservationists, sportsmen and women aspire to bolster our deer, elk and other game populations for the benefit of all Oregonians," he said, "and one way to do that is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on our highways via wildlife crossing structures."
Supporters of the bill also are hopeful passing it would put the state in a better position to compete for the $350 million in federal dollars from the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program, passed as part of Congress' infrastructure bill last year.
