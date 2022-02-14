Boston City Council Considers Reparations Commission

A proposal brought to the Boston City Council would create a commission to study the legacy of slavery and the ongoing inequities Black people face in Massachusetts, and to put together proposals for reparations.



Boston could be the latest of a growing number of cities exploring ways to repair the harms racism has caused in their communities. Tammy Tai - deputy director of the nonprofit King Boston - noted that Amherst and Cambridge are the first two in Massachusetts, and she hopes Boston will follow.



She said reparations can take many forms, from payments to individuals to holistic education in schools or homeownership programs.



"It first begins with an acknowledgement of what has occurred for the Black community in Boston," said Tai, "which of course is reflective and a microcosm of what Black folks in America have have experienced."



She noted that Evanston, Illinois, was the first city to adopt a system of reparations, in the form of housing grants of up to $25,000. Tai said housing may not be the right approach for Boston, but if the proposal passes, the commission will examine the options.



Tai added there has sometimes been a misconception that because Boston is a northern city, reparations aren't needed. But she points out that Massachusetts was initially one of the principal slave-trading colonies.



And today, white residents of Boston are more likely to own homes - and have checking or savings accounts and retirement funds - than Black, Brown and Indigenous residents.



"So, even though slavery was abolished earlier than the Emancipation Proclamation, slavery still touched the lives here in the city," said Tai. "And then, Jim Crow touched the lives of Black folks in the city, and the ongoing inequity. So, for a northern city to be reckoning with this and wrestling with this is hugely important for the country."



In the U.S. House, a bill for nationwide reparations - HR 40 - was first introduced more than 30 years ago, but hasn't made it through the chamber. Tai said while reparations at the local level are important, state and federal action is also needed.





References: An Ordinance Creating a Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans (proposed) Boston City Council 2022

H.R.40 - Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act the U.S. Congress 2022



get more stories like this via email



Protesters walked the streets of Minneapolis over the weekend calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was fatally shot by police last Wednesday. Beyond accountability at the city level, some demonstrators urge state lawmakers to take comprehensive action.



Locke, a Black man, was shot by a Minneapolis SWAT team while sleeping on a couch. Officers had carried out a "no-knock" search warrant, although Locke was not someone they were looking for.



Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), said in the time since George Floyd's murder, city and state leaders have failed to make real changes.



"The state of Minnesota has done nothing to hold police accountable," Hussein told fellow demonstrators in a speech captured by Unicorn Riot, an independent news organization. "The city of Minneapolis has done nothing to hold police accountable."



Protesters want the officers involved charged, and for Mayor Jacob Frey to resign after he campaigned on a promise to weed out "no-knock" warrants. State lawmakers approved police-reform bills in 2020 and in 2021, but activists and accountability groups said most are watered down versions of what they are demanding.



Locke had no criminal history in Minnesota. He had a gun with him on the couch, but his family noted he was a licensed owner who wanted to protect himself when making food deliveries. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus also has questioned police action in the case.



Meanwhile, Hussein added unless serious reforms are enacted, it's only a matter of time before another Black person is killed by police.



"Amir's time is over, but it is a clock that's started for one of us," Hussein contended. "That clock's started for one of us. It's gonna happen again."



In Minneapolis, activists have different views on what reform should look like. Last fall, voters rejected a measure which would have replaced the police department with a Department of Public Safety, emphasizing a public-health approach.



But some reform advocates countered competing ideas should not get in the way of establishing accountability at all levels. In the Legislature, some GOP lawmakers have characterized recent changes as a way to demonize law enforcement.



References: Unicorn Riot 2022

House File 1 (2020) 2020

House File 63 (2021) 06/30/2021

Statement Gun Owners Caucus 02/04/2022



get more stories like this via email

