Efforts Underway to Make More Childcare Available to New Yorkers

As school districts across Colorado struggle to keep their doors open because of staffing shortages, a new Economic Policy Institute report suggests that states should tap billions in unspent COVID relief funds to make long-overdue investments in the education workforce.



David Cooper, report author and senior policy analyst with EPI, said raising pay will be essential for bringing back and keeping high-quality teachers and support staff.



"Pay in public schools is quite low, particularly for support staff," said Cooper. "Folks like bus drivers, custodial workers, food-service workers - the staff who are essential to schools operating and providing safe, healthy learning environments."



Public-school bus drivers and teaching assistants earn roughly $500 per week, while food service workers earn just $331.



Colorado lost nearly 15% of its bus drivers between 2019 and 2021, and nearly 7% of its teachers, a number which the report warns could put student achievement and the long-term success of schools at significant risk.



Cooper admited that if lawmakers do use COVID relief dollars for education, it would amount to a one-time investment, and not cover ongoing costs including increased salaries.



But he said the public health emergency has made it very clear that the economy cannot function if schools aren't open.



"If people don't have a place to send their children so that they can go to work, where they know those kids are going to be safe, and learning something," said Cooper, "the rest of the economy is not going to work. So we have to spend whatever it takes to make sure that schools can operate effectively, or we're just shooting ourselves in the foot."



The current loss of K-12 workers comes on the heels of even bigger losses after the Great Recession that were never fully restored.



Cooper said this moment of crisis for the country's schools could mark a turning point, if public officials are willing to get the ball rolling with billions in unspent relief funds.



"But the truth is most states have been reducing their expenditures in public education on a per capita basis for a long time," said Cooper. "So this may be the nudge that lawmakers need to start generating new revenues to support education for the long term."







South Dakota continues to grapple with its low ranking when it comes to paying schoolteachers, but the issue is getting focus in 2022, including a bill making its way through the Legislature to keep salaries from falling behind.



The measure won House approval this week. It would extend a requirement school districts commit to salary benchmarks established in 2016, or risk losing state aid.



Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, the bill's sponsor, said with the rule recently expired, they want to keep it in place for a few more years. He pointed to some districts having levels very close to the lowest threshold.



"There's 31 school districts that are less than 3% away from what they paid in 2017."



He noted in some cases, there are pressing matters as to why those levels are on the lower end. The requirement was tied to a half-cent sales tax, which called on districts to commit a significant percentage toward salary and benefits. Opponents of the extension said it places a burden on districts, but supporters pointed out a waiver can be filed.



Sandra Waltman, lobbyist for the South Dakota Education Association, testified in support of the bill during a House committee hearing. She said the extension maintains accountability by encouraging districts to keep working toward the same goal.



"If we have our school districts continually raising their compensation, it helps teacher compensation across the state and makes us a more attractive place to work," Waltman contended.



Proponents also noted with the waiver option in mind, no district has been penalized since the requirement was adopted. Outside this bill, Gov. Kristi Noem has proposed a 6% increase in school district aid, with the idea of money going toward higher pay for staff.



Disclosure: South Dakota Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

