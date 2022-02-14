Efforts Underway to Make More Childcare Available to New Yorkers

More than 60% of New York State is considered to be a "child-care desert." But some state initiatives could make care available to more families as they continue to recover from the pandemic.
Some $70 million in grant funding is being made available to new child-care programs in New York locations that don't have a sufficient number of open program spaces.
Democratic Assemblymember Anna Kelles, who represents Tompkins and southwest Cortland counties, spoke to what feeds into limited program slots.
"The incomes for child-care providers, the child-care workers, is so low that child-care facilities are having a hard time building back up to capacity as well," said Kelles. "And that has been a perennial issue."
According to the governor's office, applications to apply for the grant funding will open up in mid-April. Kelles is also co-sponsoring a bill that would extend child-care assistance for some New Yorkers even if they no longer meet the income cutoff.
Parts of every region of New York are designated child-care deserts. But Kelles said another issue within the sector is the out-of-pocket cost to families, which she says her bill would address.
"Child care can be anywhere from 25% to 30% of a person's income," said Kelles. "That's very hard for people to surmount without support if you're technically low income, if not impossible."
The child-care subsidy legislation is currently in the state Senate Children And Families Committee.
Nicole Mason - president and CEO of the Institute for Women's Policy Research - noted that greater access to child care would also allow more women to participate in the workforce, and fill other gaps as well.
"The pandemic revealed that we still have a long way to go," said Mason, "in terms of making sure that working women and families have the support they need."
She said measures like the Build Back Better Act would help increase families' short- and long-term economic stability, in part by extending the Child Tax Credit.
The U.S. Senate has yet to vote on the federal plan.
As school districts across Colorado struggle to keep their doors open because of staffing shortages, a new Economic Policy Institute report suggests that states should tap billions in unspent COVID relief funds to make long-overdue investments in the education workforce.
David Cooper, report author and senior policy analyst with EPI, said raising pay will be essential for bringing back and keeping high-quality teachers and support staff.
"Pay in public schools is quite low, particularly for support staff," said Cooper. "Folks like bus drivers, custodial workers, food-service workers - the staff who are essential to schools operating and providing safe, healthy learning environments."
Public-school bus drivers and teaching assistants earn roughly $500 per week, while food service workers earn just $331.
Colorado lost nearly 15% of its bus drivers between 2019 and 2021, and nearly 7% of its teachers, a number which the report warns could put student achievement and the long-term success of schools at significant risk.
Cooper admited that if lawmakers do use COVID relief dollars for education, it would amount to a one-time investment, and not cover ongoing costs including increased salaries.
But he said the public health emergency has made it very clear that the economy cannot function if schools aren't open.
"If people don't have a place to send their children so that they can go to work, where they know those kids are going to be safe, and learning something," said Cooper, "the rest of the economy is not going to work. So we have to spend whatever it takes to make sure that schools can operate effectively, or we're just shooting ourselves in the foot."
The current loss of K-12 workers comes on the heels of even bigger losses after the Great Recession that were never fully restored.
Cooper said this moment of crisis for the country's schools could mark a turning point, if public officials are willing to get the ball rolling with billions in unspent relief funds.
"But the truth is most states have been reducing their expenditures in public education on a per capita basis for a long time," said Cooper. "So this may be the nudge that lawmakers need to start generating new revenues to support education for the long term."
South Dakota continues to grapple with its low ranking when it comes to paying schoolteachers, but the issue is getting focus in 2022, including a bill making its way through the Legislature to keep salaries from falling behind.
The measure won House approval this week. It would extend a requirement school districts commit to salary benchmarks established in 2016, or risk losing state aid.
Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, the bill's sponsor, said with the rule recently expired, they want to keep it in place for a few more years. He pointed to some districts having levels very close to the lowest threshold.
"There's 31 school districts that are less than 3% away from what they paid in 2017."
He noted in some cases, there are pressing matters as to why those levels are on the lower end. The requirement was tied to a half-cent sales tax, which called on districts to commit a significant percentage toward salary and benefits. Opponents of the extension said it places a burden on districts, but supporters pointed out a waiver can be filed.
Sandra Waltman, lobbyist for the South Dakota Education Association, testified in support of the bill during a House committee hearing. She said the extension maintains accountability by encouraging districts to keep working toward the same goal.
"If we have our school districts continually raising their compensation, it helps teacher compensation across the state and makes us a more attractive place to work," Waltman contended.
Proponents also noted with the waiver option in mind, no district has been penalized since the requirement was adopted. Outside this bill, Gov. Kristi Noem has proposed a 6% increase in school district aid, with the idea of money going toward higher pay for staff.
The past year saw American workers reassessing their jobs. However, those shifts did not result in higher union membership at the national level, now back at previous lows.
Minnesota labor leaders say at the state level, the numbers are a little more promising, with 16% of working Minnesotans part of a union, up slightly from the previous year, and the state's highest level in 14 years.
Bill McCarthy, president of the Minnesota AFL-CIO, said apart from more unionized workers being hired for infrastructure projects, there is a growing sense younger workers want their voices heard.
"Whether it's wages or benefits or whatever the case may be, they just want to have a say in that," McCarthy explained.
Not all the organizing is being driven by staff at large employers such as manufacturers. Grocery workers and restaurant staff are formalizing plans to establish unions, and gains are being seen in health care. Despite more activity, experts say laws still make it difficult for these groups to overcome barriers in reaching their goals to successfully bargain.
Labor leaders argued it is why Congress needs to give final approval to the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which is opposed by Senate Republicans and business groups.
Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist at the University of Minnesota, said while the state's latest uptick represents a small difference, he said there is a taste for change within the labor force.
"Through the pandemic, they had the rules of their jobs scrambled and the rules of their lives scrambled," Sojourner pointed out.
He noted some workers felt accommodated, but many others did not, and while existing laws might prevent roadblocks to organizing, Sojourner added workers have a lot of leverage right now with so many open jobs, as well as strong public backing.
