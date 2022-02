Giving Tribes More Support to Maintain Wildlife Habitat

Native American tribes manage millions of acres of wildlife habitat but face inequities in securing conservation funds. A bill in Congress would provide a boost in carrying out projects.



The Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act would set aside $50 million each year for a grant program. Bill sponsors say it would ensure Tribal Nations have the resources to implement and maintain corridors for various species.



Shailyn Miller - wildlife connectivity coordinator with the Native American Fish and Wildlife Society - said roads and other development interfere with wildlife migration, and tribes often don't have funds to shield lands from these disruptions.



"Tribes are severely underfunded and at a huge disadvantage due to extremely limited resources," said Miller, "especially when compared to state or federal wildlife agencies."



The plan also calls for coordination among federal and state agencies with respect to property rights of tribes. It's unclear yet if the proposal faces any opposition.



It was introduced back in August and last week the National Wildlife Federation sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to support the bill. The South Dakota chapter is among those joining calls for its passage.



Chris Hesla is the executive director of the South Dakota Wildlife Federation. He said he sees this as a vital initiative as the state continues to see wetlands dry up.



"It's just important that there's a tool out there for the tribes to be able to enter into these agreements and work projects on their land," said Hesla.



He suggested it could aid existing projects like one that's been developing on the Lower Brule Indian Reservation.



In recent years, conservationists have been trying to boost the population of a threatened species known as the black-footed ferret. Project leaders say it's been difficult to compete for grants through other federal programs.







A new report found ties between groups and individuals who supported -- and in some cases participated in -- the Jan. 6 insurrection and those who oppose protecting public lands.



The study by the nonpartisan watchdog group Accountable.US suggests anti-government extremists who want to end public ownership of land and water in Arizona and other Western states have infiltrated the halls of power.



Karl Frish, spokesman for Accountable.US, said many anti-public lands leaders are aligned with violent forces who attempted to overturn the 2020 election.



"Oath Keepers and your Cliven Bundys, various lawmakers have been active opposing public lands," Frish explained. "In some of those cases, you have people who have endorsed what happened on Jan. 6, and in some of those cases you have people who were involved Jan. 6."



The report found connections between more than a dozen groups and individuals who endorse violence, including Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, who, among others, encouraged aggression at the Jan. 6 rally and in the takeover of public lands. Gosar did not respond to a request for comment.



The report found during former President Donald Trump's administration, conservative activists pushed for state and local officials to "take back" public lands from the federal government.



"If we're going to deal with the 'small-d' anti-democratic fervor that we saw in the wake of Jan. 6, you're going to also have to confront issues around the rabid opposition to public lands," Frish cautioned.



Frish believes it is important for political leaders and conservationists to focus their message to voters that access to public lands and waters must be protected or could be lost permanently.



"I think part of it is making sure that the antidote gets out there around why conservation is important," Frish asserted. "We need to double down on our efforts to make sure that that message is out there and that land stewardship is not just saying 'No one is going to have access to this land.' "



The report concluded anti-government extremists who want to end public ownership of land and those who seek to overturn legitimate elections are embedded in the halls of power from county commissioners to attorneys general and in Congress.



