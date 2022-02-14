NE Lawmakers Consider Dropping Tax on Social Security Income

A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature.



Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.



"Not only are they engaged in community service, philanthropy, they want to stick around with their kids and grandkids," said Lindstrom. "And I don't want it to be where the state is burdensome from a taxation standpoint to force them out to other states that don't have that."



Nebraska is one of only 12 states that currently taxes Social Security benefits. Last year after some lawmakers voiced concerns about lost revenues, they approved cutting taxes on benefits by just half by 2025.



The new law would eliminate the tax altogether in the same timeframe. LB 825 cleared its first reading with a 42 to nothing vote, and will need to clear the Appropriations Committee before it can get a final reading.



Lindstrom said the state can afford to put money back into the pockets of Social Security beneficiaries, because government spending has been held near the average rate of inflation. He added that economic forecasts are strong based on revenues over the last 12 to 18 months.



"And we have $400 million plus in revenues above that forecasting," said Lindstrom. "And because we have been prudent with how we spend, it allows us to take the steps to eliminate the tax on Social Security income."



Nebraskans age 50 and older made up just 34% of Nebraska's population in 2018 but supported 566,000 jobs across the state and generated $33 billion in wages and salaries, according to analysis by AARP.



Older Nebraskans also contributed more than $2 billion in unpaid caregiving for family members.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.







References: LB825: Change provisions relating to the taxation of benefits received under the federal Social Security Act the Nebraska Legislature 2022

LB64 - Change provisions relating to the taxation of social security benefits the Nebraska Legislature 2021



get more stories like this via email



Local organizations and governments in Oregon looking for funding for their projects now have an opportunity with AARP's Community Challenge Grant. Applications are open for the sixth annual program, which awards small grants to projects that help make communities more livable.



Bandana Shrestha, state director of AARP Oregon, said challenge grants are designed to support projects that can be turned around quickly.



"They should be projects that hopefully get people excited on a new idea, fast-tracking new ideas, or to build momentum on an existing project," she said, "and we're particularly looking for projects that prioritize and support residents 50-plus."



She said AARP looks for projects that engage communities by creating more vibrant public spaces or improving housing or transportation. Applications are being accepted through March 22, and the selected projects must be completed by Nov. 30.



This year, AARP also is calling for projects that leverage funding through laws such as the American Rescue Plan Act or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.



Marilyn Daily-Blair directs Center 50+ in Salem, which received a grant for a downtown summer pop-up in 2019, which engaged people in hands-on education and ways to navigate the city's public transit system.



"The Challenge Grant is just that - it's a challenge to your community to create the community you want for everyone," she said, "and for us here in Salem, it was building a place for all ages and abilities, where they can live and thrive for a lifetime."



AARP Oregon is holding an informational session online on Feb. 22 to help guide prospective applicants in how to submit proposals. Since 2017, 16% in Oregon have been funded, with grants totaling more than $200,000.



Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Community challenge grant AARP 2022

Info session AARP Oregon 2022



get more stories like this via email

