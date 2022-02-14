Monday, February 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 15, 2022
Play

Federal funding could help speed up the replacement of Missouri's 330,000 lead water service lines, and the Trump Organization's former accountants say they can no longer vouch for them.

2022Talks - February 15, 2022
Play

The U.S. says there is still time for diplomacy with Russia over Ukraine, Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau takes bold action to stop the trucker blockade, and Washington, D.C. drops its vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
Play

South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NE Lawmakers Consider Dropping Tax on Social Security Income

Play

Monday, February 14, 2022   

A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.

"Not only are they engaged in community service, philanthropy, they want to stick around with their kids and grandkids," said Lindstrom. "And I don't want it to be where the state is burdensome from a taxation standpoint to force them out to other states that don't have that."

Nebraska is one of only 12 states that currently taxes Social Security benefits. Last year after some lawmakers voiced concerns about lost revenues, they approved cutting taxes on benefits by just half by 2025.

The new law would eliminate the tax altogether in the same timeframe. LB 825 cleared its first reading with a 42 to nothing vote, and will need to clear the Appropriations Committee before it can get a final reading.

Lindstrom said the state can afford to put money back into the pockets of Social Security beneficiaries, because government spending has been held near the average rate of inflation. He added that economic forecasts are strong based on revenues over the last 12 to 18 months.

"And we have $400 million plus in revenues above that forecasting," said Lindstrom. "And because we have been prudent with how we spend, it allows us to take the steps to eliminate the tax on Social Security income."

Nebraskans age 50 and older made up just 34% of Nebraska's population in 2018 but supported 566,000 jobs across the state and generated $33 billion in wages and salaries, according to analysis by AARP.

Older Nebraskans also contributed more than $2 billion in unpaid caregiving for family members.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




get more stories like this via email
As a case about Florida election-law changes that went into effect in 2021 is heard in federal court, state lawmakers are advancing even more voting restrictions. (Trimmel Gomes)

Social Issues

FL Lawmakers Double Down on Voting Restrictions

Florida Republicans are proposing yet another sweeping change to state election laws. The new bill would establish an Office of Election Crimes and …

Social Issues

Small Businesses Want Fair Representation in New NC Voting Maps

A big deadline is coming up this week for North Carolina legislators, who have yet to spell out the process for redrawing new electoral maps…

Environment

Experts Propose New Methods for Managing WI Wildlife

A federal judge has restored endangered species protections to gray wolves across much of the Lower 48, including Wisconsin. While conservation …

The last seven years have been the hottest on record, according to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, leading to extended drought in the western states. (Anatoly Vartanov/Adobe Stock)

Environment

A Valentine Wish: Can Feds Pledge their Love...to the Earth?

This Valentine's Day, climate advocates want policymakers to show the planet some love. More than 450 local lawmakers from the nonprofit group …

Social Issues

Internet Safety: How to Have "The Talk" with Your Kids

It's already been one week since Safer Internet Day, and in case you missed it, the National Parent-Teachers Association is helping families have …

More than 910,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States since the pandemic began. (Yimei Shao/Trade Justice Education Fund)

Social Issues

Valentines on Display for Loved Ones Lost to COVID-19

To mark the losses of the past two years from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are posting Valentine's Day cards in Portland. A wall in the city has …

Environment

Study: Rural Communities Could Struggle to Access Infrastructure Dollars

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress is directing a historic amount of funds to climate resilience. But some rural …

Health and Wellness

Community Health Centers Celebrate One Year of COVID Vaccinations

February marks one year of community health centers giving COVID vaccines, playing a crucial role in protecting populations disproportionately …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021