Experts Urge Kentuckians to Watch Out for Solar Scams

Out-of-state solar companies are using aggressive marketing tactics in Kentucky to lure potential customers, and experts say anyone interested in having solar panels installed should do their homework.



People should never end up with solar panels installed in the shade, for instance, or with overpriced systems lacking basic safety requirements or proper permits.



Rachel Norton, energy specialist for the Mountain Association, said one major red flag is an installer who promises a government check or offers to lower their price based on a federal tax credit.



"And you're never going to receive that federal tax credit as a check. That operates differently. You shouldn't be expecting to receive a check in the mail," Norton explained. "Anything that seems strange around how you may receive money in the form of your tax credit, that's shady."



She pointed to the Kentucky Solar Energy Society's website as a good resource. The Mountain Association also provides business owners, local governments, and nonprofits with third-party energy audits, which can help determine which energy changes could save the most money.



Ben Tatum, owner of Appalachian Energy Works, a solar installer and energy efficiency company, encouraged people to avoid any business providing an estimate without visiting the property in person.



"I would want to make sure that someone actually visits me onsite before I ever sign a contract or do a deal," Tatum advised. "Because there's so many more things they can figure out onsite."



Norton added public education about solar power is critical to ensuring panels are installed at a fair price by reputable installers, and the buyer receives realistic savings estimates.



"It really hinders a lot of the things that we've worked on," Norton pointed out. "Like creating this community and ecosystem around how powerful energy efficacy and clean energy and renewables can be, for Kentucky and specifically, the Appalachian region."



People also can report questionable bids or suspicious activity to law enforcement and the Better Business Bureau.



Gas stoves in home kitchens are leaking a lot more methane gas than previously known, which has implications for the fight against climate change, according to a new study from Stanford University.



Researchers found in the United States each year, gas stoves emit 2.6 million tons of methane in carbon dioxide equivalents, which is the same amount of greenhouse gas as 500,000 cars.



Eric Lebel, senior scientist at PSE Energy in Oakland and co-author of the study, said the 53 gas ranges they measured leaked about three-quarters of their emissions while turned off.



"Over about 20 years, the total climate impact of the same weight of methane gas is 86 times more than the same weight of carbon dioxide," Lebel reported. "Methane leaks are very important, even small leaks."



Multiple cities in California, including Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco, have banned gas ranges in new construction in future years. Critics countered electric ranges can be more expensive.



Lebel argued as California's electric grid is powered more and more by renewable sources, electric appliances are much "greener" than those burning natural gas.



"If you burn gas, you're going to be emitting carbon dioxide, and then, the methane just added, on top of that, to the climate impact," Lebel asserted. "But if you do have an electric stove, then it is possible to have a cleaner source of energy for the stove."



The study found most of the emissions are below the odor threshold, so families wouldn't necessarily notice the gas leak because they cannot smell it. Gas stoves also contribute to indoor air pollution, so experts advised people to always turn on the range hood fan when they are in use.



