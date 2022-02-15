Newsom Gets Giant Valentine from Immigration, Health Groups

Gov. Gavin Newsom got a six-foot-tall Valentine Monday, thanking him for putting Medi-Cal access for undocumented people into his latest budget proposal.



Advocates brought a giant heart-shaped card to the Capitol, covered in letters from dozens of Californians.



Beatriz Hernandez, Central Valley organizing fellow with the California Immigrant Policy Center, said right now, hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants can only get emergency Medi-Cal coverage.



"They can't just go to any regular visit to the doctor, like you and I," Hernandez explained. "They can only access care if their lives are at risk in an emergency."



Gov. Newsom's proposal would open full-scale Medi-Cal coverage to income-eligible undocumented adults between ages 26 and 49. In recent years, the state has expanded eligibility to undocumented children, seniors and young adults. Opponents of the program cite concerns about cost.



The state Legislative Analyst's Office said the proposal would cover another 700,000 people and cost the state $2.2 billion a year, if implemented starting in 2024.



Hernandez noted it would make California the first state in the nation to offer health care for all.



"It's putting California in the front and center, and to show the rest of the nation that this is something that can be done," Hernandez asserted. "This is what an equitable state can look like when people in power do the right thing."



Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D- Los Angeles, and Asm. Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, both supporters of the "Health4All" campaign, also signed the card. The California Legislature has until June to approve a budget.



February marks one year of community health centers giving COVID vaccines, playing a crucial role in protecting populations disproportionately affected by the virus.



They've administered nearly 15,000 vaccine doses so far at the East Arkansas Family Health Center, which serves Crittenden, Phillips, Poinsett and Mississippi counties.



Dr. Susan Ward-Jones, CEO of the Center, said part of their success is taking their clinical services to churches, schools and factories. She contended health centers are trusted messengers in the fight against vaccine misinformation.



"I think, even to this day, it's a one-on-one conversation with patients," Ward-Jones explained. "And you know, phrase it as such that it's an individual choice but, 'let me educate you on the vaccine and why it's so important,' in particular for those that have comorbidities and chronic disease."



Ward-Jones pointed out the East Arkansas Family Center is hiring community health workers to increase vaccination rates in underserved communities. Health centers nationwide have provided 19.2 million COVID-19 shots in the last year, with more than two-thirds of the recipients identifying as people of color.



Dr. Anne Gaglioti, associate professor of family medicine at the Morehouse School of Medicine and senior strategic adviser at the National Center for Primary Care, said like many front-line workers, community health center staff have been through what she called a "traumatic experience" during the pandemic, struggling with burnout and loss.



"I know that they are tired, and they've experienced a huge amount of loss," Gaglioti observed. "And despite that, they're still coming to work every day and caring for folks, caring for their neighbors."



Community health centers accept patients, no matter their income or whether they have health insurance. And there are fewer COVID-19 deaths and infections in places where a health center is located, according to research from the National Association of Community Health Centers and Morehouse's National COVID-19 Resiliency Network.



