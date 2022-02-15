WI Lawmakers Eye Repealing Pandemic Food-Aid Waivers

In the latest COVID variant surge, Ohio's hunger-relief network is facing unique challenges. With missed wages due to illness, quarantining and remote learning for kids, struggling families rely on food banks across the state -- and food banks rely on the support of volunteers.



In the early days of the pandemic, said Kurt Keiber, president and chief executive of the Freestore Foodbank in southwest Ohio, the Ohio National Guard helped fill in the gaps when volunteers had to stay home. Two years later, he noted, volunteer levels still are dramatically low.



"We have to have more space for the volunteers in order to keep them safe by socially distancing as well as setting up Plexiglas barriers between them," he said. "But not getting enough volunteers in to pack boxes of food or sort through the canned goods from food drives has been a bit of a challenge."



Some Ohioans on fixed incomes are turning to food banks because of higher energy, housing and food costs, as well as the end of the advanced expanded Child Tax Credits. Reiber estimated 75% of the families they've served at large-scale food distributions in the past two years have never before had to use a food pantry.



Keeping food-bank shelves stocked is another struggle, as Reiber said they're also contending with rising food prices.



"A pound of hamburger has gone up over 50%; peanut butter has gone up 45% as far as overall cost," he said. "So, that's coupled with the supply-chain issues, as far as not getting the resources in, continues to drive prices up as well."



Despite the setbacks, Reiber said the outpouring of support from the community has made a big difference in keeping operations going.



"Last year alone, when we would have spent about $800,000 on purchased food, we spent over $4 million on food, and that was something we hadn't planned on," he said. "Fortunately, the support that we received from our community allowed us to go out there and make those purchases, and restock the shelves of the families who we are serving."



Reiber encouraged Ohioans to reach out to freestorefoodbank.org or their local food bank or pantry to volunteer their time or donate money if they can.



Colorado lawmakers are considering a measure that would extend funding for emergency food assistance throughout the state.



The Food Pantry Assistance Grant program distributes funds to emergency providers to purchase fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat from local producers. Since the onset of COVID, nearly one in three Coloradans said they have struggled to pay for food.



Rachel Landis, director of the Good Food Collective in Durango, said the grant program is critical for addressing spiking food insecurity rates.



"They've always been high due to our high cost of living," said Landis. "But the pandemic has seen those go through the roof. And so you have tremendously high numbers of people seeking emergency food assistance."



Landis said the grants also help to create more resilient regional food systems by connecting family farms with a reliable revenue stream.



The measure, which would guarantee funding for five years, is currently being considered by the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee.



Critics of extending food assistance have argued it could stop people from seeking work and create government dependency.



The program has helped providers serve hundreds of thousands of Coloradans over the past two years. But food pantries continue to report an increase of between two to six times the number of community members coming to them for assistance.



Landis said she does not see a crisis of dependency at her local pantry.



"I do not see people just waiting for a handout," said Landis. "I see people who are working three jobs, seven days a week. And they are getting paid at a base level that doesn't allow them to meet their needs."



Landis said giving people access to fresh, nutrient-rich food can also bring a renewed sense of belonging and agency, which she sees as an essential step for someone to become a contributing member of society.



She said some clients picking up produce have actually left in tears.



"Because something as simple as a tomato that doesn't have bruises and cuts in it, that came from the farm next door," said Landis. "It helps someone to feel like they are part of this community, and that they are seen and they are valued."







