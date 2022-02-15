WA Bill Aims to Protect Against Workplace Injuries

Performing the same motion over and over on the job can increase workers' risk of getting hurt, and now a bill in Olympia aims to protect them with training on better practices.



An initiative from 2003 prohibits the Department of Labor and Industries from putting regulations in place to prevent repetitive-motion injuries. House Bill 1837 would repeal it.



Trudi Hobbs, a school custodian at the Othello School District in southwest Washington and a member of Public School Employees of Washington, has testified in favor of the measure. She said she has sacrificed her health to serve the kids in her district.



"I've been an employee in my district since 1993, you know, approaching 30 years," Hobbs explained. "And I would like to be able to complete my service with my district in fair health, because right now it's not looking very good."



Hobbs recounted she has sustained several injuries from work, including a shoulder tear and a knee injury which required surgery. The measure would allow for ergonomic training, so workers learn how to perform physical tasks without hurting themselves. Opponents say the bill would lead to costly and overly burdensome rules for businesses.



Hobbs acknowledged the legislation likely will not affect her, since she could retire soon, but noted it would help workers down the road. She also pointed out custodians and other workers have been essential during the pandemic.



"I just think that we need a little assistance to do our jobs smarter, and there's got to be some help on the horizon," Hobbs urged. "And I hope that the House Bill 1837 is part of that answer."



The bill has garnered support from education and health-care unions like Hobbs' Public School Employees and Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1948, as well as statewide unions. Opposing groups include the Building Industry Association of Washington and Washington Food Industry Association. The bill is currently in the House Rules Committee.



As school districts across Colorado struggle to keep their doors open because of staffing shortages, a new Economic Policy Institute report suggests that states should tap billions in unspent COVID relief funds to make long-overdue investments in the education workforce.



David Cooper, report author and senior policy analyst with EPI, said raising pay will be essential for bringing back and keeping high-quality teachers and support staff.



"Pay in public schools is quite low, particularly for support staff," said Cooper. "Folks like bus drivers, custodial workers, food-service workers - the staff who are essential to schools operating and providing safe, healthy learning environments."



Public-school bus drivers and teaching assistants earn roughly $500 per week, while food service workers earn just $331.



Colorado lost nearly 15% of its bus drivers between 2019 and 2021, and nearly 7% of its teachers, a number which the report warns could put student achievement and the long-term success of schools at significant risk.



Cooper admited that if lawmakers do use COVID relief dollars for education, it would amount to a one-time investment, and not cover ongoing costs including increased salaries.



But he said the public health emergency has made it very clear that the economy cannot function if schools aren't open.



"If people don't have a place to send their children so that they can go to work, where they know those kids are going to be safe, and learning something," said Cooper, "the rest of the economy is not going to work. So we have to spend whatever it takes to make sure that schools can operate effectively, or we're just shooting ourselves in the foot."



The current loss of K-12 workers comes on the heels of even bigger losses after the Great Recession that were never fully restored.



Cooper said this moment of crisis for the country's schools could mark a turning point, if public officials are willing to get the ball rolling with billions in unspent relief funds.



"But the truth is most states have been reducing their expenditures in public education on a per capita basis for a long time," said Cooper. "So this may be the nudge that lawmakers need to start generating new revenues to support education for the long term."







