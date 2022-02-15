Nowhere to Go: Ohio Children Services Placement Crisis

Ohio's Children Services agencies say they are becoming the destination for young people with all kinds of intensive or "high-acuity" needs.



A new report found nearly one in four kids entered Children Services custody in 2021 due primarily to mental illness, developmental disability or as a diversion from the juvenile justice system.



KelliJo Jeffries, director of Portage County Job and Family Services, said it added a layer of stress to an already strained workforce. She explained public agencies are required to secure timely and appropriate placements for young people, but there are just not enough viable options.



"We oftentimes are needing to call upward of 75 providers looking for placement for one kiddo," Jeffries observed. "We are not able to really make connections based on the best needs of children. It oftentimes becomes a desperate need."



Among youth who came into care in the counties surveyed, 6% had to spend at least one night at the agency because a placement wasn't possible. Respondents cited a lack of treatment-level foster homes, staff shortages for residential placements, and beds at residential facilities already filled as the reasons behind the placement crisis.



Amy Wood, associate director of placements for Franklin County Children Services, said they spend a lot of time, energy and resources to find placements for young people with high-acuity needs. She is hopeful the community will come together to develop a collaborative approach to better serve children and families.



"It's not a child welfare issue. It's not a juvenile justice issue. It's not a developmental disability agencies issue. It's not the Behavioral Health Services issue alone," Wood stressed. "We can no longer work in silos. We're working with the same youth in our community, and we all have the same goals for these youth."



Beyond the additional stress on the Children Services system, Jeffries explained children who are shuffled through placements struggle to build trusting relationships with their care providers.



"When we try to empower them to open up and to start dealing with the trauma, start dealing with the challenges, they get frustrated," Jeffries noted. "To a point where they say, 'I don't want to tell my story again.' It's really not fair for them, they shouldn't have to continue to go back and relive that."



The report found state investments and technical assistance for multi-system youth have allowed some to avoid entering foster care. And it noted while efforts such as the Ohio Department of Medicaid's OhioRISE program launching this summer should help, implementation will take time.



Bridgeport is one of six U.S. cities selected for an 18-month project kicking off this month, to create more education and career opportunities for young people.



The National League of Cities has awarded Bridgeport a $150,000 grant to support projects promoting STEM education and careers, particularly for young people not working or in school.



Marc Donald, executive director of the Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership (RYASAP), said the funds will be used for the Park City Career Pathways program. The goal is to help eliminate barriers to getting jobs in STEM fields.



"It's just really trying to get them on a better path, where they graduate with a high school diploma and then, get into some sort of post-secondary opportunity," Donald explained. "Or jump right into some sort of career pathway, especially in the STEM careers or around advanced manufacturing."



Other participating cities are Houston; Sacramento, California; Madison, Wisconsin; Saint Paul, Minnesota; and Lauderhill, Florida.



Through the same grant, the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County will also support RYASAP's work.



Gwendolyn Brantley, lead of the United Way's Greater Bridgeport STEM Learning Ecosystem, said when presenting STEM opportunities to young people, it is about showing them it is within reach to find work that interests them.



"We are introducing our students to careers in the gaming industry through e-sports," Brantley noted. "We're trying to really be intentional, using tools that are exciting and will get our students to want to look into these careers."



Brantley added they have developed e-sports teams across the city, for kids from elementary school into their 20s. They are also working with the district to help students set up profiles on the networking platform Tallo, where they can learn about STEM internships and scholarships, and connect with potential employers.



