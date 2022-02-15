Wednesday, February 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2022
3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, and they just got a new advocate in the governor's office; COVID poses more problems for hunger relief.

2022Talks - February 16, 2022
Biden again warns Putin to de-escalate; the January 6th committee digs deeper into reports of false electors; and Sandy Hook families reach a historic settlement with a gun-maker.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Nowhere to Go: Ohio Children Services Placement Crisis

Tuesday, February 15, 2022   

Ohio's Children Services agencies say they are becoming the destination for young people with all kinds of intensive or "high-acuity" needs.

A new report found nearly one in four kids entered Children Services custody in 2021 due primarily to mental illness, developmental disability or as a diversion from the juvenile justice system.

KelliJo Jeffries, director of Portage County Job and Family Services, said it added a layer of stress to an already strained workforce. She explained public agencies are required to secure timely and appropriate placements for young people, but there are just not enough viable options.

"We oftentimes are needing to call upward of 75 providers looking for placement for one kiddo," Jeffries observed. "We are not able to really make connections based on the best needs of children. It oftentimes becomes a desperate need."

Among youth who came into care in the counties surveyed, 6% had to spend at least one night at the agency because a placement wasn't possible. Respondents cited a lack of treatment-level foster homes, staff shortages for residential placements, and beds at residential facilities already filled as the reasons behind the placement crisis.

Amy Wood, associate director of placements for Franklin County Children Services, said they spend a lot of time, energy and resources to find placements for young people with high-acuity needs. She is hopeful the community will come together to develop a collaborative approach to better serve children and families.

"It's not a child welfare issue. It's not a juvenile justice issue. It's not a developmental disability agencies issue. It's not the Behavioral Health Services issue alone," Wood stressed. "We can no longer work in silos. We're working with the same youth in our community, and we all have the same goals for these youth."

Beyond the additional stress on the Children Services system, Jeffries explained children who are shuffled through placements struggle to build trusting relationships with their care providers.

"When we try to empower them to open up and to start dealing with the trauma, start dealing with the challenges, they get frustrated," Jeffries noted. "To a point where they say, 'I don't want to tell my story again.' It's really not fair for them, they shouldn't have to continue to go back and relive that."

The report found state investments and technical assistance for multi-system youth have allowed some to avoid entering foster care. And it noted while efforts such as the Ohio Department of Medicaid's OhioRISE program launching this summer should help, implementation will take time.


The Salt River Project will award $200,000 in grants next year to Arizona teachers for special projects in science and social studies. But they must apply to be considered. (Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Salt River Project Competition Means Grants for Arizona Teachers

Arizona educators constantly are coming up with creative ways to keep their students engaged, but often money is not available for special projects…

Social Issues

Ohio's Hunger-Fighting Network Navigates New Challenges

In the latest COVID variant surge, Ohio's hunger-relief network is facing unique challenges. With missed wages due to illness, quarantining and …

Environment

Fighting Chesapeake Bay Pollution through Regenerative Farming

Chesapeake Bay states have until 2025 to implement watershed pollution-reduction practices, and a new report shows "climate-smart" farming in …

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes were involved in creating a wildlife crossing over U.S. Highway 93 in Montana. (Montana Department of Transportation)

Environment

Tribes Could Get Boost to Protect Wildlife Migration Routes

Migration routes for wildlife across the country are in peril, but tribes could get more support from Congress to protect these corridors. The …

Social Issues

BIPOC Voices: Good and Bad in New MN Political Maps

After a lengthy process, Minnesota has new maps for congressional and legislative districts. A coalition had pushed for maps that better reflect the …

Over the next 20 years, federal officials say North Dakota's drinking-water infrastructure will require $715 million in additional funding. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Infrastructure: ND Prepares to Meet Demand for Water-Project Funding

Approval of the federal infrastructure bill was hailed as a bipartisan breakthrough for public works projects. Now, states such as North Dakota are …

Health and Wellness

NY Governor Appoints New Chief Disability Officer

More than 3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, according to the federal government, and they just got a new advocate in the …

Environment

Regenerative Farming Can Help PA Reach Pollution-Reduction Goals

Chesapeake Bay states have until 2025 to implement practices to reduce watershed pollution, and a new report shows "climate-smart" farming can help …

 

