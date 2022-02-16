New Tool Helps Parents Guide Constantly-Connected Kids

The pandemic caused kids' screen time to soar, some of it spent playing video games and using social media. Now, the National Parent Teachers Association has introduced a "Smart Talk" tool to address the issue.



Carrie Neill, the NPTA's Connected Ambassador, said the tool is designed to help parents start a meaningful conversation with their kids and lay out ground rules for being online and using mobile devices.



"The Smart Talk tool brings that power to families to collaboratively discuss, 'What are we comfortable with? What are the parameters?' and gives parents some language to work off of," she said, "and it gives kids a voice in the conversation."



Neill said PTA Connected is designed to educate and engage families on everything digital - from wellness to security to access, equity and literacy. She added that parents can go to the website PTA.org/saferinternet for guidance on how to facilitate a safe experience when kids use social media or gaming sites.



Neill said parents should not wait to address the issue of screen time until their kids are "missing in action" from family activities or it's causing friction among family members.



"So really, it's just being brave and having that conversation with your child - not avoiding it or waiting until there is a problem or a situation that might result in a consequence," she said. "So, proactively reaching out and having that discussion is so, so important."



She added that the tool encourages parents to explain, for example, who should be considered a stranger online, and to make sure kids know not to give out personal information such as their address, school or birthdate online. The national PTA site also has links to programs such as "Create with Kindness," addressing responsible online behavior and how to enable parental controls on TikTok.



Disclosure: National PTA contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Smart Talk program National PTA 2022



get more stories like this via email



Arizona educators constantly are coming up with creative ways to keep their students engaged, but often money is not available for special projects. With that in mind, the Salt River Project wants teachers in their Arizona service areas to apply for its Classroom Connections grant programs.



One program is for math and science undertakings, and a second is for history and social science projects. Katherine Mascareñas, the project's media coordinator, said teachers interested in the program should think big.



"Teachers can apply for SRP grants, and they can receive up to $5,000 for specific projects in their classrooms," she said. "There's also a second program, called History and Social Science Grants, and with that they can earn up to $2,500 for their classroom."



The grant programs are open to public and nonprofit private schools in metro Phoenix; Pinal, Gila and Yavapai counties; and the Page, St. Johns and Navajo Generating Station communities. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.



Mascareñas said SRP will consider any creative idea teachers might propose, but dropped a couple of hints on how to draw attention to a project.



"We are obviously a water and power company, so if it's related to water and power, those always pique our interests," she said. "We're also very big in the STEM fields. So anything science, technology, engineering, art and math, it's all kind of up there, in terms of winning."



In addition to enhancing the educational experience for students, Mascareñas said the grants are designed to reward Arizona teachers for their dedication.



"It's anything that a teacher can dream of, he or she can't afford to purchase, they are in those categories," she said. "It often helps a lot, but teachers often use their own money, out of their own pockets, for their kids. And we want to give them a boost"



Information and entry forms are online at srpnet.com/grants.



References: Info/applications Salt River Project 2022



get more stories like this via email



A bill will soon be introduced in the California Legislature that would grant low-income students at five California State University campuses a stipend of $500 a month for basic living expenses. The idea is to provide a universal basic income, so more students can afford to stay in school.



State Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, said the pilot program would serve about 14,000 students, or about 11% of the campus population, "because that's roughly the percentage of students who are essentially in abject poverty. They're either homeless or severely at risk for being homeless."



To qualify, the student would have to have a household income below $20,000. The program would cost the state an estimated $84 million a year. Opponents of universal basic income criticize it as a government handout that could be squandered. However, Cortese said data from two such programs, launched in Stockton and Santa Clara County, do not support that concern.



Many campuses in the state already provide housing referrals, food banks and other resources to students in need, but they vary widely. Cortese said if the bill passes and the universal basic income program ends up working successfully to reduce poverty and dropout rates in the Cal State system, it could be expanded.



"If it is effective, you'd want to be doing it on all campuses," he said, "and probably extend it to community colleges as well."



The specific schools that would take part in the three-year pilot have not been announced. The legislative deadline to file bills is a week from Friday.



Support for this reporting is provided by Lumina Foundation.





get more stories like this via email

